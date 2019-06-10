Bustle

The 9 Best Printed Midi Skirts Available In The UK, Because This Is The Statement Piece Of Summer 2019

By Lauren Sharkey
The midi skirt is still quite a divisive garment. Neither a mini skirt nor a maxi, it falls squarely in the space between your knees and ankles. And that is precisely what makes it one of the most freeing things to wear. A skirt that feels too short automatically becomes a battle of decency. One that's a little on the long side, however, kickstarts a "will she trip?" debate. It's true that a certain satin skirt has dominated the style stakes this season, but the midi style comes in more than just block colours. Take printed midi skirts, for example. Ranging from fiery animal stripes to relaxed florals, there's enough patterned skirts to keep you going all summer long.

As well as being a versatile piece, the midi skirt has an interesting backstory. As The Atlantic explains, when the fashion industry had had enough of mini skirts, a return to a longer style at the end of the '60s was only inevitable. But feminist-minded individuals weren't a fan of the style's initial outing, deeming its clinging silhouette to be too restrictive. In other words, they simply preferred the mini.

But nowadays, freedom of choice has paved way for a midi resurgence. Floaty and lightweight rather than tight and heavy, the following printed styles are the latest way to wear the historical look.

1. Stripes

Pleated Skirt

£19.99

Reserved

This blue-and-white striped skirt is perfect for sailing the French Riviera... Or just lounging in your local beer garden. Available in UK size 6 to 14.

2. Leopard

Brown Animal Print Midi Skirt

£32

Evans

With a cinched waist design and a slashed hem, this jungle-patterned skirt couldn't be more flattering if it tried. Available in UK size 14 to 32.

3. Spots

Polka Dot Satin Midi Skirt

£59

& Other Stories

Satin skirts are everywhere RN. And with the design's lightweight feel and slinky fit, it's no wonder. Polka dots are usually monochromatic, but take a walk on the louder side with this green version. Available in UK size 6 to 18.

4. Floral

Floral Print Asymmetric Midi Skirt

£29.50

Marks & Spencer

For an alternative take on the everlasting floral trend, opt for this pale pink multi-printed M&S design. If you've got a summer holiday booked, don't forget to pack this baby. Available in UK size 6 to 24.

5. Gingham

Gingham Midi Skirt

£25.99

Stradivarius

Make like Dorothy from 'The Wizard of Oz' in this gingham button-up. A picnic blanket lookalike this most certainly is not. Available in UK size 6 to 14.

6. Paisley

Paisley Patterned Midi Skirt

£49.99

Mango

Paisley is a pretty old-fashioned pattern, but the silhouette of this floaty Mango skirt definitely brings it into the year 2019. Available in UK size 8 to 16.

7. Snake

Plus Jersey Animal Print Midi Skater Skirt

£15

£12

Boohoo

Snake is the slightly quieter version of leopard, zebra, or tiger. So if you're looking for something that will take you from the office to the bar, this is it. Available in UK size 16 to 24.

8. Fruity

Kitri Petulia Fruit Print Crepe Wrap Skirt

£95

Selfridges

Inspired by the Mediterranean, this juicy citrus look comes complete with a wrap tie and ruffled detailing. Available in UK size 6 to 16.

9. Cow

Bias Cut Midi Slip Skirt In Cow Print

£30

ASOS

I am currently obsessed with cowboy fashion. This cow-printed skirt is therefore right up my street. Hopefully, its comfort and fun factors tick all your boxes too. Available in UK size 4 to 18.

Long live the midi.