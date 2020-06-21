Scented candles come in a huge variety of fragrances, from floral to woodsy, but they all have one thing in common: They should make your home smell amazing. The candles with the best throw are made with waxes that hold and diffuse scent well and are infused with potent fragrance. The result? An entire room that smells like an English garden, tropical vacation, or a lush forest.

When choosing a candle with good throw, consider the different types of candle waxes. Here are the pros and cons of each:

Paraffin wax holds scent and fragrance really well, resulting in a top notch throw. However, some people prefer to avoid paraffin because it's made from petroleum by-product, and can potentially lower indoor air quality when used often.

Soy wax is one of the the most popular options because of its clean and slow-burning properties, but the throw isn't as strong as it is with paraffin, making this a good choice if you like a subtler scent.

Coconut wax is less common — and more expensive — but it offers great scent throw and is slow-burning and from a renewable source.

Besides wax, the scent itself will affect how much fragrance fills the room. If your favorite scents are pumpkin, apple, and anything festive, you’re in luck — the strongest smelling candles tend to be seasonal, spicy blends. But if you want something you can enjoy year-round, you can also opt for a heady floral like jasmine, or shop for a candle with a large surface area and multiple wicks to help boost throw.

With all that in mind, these are the candles with the best throw on Amazon, broken down by scent category so you can choose the most enticing fragrances that you’ll be able to smell from room to room.

Fruity & Tropical 1. A Pineapple Evergreen Candle That Has Reviewers Raving Lulu Candles Pineapple Evergreen Luxury Scented Soy Jar Candle (9 Ounces) $20 | Amazon See On Amazon Lulu Candles offers 22 enticing scents, but the pineapple evergreen soy candle is one of the most intriguing options. Reviewers rave about this unexpected candle that's one part tropical and one part forest, and one wrote that it's "literally the best thing that I have ever smelled in my life!" Handcrafted in the U.S., these candles comes in 6-, 9-, or 11-ounce sizes, and while there's no burn time listed, reviewers say it lasts a long time. For another fruity-focused option, check out passionfruit-infused mango, or the wide array of other options, like buttercream vanilla or Moroccan lily. Glowing review: “The best part about this candle is that the scent it throws when it burns is exactly what it smells like when you open the lid. I am definitely a fan and will be buying more!” 2. A Zesty Lemon Candle That Smells Like Summer River Birch Scented Candles Lemon Scented Candle (8 Ounces) $15 | Amazon See On Amazon As soon as summer hits, I want all things lemon-flavored (limoncello, lemon gelato... basically anything with even a hint of lemon), and this lemon-scented soy candle packs that same zesty punch, making it feel like summer all year. Made with natural fragrances, the energizing citrus scent is grounded with base notes of vanilla and sugar, and the wick provides about 40 hours of burn time. There are five other scents available too, including apple, mimosa, and coffee. Glowing review: “Great product the scent is strong smells great and literally fills the room.”

Fresh & Clean 3. This Fresh Linen Candle That’ll Make Your House Smell Like Clean Laundry Yankee Candle Sheer Linen (12.5 Ounces $20 | Amazon See On Amazon With this fresh linen soy candle, you can instantly conjure up the feeling of sticking your head between the curtains to breathe in the fresh air outside. Made with soy wax, the candle features three wicks for great scent throw, and provides up to 38 hours of burn time. Glowing review: “I have been a fan of yankee candles for years but would not have normally gravitated to a fresh linen or floral candle. I am glad I tried this. I cannot quite pin the scent down....it is fresh and I would say a light floral, not cloying or strong but very pleasant like when you get a whiff of jasmine on a walk." 4. A Big Cotton-Scented Candle With Hints Of Floral & Citrus La Jolie Muse Sandalwood Clean Cotton Large Scented Candle (14 Ounces) $22 | Amazon See On Amazon To achieve that clean cotton scent, this scented soy candle combines hints of green citrus, heady gardenias and jasmine, and a base of sandalwood, and musk. And even though the resulting scent is refreshing, the three wicks give it excellent throw. The long-lasting candle offers up to 55 hours of burn time, and it comes in a charming blue tin that will look great in any room. Glowing review: “Love the scent! Very refreshing and pleasant! And there are 3 wicks to triple the fragrance to love!! BTW, this candle came with an elegant tin jar and quality packaging, which makes it a great gift all year round."

Floral 5. This Blue Lotus Candle That’s Ultra Relaxing La Jolie Muse Blue Lotus Aromatherapy Scented Candles (6.5 Ounces) $12 | Amazon See On Amazon This blue lotus-scented aromatherapy candle combines the distinct floral smell of blue lotus and lily of the valley, with a dash of lemon to keep it fresh and light. Made from soy wax and perfume-grade fragrance oils, the candle delivers up to 45 hours of burn time, and comes in a display-worthy muted lilac tin. And if you're looking for something warm and sweet, you can opt for the vanilla coconut-scented candle instead. Glowing review: “This candle burned evenly and the scent was calming and strong enough but not overpowering! Bought several!” 6. A Rose & Jasmine Candle With Wooden Wicks Vavera Coconut & Soy Wax Candle (16 Ounces) $21 | Amazon See On Amazon With rose, jasmine, and apricot fragrances, this richly scented floral candle will make your home smell like a lush garden. Made with a blend of coconut and soy waxes, the candle burns for up to 35 hours, and gives off a pleasant crackle, thanks to the two wooden wicks. Glowing review: “I absolutely love this candle. I am always searching for the perfect candle and I think I finally found it. Got it a couple of days ago and my house smells incredible. I have it downstairs and I can smell it all the way upstairs in my bedroom."