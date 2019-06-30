Travel backpacks are a dime a dozen, but finding one that's attractive, too? Now that's a rare combination. So often, they're practical at the sacrifice of style. Fortunately, this elusive combination isn't wholly unattainable — it's just a little harder to find. That's why I've scoured Amazon to find a selection of the most fashionable travel backpacks, making sure to include a wide variety of styles, colors, and sizes.

On top of being stylish, there are a few essential traits that I've also made sure all of my picks have. The following factors are essential with any travel backpack:

Durability: There's nothing more frustrating than buying a bag that starts unraveling at the seams or loses a zipper on the first trip. All of these packs are well-made and even the more budget-minded options feature reviews that attest to their overall quality.

Without further ado, here are the most fashionable travel backpacks.

1. This Cult-Favorite Purse Backpack With Anti-Theft Protection PINCNEL Women Backpack Purse Waterproof $26 | Amazon See On Amazon Sizes: regular 13 by 5.9 by 13.28 inches; large 13.4 by 6.7 by 13.4 inches What's great about it: This cult-favorite backpack is perfect for travel because it's sturdy, water-resistant, and equipped with a simple but genius anti-theft feature: the bag isn't able to be open while it's on your back. It's a great combination of fashion and function, offering practical pockets and a relaxed, purse-style design. It comes in two sizes and in navy, black, gray, or khaki. What fans say: "I originally bought this backpack for the sole purpose of traveling. However, after receiving it and seeing/feeling the quality of it, I've decided to use this my work bag as well! I bought this in size small and in the color black. As pictured, the opening of the backpack is found on the back side rather than the front, which that'll keep your belongings secured when traveling. Inside the backpack, there are three open pockets, and one zipped pocket found on the opening flap. There are also additional zipped pockets found on the left and right exterior of the backpack, meaning more storage space!"

2. A Sleek, Pin-Striped Bag With A Built-In USB Port FLYMEI Lightweight Canvas Backpack $20 | Amazon See On Amazon Size: 17.7 by 13.8 by 6.7 inches What's great about it: Available in eight different colors and designs, this pin-striped travel bag is a fabulous road companion because it allows you to keep your devices charging on-the-go. In addition to this, it's also lightweight and durable with tough canvas material and a polyester lining. It's super compact for travel and will fit easily under airline seats. What's more, at only 20 bucks, it makes for the best budget travel backpack, too. What fans say: "Excellent Backpack! Good design and strong material with a lot of room the carry almost everything inside. Very good for school, traveling or just for a walk, etc. I recommend."

3. An Adorable Pineapple-Themed Pack That's Perfect For Beach Trips CCOHO Pineapple Canvas Travel Daypack $28 | Amazon See On Amazon Size: 16.5 by 11.4 by 5.5 What's great about it: With a petite profile and playful, pineapple design, this book-bag-style travel backpack is ideal for toting around town or taking on day excursions (the tropical fruit seems to scream "beach day," right?). The straps are comfy, the zippers are solid, and fans say it's "perfect for traveling." Plus, it has a bonus loop at the top to hang up when not in use. What fans say: "This backpack is light weight canvas, just what I was looking for. Came looking just like pictured and in perfect condition."

4. An Attractive & Roomy Travel Pack That's Equipped With Tons Of Pockets Camptop Vintage Canvas Laptop Backpack $36 | Amazon See On Amazon Size: 17.3 by 13 by 4.7 inches What's great about it: For those with a more simple style, this lightweight travel backpack comes in a variety of solid neutrals (like coffee, grey, black, and army green), which means it offers lots of versatility and goes with everything. The pack has more than 150 reviews attesting to its greatness, particularly with regard to it being comfortable and durable. It's spacious enough to fit what you need, yet it's not overly bulky. What fans say: "I was looking for a backpack to use for travel. I used it for a trip last weekend and packed everything in it. There are lots of pockets! Plus 2 spots for water bottles. I love the color."

5. A Versatile All-Weekend Bag That Comes With Packing Cubes Hynes Eagle 38L Flight Approved Weekender Carry on Backpack $63 | Amazon See On Amazon Size: 19.7 by 13 by 7.9 inches What's great about it: With a roomy, 38-liter capacity, this weekender-style pack can be used for quick trips or as a day pack for wandering around town. It comes in a wide variety of prints, including bright orange maple leaves, Hawaiian-themed palm trees, and solid red violet (pictured above). Not only that, but it's durable, too, with 600-denier polyester that's not prone to rips or tears. Best of all? It comes with a set of packing cubes. What fans say: "Loved this bag! Used for a 10 day trip to Barcelona and Paris. Fit the overhead bin for Air France. It was lightweight, spacious, clamshell opening, secure and flexible enough to accommodate last minute souvenirs. Great for traveling in Europe instead of rollaways on cobblestone sidewalks."

6. This Super Compact Backpack That Folds Into A Tiny Sack 4Monster Ultra Lightweight Water Resistant Foldable Daypack $23 | Amazon See On Amazon Size: 16 or 24 liters What's great about it: If you're on the prowl for the best compact travel backpack, look no further than this foldable option that squishes into a tiny carry sack. It's exceptionally functional yet, unlike many practical bags of its kind, also has a sleek, shimmery design. Clocking in at less than 1 pound, it's lightweight and built for the outdoors with tough ripstop material. The convenient day pack comes in four color choices. What fans say: "Great lightweight packable backpack! I wanted this for a small daypack that could easily be stowed away when not in use. When it arrived I loved how small it was all packed up. I unfolded it and became a little worried that it wasn't big enough for my needs, but I packed what I needed into it and it was perfect."

7. A High-End, Genuine Leather Bag For Traveling In Style Michael Kors Rhea Small Leather Backpack $200 | Amazon See On Amazon Size: 11.75 by 10 by 4.5 inches What's great about it: This high-quality,, stylish Michael Kors pack is made with top-grade, pebbled leather and gold-tone metal components. The inside is lined with soft polyester, and the exterior comes in 41 color choices (including silver, gold, graphite, signature denim, and rose). With a purse-like design, it is small and cute, yet it's still roomy enough to fit extra belongings. What fans say: "This backpack has been such a great addition to my handbag collection! I use it daily for work, and also use it for travel. It is easy to organize my items for convenient access. I find what I'm looking for so much faster than when I rely on a handbag. And a lot will fit into this backpack even though it is a medium size."

8. This Boho-Chic Day Bag With Luxurious "Massage" Cushion Straps Kinmac New Bohemian Waterproof Laptop Backpack $36 | Amazon See On Amazon Size: Not specified What's great about it: This trendy laptop backpack had me at "massage cushion straps." With a wide array of color options and an ultra-soft design, it's the perfect intersection of style and comfort. The chic bag, which fits up to a 15.6-inch lap, is built to stay comfy on your shoulders even when it's fully packed. On top of all of that, the canvas material is waterproof. What fans say: "This backpack is amazing! It is gorgeous and faded in the best way so it feels cozy and worn in. You feel like you can take this anywhere and your laptop and/or tablet is safe and sound. Plenty big, with some of the most comfortable straps ever. I will probably cry when this backpack wears out, but I am sure it will be a long time from now!"

9. This Stylish Carry-On Backpack With Wheels & A Handle J World New York Sundance LAPTOP Rolling Backpack $46 | Amazon See On Amazon Size: 20 by 13 by 9 inches What's great about it: This clever rolling backpack makes a great carry-on item that you can wheel around the airport and then wear on your back comfortably when you arrive at your destination. It has soft straps with "air mesh" cushioning and reflective tape to keep you visible at night. On top of that, this backpack has 600-denier polyester that's water-resistant and it a rust-proof locking aluminum handle. Even better: it comes in more than 30 vibrant patterns. What fans say: "Ordered this backpack to take on a trip to the UK. Wanted something on wheels but something I could also sling over my shoulder as I navigated stairs, cramped airplane aisles, and quick jumps onto the Isle of Wight ferry. This worked beautifully as my carry-on luggage. Still using it for some local trips as my carry-on because the size is ideal for the overhead bins. Has worn nicely without fraying or handle jamming."

10. This Vintage-Style Rucksack With A Modern Laptop Sleeve Feskin Travel Rucksack Fashion Daypack $25 | Amazon See On Amazon Size: 17 by 12 by 5 inches What's great about it: With more than 500 reviews, this popular and stylish travel backpack is loved by fans for its comfort, durability, and style. The lightweight Oxford fabric is tough without being bulky, and it's water-resistant to boot. While this bag has a vintage look, it boasts a modern laptop sleeve and seven pockets for organizational efficiency, including one with a space for a tablet. What fans say: "This baby holds up nicely, is made of quality material, and is super cute. I get compliments on my bag when I travel and find it to be incredibly useful as well. There's a pocket inside perfect for my MacBook Pro, and section for charging cords, etc ... Definitely recommend."