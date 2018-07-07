Adventures can happen when you least expect them, and if you're about to hit the road, there's one thing you definitely need: a reliable backpack. The best travel backpacks for women offer flexibility and support in virtually any setting. The only downside? Finding the one that's right for you can be a hassle — especially if you don't know where to start.

Shopping for travel backpacks can feel overwhelming, because there are just so many to choose from. Some models have a sportier, more durable feel that's great for outdoor trips, while others come with hidden pockets and zippered closures for added security that may be better suited for trips to a city. But no matter what kind you wind up choosing, you want it to be long-lasting and durable.

Overwhelmed already? Don't worry, I've done all the relevant research for you. Here are five of the absolute best travel backpacks to help you feel more confident, stylish, and organized throughout your trip. Once you've found your new bag, be sure to fill it up with all your travel essentials. Things like the best travel socks and the best travel bottle sets for extra beauty products will ensure you're ready for anything.

1 The Overall Best Travel Backpack For Women, Considering Price & Specs Amazon Hikpro 20L Water-Resistant Daypack $16 Amazon Buy Now Lightweight and water-resistant, this nylon backpack by Hikpro is the best overall pick if you're looking for an affordable and versatile option for traveling. It comes in nine different colors and features handy mesh side pockets and a roomy front one, too. While this bag isn't quite as large as some traditional hiking options, its slim design makes it comfortable to carry around — a major plus. Even better? When it's not in use, it folds up into an inner pocket that doubles as a carrying case. What fans say: "Broke in this pack on a trip to Iceland. Held extra clothing, snacks, aluminum water bottle and iPad safely and securely through all the elements, including rain (waterproof quality was impressive and unexpected). These folks believe in their product and it shows."

2 A Charging Backpack That Comes With A Secure Lock Amazon Mancro Business Backpack $29 Amazon Buy Now Even if you're a natural wanderer, chances are you don't want to wander too far away from your electronic devices. That's where this stylish and ultra durable nylon backpack by Mancro comes into play, because it features a built-in USB charging port that makes it easy to plug in your smartphone and other USB-powered devices anywhere. It has three zippered compartments with nine total inner pockets, making it a spacious option capable of fitting laptops smaller than 17 inches. Using this bag — which comes in five shades — also means having added security, as it comes with strong zippers and a lock that you can set yourself. What fans say: "Really an awesome backpack that looks professional, clean and holds a LOT. I use it for my frequent travel (airplane) and it fits perfectly under the seat.”

3 The Best Knapsack For Travel With A Magnetic Closure Amazon KAUKKO Outdoor Backpack $40 Amazon Buy Now Knapsacks, like this one by KAUKKO, are a really great investment if you want a travel bag that will evenly distribute weight. What gives this particular one an added edge — besides its breathable mesh paneling and contoured shoulder straps — is just how spacious it is inside. Boasting a striped nylon lining with four inner compartments, a zippered front pocket, and two side pockets, it's ready to store all your essentials. Here's the downside: Its main compartment has a magnetic snap closure and no zippers, so for extra security, you'll probably want to store your valuables in the front pocket. Choose from a variety of colors and, if the pictured all-nylon design isn't for you, linen exteriors are also available. What fans say: "One of my best Amazon purchases! What a great backpack. It's comfortable to wear thanks to the padding and it fits a lot. It also seems pretty durable. I love the snap closures and the small front zippered pocket."

4 A No-Frills Backpack That Gets The Job Done Amazon Amazonbasics Classic Backpack $17 Amazon Buy Now This basic, durable backpack by AmazonBasics doesn't have the same bells and whistles as others on this list, but it's plenty useful, thanks to specs like a spacious main compartment with a secure zippered closure and adjustable, padded straps. Its compact front pocket and velcro side pockets make it great for adventures. Not into the pictured black shade? This one's also available in six other colors. What fans say: "This bag is pretty awesome and gets the job done. Compared to the other ones out there … You actually get a lot for what you pay for. The straps feel pretty secure and strong, the pack itself is more of midsize bag, and the amount of pockets can keep you quite organized."