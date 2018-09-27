Shifting from September to October can be pretty rough. One minute you're on a beach somewhere sipping on a margarita and the next you're back in the office, wrapped up in a blanket. To make things even more challenging, you've got to transition your beauty routine from summer to fall too. There are a lot of things to consider when doing this: The temperatures are beginning to drop and the air is starting to feel more crisp (read: drier), which means your skin is likely to become thirstier for hydration (and as a result, more irritated) and in need of more protection from the cold. There's also the fact that you're probably reaching for richer, deeper hues when it comes to your wardrobe, so you'll likely want your makeup to match.

If you're feeling a little overwhelmed and have no idea where to start, stress not — the beauty editors at Bustle Digital Group have put together a list of the products they have to have when segueing seamlessly from summer to fall. From pigmented lipsticks to nourishing hair and face oils, here are 11 items you should consider adding to your routine to keep your skin hydrated, hair frizz-free, and lips poppin'.

ILIA Color Block High Impact Lipstick ILIA Color Block High Impact Lipstick $28 ILIA Beauty Buy Now First up my picks. While I love the effortless vibes of summer beauty, my fall makeup is arguably way more exciting, especially when it comes to bold lips. The only thing is, I have an extremely dry pout. Finding a rich, but hydrating lipstick for fall has always been a challenge, until I discovered ILIA's new Color Block High Impact lipstick. It delivers high pigment and full coverage while also nourishing my lips, thanks to mango seed butter, apricot oil, and sunflower seed wax. It also comes in 12 classic shades that I plan on wearing well into winter.

Vintner's Daughter Active Botanical Serum Vintner's Daughter Active Botanical Serum $185 Vintner's Daughter Buy Now This cult-beloved skin care product has been around for years, but I never got around to trying it because I wasn't convinced a near $200 bottle of face oil could really be worth it. But I was seriously impressed after using it. After applying it before bed, I noticed that my skin looked clearer and more hydrated the next morning. Every single drop is filled with nutrient-rich botanicals and essential oils that restore your skin's balance, banish any break outs (overnight, no less), and leave your complexion glowier than ever. My skin can be a little unpredictable when the seasons change, so I am definitely going to be using this day and night to keep my face happy and healthy.

skinfix Renewing Scrub skinfix Renewing Scrub $40 skinfix Buy Now Olivia Muenter, Bustle's Fashion and Beauty Editor, says that her skin (both face and body) tends to "freak out" when the weather changes. While it's easy to neglect using any skin care products for your body, this product — which Muenter calls a "lifesaver" — is a must-have to keep your skin smooth and healthy. "It exfoliates and polishes my skin in a way that no other scrub has, and I'm addicted to using it as part of my Sunday night self-care routine, especially as the weather gets a little more cold/dry," Muenter shares.

J. Hannah Nail Polish J. Hannah Nail Polish $19 J. Hannah Buy Now Looking for some fall nail inspo for your next mani? The Zoe Report Managing Editor Lauren Caruso thinks you should consider going yellow. "I don't really subscribe to the idea of 'summer colors' or 'winter colors' but this mustard-yellow polish fits squarely in fall."

Ouai Air Dry Foam Ouai Air Dry Foam $18 Urban Outfitters Buy Now Now that summer is officially over, it's time to get back to the grind, which means less time to get ready. If you don't have time to style your hair in the morning, Caruso suggests picking up a bottle of Ouai's Air Dry Foam (which she actually uses all year round, she confesses). "I especially love the way it gives my hair a ton of shine, especially when there's less humidity in the air," she explains.

Killawatt Foil Freestyle Highlighter Duo in Mimosa Sunrise/Sangria Sunset Killawatt Foil Freestyle Highlighter Duo in Mimosa Sunrise/Sangria Sunset $36 Fenty Beauty Buy Now Who says you have to tone down your highlighter for fall? Not Khalea Underwood, The Zoe Report's Beauty Editor. "There's no way I can keep my Killawatt Foil Freestyle Highlighter in my makeup bag 'til next summer," she shares. "Typically, I go for golds or bronzes for the workweek — but this bright pink surprisingly works for day and night, and adds a gorgeous wash of color to my everyday no makeup-makeup look."

Origins High-Potency Night-A-Mins With Fruit-Derived AHAs Origins High-Potency Night-A-Mins With Fruit-Derived AHAs $45 Origins Buy Now Looking for a new moisturizer that can help you battle the effects of fall's cooler, drier temperatures? Kara McGrath, Bustle's Executive Fashion and Beauty Editor, suggests trying this cream from Origins. "This amazing night cream is perfect for fall: It's a super rich moisturizer, and the AHAs help gently exfoliate any extra dry, dead skin that's built up on my face during chillier days." McGrath saw immediate results after her first night using it, saying she "saw a major difference in how glowy [her] skin was." Bonus: It smells good too.

Soap & Glory Arm-A-Gooden Smoothing Serum Soap & Glory Arm-A-Gooden Smoothing Serum $12 ULTA Buy Now If you suffer from keratosis pilaris (aka the red, bumpy skin some people get on the back of their arms) like McGrath, then you know it can get worse as the weather gets colder. This serum from Soap & Glory is the only thing McGrath has tried that "actually softens those bumps while moisturizing the rest of the skin" on her arms. McGrath says that a little goes a long way too, "so one bottle lasts forever." Now that's what I call a win-win situation.

Oi Oil Oi Oil $44 Davines Buy Now Dry hair, be damned. Bustle's Associate Fashion and Beauty Editor Katie Dupere has a solution for your colored, bleached, or frizzy strands. "My hair, which is super color-treated and consistently dry, freaks out with the change of seasons. The ends get frizzy with the shift from hot summer to moody fall weather, and it’s so hard for my ‘do to look sleek and uniform without some serious help," she explains. Enter Oi Oil, which Dupere adds to her ends to lock in some moisture and make her hair "behave." She also says that it "smells like a dream" and doesn’t make her hair look like a greasy mess.

Fenty Beauty Diamond Bomb All-Over Diamond Veil Fenty Beauty Diamond Bomb All-Over Diamond Veil $38 Fenty Beauty Buy Now If there's one thing Theresa Massony, Elite Daily's Beauty Editor, learned from the fall/winter 2018 runways, it's that "glitter isn't reserved only for warmer months." For this reason, she plans on wearing Fenty Beauty's new Diamond Bomb all fall long. "[It] provides an all-over shimmer that brightens up my complexion perfectly as the weather gets colder and drearier." Massony particularly loves its "creamy, jelly-powder" formula, which is buildable enough for her cheekbones to "blind people" if she wanted them to. "Plus, I think shining bright like a diamond is an acceptable goal year 'round." I couldn't agree more.