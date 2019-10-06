Whether you spend all of your downtime in your pajamas or you save sleepwear for bedtime, it’s safe to say most folks enjoy looking and feeling great in their bedclothes. Fortunately, Amazon abounds with soft, cute, and highly rated sleepwear options for every size and season — so if you’re looking for the best pajamas for women, you’ve come to the right place. All of the picks below were selected with comfort in mind, and there’s an option for every budget.

Aside from personal style, fabric choice is the most important factor to consider when shopping for new pajamas. Cotton, modal, and rayon are great options for breathability. For a strong, moisture-wicking material, try a fabric blend that includes nylon. And if you're searching for sleepwear with some extra stretch, spandex is one of the stretchiest and most durable fabrics out there.

Whether you’re looking for a long-sleeve pajama set to keep you warm and cozy, a comfy tee and shorts set to keep you cool, or a lacy nightgown that doubles as a lounge dress, there are all kinds of pajama styles to choose from, even onesies for grown-ups and rompers you can sleep in.

Check out the best pajamas for women below. All of them are highly rated on Amazon.

1. The Best Flannel Pajamas PajamaMania Cotton Flannel Long Sleeve PJ Set $25 | Amazon See on Amazon This long-sleeve, button-up pajama set is made of 100% cotton flannel and comes in 21 different prints — from plaid to snowflakes to cartoon dogs. Amazon shoppers love this pick, and it has 4.4-star rating with over 500 reviews. What fans are saying: “These Pajamamania flannel pajamas are perfect. They are on the roomier side in terms of size. They are quite well-made and I love the piping detail on the top. They wash well (I use cool/cold water and dry on medium heat).” Available sizes: X-Small - 2X Plus

2. A Lightweight PJ Set Available In Nautical Stripes & Seasonal Prints Hotouch Pajama Set $19 | Amazon See on Amazon This two-piece pajama set by Hotouch includes a cute, V-neck T-shirt and shorts with an elastic waist for added stretch. It's made of a soft, breathable, and stretchy blend of 95% rayon and 5% spandex, making it perfect for summer. On top of that, it comes in 13 different designs, from classic stripes to the more whimsical lemon print featured above. Amazon shoppers give it an impressive 4.6-star rating overall. What fans are saying: “So soft! These are now my favorite and I intend on buying more. Love the teal color. Super soft fabric. I machine wash and hang to dry. Excellent for hot summer nights.” Available sizes: Small - XX-Large

3. A Cozy Fleece Pair For Staying Warm Angelina Cozy Fleece Pajama Set $26 | Amazon See on Amazon This long-sleeve, button-up pajama set by Angelina comes in 29 prints — from charming polka dots to tartan plaid — and features front pockets on the bottoms and satin trim on the top. The fleece material is made entirely of polyester, and Amazon shoppers give it a 4.1-star rating after nearly 1,500 reviews. What fans are saying: “This is my second pair of these pajamas! They are so cozy and super-warm. [...] The first pair I ordered a year ago and wore non-stop all winter, until it became too warm and I had to set them aside until the fall. They held up well in the wash — no pilling or loose threads. [...] They fit well and are the perfect combo between loose for sleeping and cozy for warmth.” Available sizes: Small - XXXX-Large

4. The Best Luxury Sleepwear Set TexereSilk 100% Silk Pajama Set $90 | Amazon See on Amazon This TereSilk luxurious sleep set comes in 13 different colors, including grape, black, and Kashmir blue. Since it’s 100% silk, this pick is hypoallergenic, making it great for people with sensitive skin. And Amazon shoppers love this set, giving it a 4.4-star rating overall after hundreds of reviews. The only downside to this option is it's hand-wash only, but if you love silk, it’ll probably be worth the extra effort. Additionally, this option includes some petite sizes. What fans are saying: “I love my silk pajamas. They fit just as I had hoped, came beautifully packaged, and feel wonderful while being worn. They washed and dried well too. I highly recommend.” Available sizes: X-Small/Petite - 3X Plus

5. A Comfy Scoop Neck Sleep Shirt Mae Sleepwear Scoop Neck Nightgown $26 | Amazon See on Amazon This comfy sleep shirt by Mae is made of 96% rayon and 4% spandex, and it comes in seven different prints, including pineapple, stripes, and desert cactus. Reviewers think it’s pretty enough to double as a shirt dress, and Amazon shoppers give it a 4.3-star rating. What fans are saying: “I know this is listed as a night shirt, but it’s beautiful and I totally wore it as a shirt dress over leggings. Super comfortable. Very attractive.” Available sizes: X-Small - X-Large

6. The Best Plus-Size Set IN'VOLAND Plus Size Short Sleeve Pajamas $23 | Amazon See on Amazon This simple but chic plus-size pajama set by IN’VOLAND is lightweight and breathable, making it great for warm nights and hot sleepers. These comfy sleepwear is made of 95% viscose and 5% spandex, and it comes in seven different color options, including slate grey and black. Also, Amazon shoppers rave about this pick, giving it a 4.5-star rating overall. What fans are saying: “So comfy. Perfect plus size summer jammies. I sometimes even pair the top with a pair of cropped capri-shorts out in public.” Available sizes: 16 Plus - 22/ 4XL

7. A Button-Up Short Set Available In 26 Different Colors Ekouaer Button Down Pajama Set $31 | Amazon See on Amazon This set of shorts and short-sleeve button-up pajamas by Ekouaer comes in 26 different prints, from the more seasonal reindeer to the always classic polka dots or stripes. This pick is made of 95% breathable viscose and 5% stretchy spandex, and it has almost 800 five-star reviews from Amazon shoppers. What fans are saying: “These are the softest pajamas I've ever worn! The fit is great. They keep me cool in the south Alabama summer heat, yet they are also warm. [...] I ordered a size large, and I'm a size 12 and a 36 D. I love these so much that I plan to buy them in every color! I highly recommend this pj set!” Available sizes: X-Small - XX-Large

8. A Pair of Breathable Pajamas With Sweat-Wicking Technology Karen Neuburger Pajama Set $31 | Amazon See on Amazon This Karen Neuburger pajama set boasts sweat-wicking technology and comes in seven different color and print options. Available in both petite and plus sizes, it’s made of 60% soft, breathable cotton and 40% polyester. Some options feature tees and Bermuda shorts, while others offer capri bottoms, but all promise to be lightweight and breezy. What fans are saying: “I am 4'10”, 140 pounds, fluffy-size-10, and bought the large petite. I maybe could have gotten away with the medium, but I wanted to allow for shrinkage and hate tight things. These are perfect, washed up nicely and are cool and comfy.” Available sizes: Petite/Small - 3X Plus

9. The Best 100% Cotton Pajamas Alexander Del Rossa Button Down Cotton Pajama Set $30 | Amazon See on Amazon This Alexander Del Rossa pajama set is made of 100% woven cotton that's soft and lightweight, and it includes a short-sleeve, button-down top and pants. It comes in 32 different print and color options, from basic blue to paisley. Amazon shoppers vouch for it too, giving it a 4.1-star rating overall. What fans are saying: “Fits exactly as advertised. I like more room and a large (I wear a size 12) fit great. The cotton is soft but substantial (will not see through). Bought these for a trip to Asia and was so impressed that I bought another color to have a second pair. Would highly recommend it.” Available sizes: Small - 3XL

10. The Best Sleep Romper Mae Sleepwear Tank Romper Pajamas $20 | Amazon See on Amazon This soft, racerback romper by Mae features lace trim at the neckline and hem, and it can easily double as a beach coverup or loungewear. This pick features a cozy mix of 95% rayon and 5% spandex, for added stretch. On top of that it comes in tie-dye (pictured above) or heather gray. What fans are saying: “I love this romper. It is perfect for sleeping in during the summer months. I got it for vacation in Destin Florida and it was light and comfortable.” Available sizes: Small - X-Large

11. The Best Onesie Mae Sleepwear Vintage Thermal Loose Fit Onesie $38 | Amazon See on Amazon Mae's warm and cozy onesie features front pockets, and it's made of 60% cotton and 40% polyester, for a soft and breathable feel. It’s ideal for winter and colder climates, and it comes in four adorable prints: aqua dots, zebra stripes, leopard spots, and snowflakes. Amazon shoppers love it, too, giving the onesie an impressive 4.4-star rating overall. What fans are saying: “Love these PJ's, they fit well and are very comfy.” Available sizes: Small - X-Large

12. A Soft, Lacy Nightgown That Comes In 21 Different Colors Ekouaer Sleepwear Chemise Nightgown $17 | Amazon See on Amazon This best-selling nightgown by Ekouaer is as comfy as it is pretty, and it comes in 21 different color schemes. It’s made of ultra-soft and breathable cotton, and it can also be worn as a slip or a lounge dress. It boasts a 4.3-star rating on Amazon, and one reviewer in particular called it "so soft and dreamy." What fans are saying: “I bought two of these. They fit perfect, are super comfortable and soft! Sexy, but perfect for everyday. Love the color selection and am going to get a few more!” Available sizes: X-Small - XX-Large