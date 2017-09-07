A lot of people reach for bralettes on days they just want to be comfy — and that's because they're free of annoying wires that stick into your ribs all day. But bralettes aren't your only wireless option, there are great bras without wires out there, too. The best wireless bras are super comfortable, and they don't compromise on lift or support.

Wire-free designs are pretty common when it comes to gym wear and cute lacy bras, but there's a whole crop of new everyday bras that are underwire-free, for more comfort. Now there are tons of designs that actually do something in the way of support, and they're not going to pinch or poke you when you wear them a lot. When shopping, find bras that have contoured cups to provide more shape, and look for bands underneath the cups and wider straps for even more support.

Rather than wires, these bras utilize features like molded cups, wide bands, stretch fabric, and careful framing. All of those things work together to keep you supported and comfortable. Best of all, you won't feel the need to rip these off the second you walk through the door.

1. Calvin Klein Perfectly Fit Lightly-Lined Wirefree Contour Bra Calvin Klein Perfectly Fit Lightly Lined Wirefree Contour Bra $30 | Amazon See On Amazon This seamless bra from Calvin Klein offers all the support you need with zero uncomfortable wires. Made with a nylon and elastane blend, this wireless bra moves with you and shapes to fit your boobs perfectly. Hundreds of Amazon reviewers rave about this bra, calling it, "the perfect T-shirt bra!" The cups have light padding built-in, but not so much that it gets in the way, and the padding won't shift or misshapen with repeated wear. Even better? It's machine-washable. According to one reviewer: "I love it! I've been looking for the perfect wireless bra for a while and I think I found it. I'm a 34D and I usually go braless because I don't like the way underwire bras fit my small frame and I found them really [uncomfortable]. I order my usual size and it fits great. No problem with the cups or the straps. This bra is perfect!!" Available in sizes: 32A - 38C

2. Vanity Fair Women's Beauty Back Smoothing Wirefree Bra Vanity Fair Women's Beauty Back Smoothing Wirefree Bra $31 | Amazon See On Amazon With wide straps for support and extra coverage on the sides to prevent spillage, this wireless bra is a fantastic pick for anyone with bigger boobs. While at first glance, this bra appears to have an underwire, what's actually underneath the fabric is supportive cups stitched into a stretchy, longer band — for comfort and plenty of structure (without the wire). This wire-free bra is constructed with four-way stretch fabric that'll feel like a dream and ensure you get a fantastic fit. Even better, it comes in 18 colors and a bunch of three-packs for more value. Nearly 5,000 Amazon reviewers have weighed in on this popular bra. According to one reviewer: "I have so much trouble finding a good bra! This one fits the bill let me tell ya!! If you’re looking for great support without underwire or a lot of extra padding...give this bra a try!" Available in sizes: 34B - 44DDD

3. Maidenform Women's Comfort Devotion Wire-Free Demi Bra Maidenform Women's Comfort Devotion Wire-Free Demi Bra $22 | Amazon See On Amazon This wire-free demi bra is designed with cups that have slightly more padding underneath your boobs, to lift and push you up without any wires. The neckline has a delicate lace detailing that ends in adjustable straps so you can customize the fit. Available in 19 different colors and a wide range of sizes, this bra is a great wire-free pick that reviewers love. According to one reviewer: "This is my favorite bra and has been the only style I will wear for several years now. I love how the design doesn't have any hard wires, but does have enough structure to provide a slight pushed-up effect. I'm a cup size B, but this bra gives the appearance of about a C, in my estimation. It's comfortable enough to sleep in and maintains its shape well through multiple washings." Available in sizes: 32A - 40C

4. Olga Women's Play It Cool Wirefree Contour Bra Olga Women's Play It Cool Wirefree Contour Bra $24 | Amazon See On Amazon With its chill lining and moisture-wicking fabric, this contour bra keeps you cool and dry no matter what you're doing. The camisole straps are also cushioned and come together in the back in a U-shape to avoid slipping and cutting. And, the cups are set inward so they hold and support underneath your boobs. Over 600 Amazon reviewers have weighed in and love this moisture-wicking bra. According to one reviewer: "One of the most comfortable wire free bras I have found. It fits just right and was exactly the right size. It has adequate coverage and hold and isn't flimsy. I felt supported and yet didn't have to deal with an underwire, which is always uncomfortable for me. I have tried many wire free bras and some styles have no support and others are very uncomfortable. I've had to pay a high price to find any that I really like. These are a reasonable price, with everything I am looking for. I was really, really happy with the purchase." Available in sizes: 36DD - 44DD

5. Warner's Women's Cloud 9 Warner's Women's Cloud 9 $20 | Amazon See On Amazon A wide band underneath the cups ensure this bra stays in place — without relying on metal to support you. That same band is outfitted with a detailed lace that adds a pretty touch to an otherwise classic bra. This wireless bra also features contoured cups that lift and hold your boobs in place with zero hard wires or uncomfortable structured materials. This one comes in a few different neutral tones you can choose from. According to one reviewer: "I've been searching for some good bras for a while now, and I've finally found the perfect one! I really love wire free bras and bralettes, but I needed something with some padding for work, good news: this bra is the best of both worlds! The fabric is incredibly soft and comfortable. The straps are wider and stay in place, and the back doesn't pinch and cause bulges." Available in sizes: 34A - 40C

6. Bali Women's Comfort Revolution Wire Free Bra Bali Women's Comfort Revolution Wire Free Bra $44 $20 | Amazon See On Amazon The Bali comfort revolution wire-free bra has a seamless design with foam cups, stretchy fabric, and carefully-placed straps. Available in 39 colors and styles, this wireless bra has strategically designed sides that lend support and help keep your boobs held in place. The medium-width straps are thin enough that they won't poke out under tank tops but offer plenty of support — and they're adjustable! The hook-and-eye closure in the back also allows you to get the perfect fit. According to one reviewer: "I LOVE this bra. If you are searching for a bra that has coverage AND comfort, search no further. The wire on my several-years-old bra snapped the other day and it was a blessing in disguise because it made me start my search for a new bra. I found this gem and decided to take a gamble based on so many great reviews." Available in sizes: 32B - 42DD

7. Warner’s Women’s Elements of Bliss Wire-Free Lift Bra Warner’s Women’s Elements of Bliss Wire-free Lift Bra $27 | Amazon See On Amazon This Warner’s bra has light lift pads that act to push you up, and feel soft against your skin. Amazon reviewers rave that this bra is a great dupe for the beloved T-shirt bras at Victoria's Secret. With adjustable straps and a hook-and-eye closure, this bra can be customized to fit your torso perfectly. It also comes in several adorable colors and patterns so you can get a few. According to one reviewer: "This is the only bra I wear anymore. It has no underwire but still gives a nice lift without the wire. It’s very comfortable and wears smoothly under a T-shirt with light padding for full coverage. It washes easy and holds it shape." Available in sizes: 34A - 40C

8. Hanes Women's Comfort Evolution Bra Hanes Women's Comfort Evolution Bra $13 | Amazon See On Amazon To win over thousands of Amazon reviewers is a feat in and of itself. This Hanes comfort evolution bra has that many fans, in part because it lifts and holds with a soft, four-way stretch fabric. In addition, the full-coverage cups are smoothing and offer superior support with a wide band and straps. It's also great in hot or humid conditions because of the moisture-wicking fabric that breathes. This one comes in 13 different colors and a few two-packs for the most value. According to one reviewer: "I really like this wireless bra. It’s comfortable and provides enough support for my size, 44d. I didn’t know a bra could be so comfortable... game changer for me." Available in sizes: Small - 3X

9. Playtex 18-Hour Ultimate Lift and Support Wire-Free Bra Playtex 18-Hour Ultimate Lift and Support Wire-Free Bra $16 | Amazon See On Amazon This Playtex bra has signature lift panels, cushioned straps, and a four-way support system — all of which work together to make these bras comfortable all day long. The lower band of the bra is wide for additional support, and the fabric wicks away sweat — perfect for hot weather. These bras come in 23 different colors and with the backing of 12,000 Amazon reviewers. According to one reviewer: "These are great, comfortable bras. I'm large chested and these are the only bras that I've found that give me lift and are comfortable. I hate underwire bras and like the lift band in the bottom of the cup of this bra. The lift is high enough to give my back relief from the weight of my breasts, but not so much that my breasts are pointing upward or hitting my chin; it's just a nice, natural look. There's no straps digging into my shoulders; there's a nice design/pattern on the bra; they wash nicely and last." Available in sizes: 36B - 48DDD

10. Arabella Women's All Over Lace Supportive Bralette Arabella Women's All Over Lace Supportive Bralette $16 | Amazon See On Amazon One big perk of this lacy bralette is that the back is adjustable, and be converted to an X-back in order to provide even more support and hold without relying to pesky underwires. Made with plenty of spandex, this bralette pulls over your head eliminating the need for any hook-and-eye closures that might poke at you. One note: Since this is a bralette as opposed to a traditional bra, it's slightly less supportive than others on this list. According to one reviewer: "I spent hours pouring through reviews trying to find a bralette that would work for me and ordering a few that just didn't work. I'm a 38DD and this bralette offers enough support that I don't feel like I'm going all over the place. I love that I can finally wear this with all of my cute strappy shirts." Available in sizes: Small - X-Large

11. Bali Women's Double Support Spa Closure Wire-Free Bra Bali Women's Double Support Spa Closure Wire-Free Bra $40 $20 | Amazon See On Amazon If you find that wire-free bras tend to smoosh your boobs, the Bali double-support bra is an awesome alternative. It uses two-ply cups, an M-frame design, and a U-shaped back to keep everything (including the straps) where it should be. It also does all that without any uncomfortable wires or fabrics. Even better, this popular bra comes in 17 different colors and styles, including the lavender bra pictured above. According to one reviewer: "For women who prefer wireless bras - this one really supports!! Very pretty and delicate - with wide side and back to provide smooth coverage." Available in sizes: 34B - 46C

12. Amazon Essentials Women's Wireless Support Bra Amazon Essentials Women's Wireless Support Bra $16 | Amazon See On Amazon This simple everyday T-shirt bra has smooth, wire-free cups that are as soft as they are invisible. The adjustable straps and hook-and-eye closure allow you to customize your fit, and you can even convert the straps to a criss-cross back for more support. Constructed with a healthy amount of spandex, this bra will stretch with you as you move and feel so soft. It comes in five neutral shades and a wide range of sizes so you can find the perfect bra for you. According to one reviewer: "It's always nice to find a great basic wire-free bra. This has no lace or annoying little bow or flower in the center, so it creates a nearly invisible, super smooth line under even the tightest tops. I love the lightly lined cups, perfect for modesty while still allowing for a thoroughly natural [un-padded] look." Available in sizes: 32A - 38D