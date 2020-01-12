Bras are not known for their comfort. So if you do wear bras, it's a big deal when you do find a comfortable one, and the most comfortable bras on Amazon provide support without having straps digging into your shoulders or a band squeezing your rib cage.

For people who want the least amount of bra possible, look for soft foam inserts which provide some coverage but can often be removed, too. Bralettes and even light- to medium-support sports bras offer the benefits of wearing a bra in a low-profile garment that won’t pinch or dig. An added benefit is that these types of bras are usually machine-washable and easier to size.

If you want more support, thicker straps are great because they distribute the weight across a wider area, which means your straps won’t dig into your shoulders. People who are looking for more support should also consider a wider band which will help distribute weight in a way that is ultimately more comfortable over an eight-hour-plus day. Underwires have gotten a bad reputation over the years, but the way they support and shape tissue makes them a surprisingly ergonomic choice (and some wires are even padded so you’ll barely feel them) as long as you measure and size your bra correctly.

Whether you want a comfortable bra with plenty of support or the closest thing you can get to wearing no bra at all, these bras have been tried and tested for maximum comfort, with thousands of enthusiastic Amazon reviews backing them up.

1. A Longline Bralette In A Sporty Cut Calvin Klein Women's Invisibles Lightly Lined V-Neck Bralette $23 | Amazon See On Amazon Calvin Klein’s V-neck bralette is the rare find that works for almost everyone. Its thin nylon-blend fabric feels like a second skin and won’t show up under clothes. The bra also features 23% elastane for a healthy dose of stretch, allowing it to move with you. The foam cup pads are removable to give you total control. This lightly lined microfiber bra features a longer band with wider straps to evenly distribute pressure so you can wear it comfortably all day long. It’s machine-washable and comes in 10 colors including an array of skin-neutral tones, as well as a pretty lace pattern. Available sizes: XS - XL

2. A Full-Coverage Bra With Comfort Straps Playtex Women's 18-Hour Original Comfort Strap Full Coverage Bra $13 | Amazon See On Amazon This wire-free bra from Playtex was created with the brand's signature four-way TruSupport system to deliver a firm foundation without any digging or pinching. Rounder cups than most other bras will hold you comfortably, while the shoulder straps are extra wide and positioned slightly closer together at the front to lift the cups from the center. The “frame” — which in this case means the front of the band — has wider and higher sides for additional support with a breathable cotton-poly lining. Meanwhile, the back of the band features rubber latex (people with allergies, take note) for enhanced grip and stability that goes above and beyond. Plus, it's available in nearly two dozen colors. Available sizes: 36B - 54DDD

3. A Lightweight Cotton Sports Bra Multipack Fruit of the Loom Women's Cotton Pullover Sport Bra (3-Pack) $11 | Amazon See On Amazon Fruit of the Loom offers this whisper-weight unlined bra made out of breathable two-ply 95% cotton and just enough spandex to hold its shape no matter how many times you reach for it. An easy pull-over design means you’ll never have to fuss with hooks or adjusting the straps. It’s worth noting that these must be hand-washed, but thousands of reviewers deem it a more than worthy tradeoff, with one of them writing, “These bras work like a dream for me...they are simple, comfortable, attractive, and they do a great job.” They're also available in a variety of multipacks from neutrals to brights. Available sizes: 32 - 44

4. A Wire-Free Bra With Extra Side Coverage Warner's Women's Easy Does It No Bulge Wire-Free Bra $17 | Amazon See On Amazon If you prefer bras with more side coverage, Warner’s Easy Does It bra lives up to the name, with extended side panels and a wire-free design. Soft foam cups provide support and coverage while the straps are wider than most — but not quite as wide as some of the other options offered here. Reviewers write that it's “a must-buy,” adding “I can honestly say this is the most comfortable and supportive bra I have ever had! I have since purchased more to stockpile.” Choose from more than 10 colors. Available sizes: XS - XXL

5. A Wireless Contour Bra With Innovative Side Cups Warner's Women's No Side Effects Wire-Free Contour Bra $12 | Amazon See On Amazon Similar to Warner’s wire-free bra above, this model features contoured T-shirt cups with light padding for support. The machine-washable fabric features 22% elastane so you still have a bit of literal wiggle room. However, its straps are only slightly wider than those of conventional bras, so if you struggle with bras digging into your shoulders this may not be the one for you. One Amazon shopper was thrilled to report, “I sometimes forget I have it on, this bra is absolutely the most comfortable bra I have ever worn.” Plus, it's available in more than a dozen colors from basic black to fun lilac. Available sizes: 34A - 40DD

6. A Classic Cotton Bralette Calvin Klein Women's Modern Cotton Bralette $14 | Amazon See On Amazon This classic lightweight bralette might be low-frills, but it’s anything but basic. An updated classic, it features a modern low cut with the brand’s signature graphic logo on the elastic band. The bra is unlined, with a racerback pullover construction. While it's sporty in style, it doesn't provide the most support, so it's not the best for exercising. That said, reviewers across the spectrum note that it is superbly comfortable thanks to the super-soft cotton-modal blend, saying it’s great for lounging or just being comfy in class or at work. And it's available in more than 30 colors and designs. Available sizes: XS - 3XL

7. A Full-Coverage Bra With Four-Way Stretch Bali Women's Comfort Revolution Shaping Wirefree Bra $20 | Amazon See On Amazon Bali kicked wires to the curb and built a bra with the same four-way stretch fabric used in compression leggings for streamlined support that doesn’t sacrifice comfort or fit. Lightly padded foam cups provide coverage, while targeted knit areas replace stiff wires. The U-shaped front and back gradually integrate wide shoulder straps into the band’s construction for an additional structural integrity that won’t dig into your shoulders. It features a hook-and-eye closure. Best yet, it's available in dozens of colors. Available sizes: S - 3XL

8. A Convertible T-Shirt Bra With Low-Coverage Foam Petals Hanes Women's Ultimate T-Shirt Bra Soft Foam Wirefree $13 | Amazon See On Amazon This classic T-shirt bra with four-way stretch and tagless construction for itch-free comfort that keeps going all day long. Hanes traded traditional foam cups for smaller inserts that offer just enough targeted coverage without the structure of a full-foam cup. However, they're not removable. The moisture-wicking ComfortBlend lining keeps you cool and dry, and it features a low-profile hook for easily converting to a racerback, so you can wear it with a variety of tops. Available sizes: 34A - 40B

9. A Shockingly Comfortable Underwire Bra Warner's Cloud 9 Underwire Contour Bra $22 | Amazon See On Amazon For those looking for more support, this bra with contoured underwire cups is shockingly comfortable. Made of a stretchy nylon-spandex brand, it features easy-to-adjust shoulder straps in the front and a wider band. It's even machine washable (but air dry). "It's hard to find a bra that gives good D cup support with separation that doesn't give bra contours on your back through your clothing. This bra is so soft and comfortable, keeping my girls up and in position through the day. I could sleep in this bra!" one fan wrote. It comes in 10 colors. Available sizes: 34B to 40D

10. A Seamless Bralette with Lace Trim Mae Women's Scoopneck Bralette $16 | Amazon See On Amazon This pretty pull-on bralette by Mae has a lace-trimmed band and scoop neckline. The nylon-spandex blend is stretchy, and the wire-free soft cup design is machine washable. The light support and seamless construction make this bra ideal for A to C cups and, unlike other low-profile bras on this list, Mae’s has adjustable straps for a custom fit. “After being a padded-underwire wearer for a decade, I've finally found a truly ‘forget you're wearing it’ bra,” one Amazon shopper wrote. Plus, it's available in multiple colors from black to mulberry. Available sizes: XS - XL

11. A Light-Support Sports Bra With A Mesh Back Core 10 Women's Seamless Longline Adjustable Yoga Bralette Sports Bra $24 | Amazon See On Amazon This low-impact sports bra by Amazon’s cult-favorite activewear brand Core 10 offers lightweight support for all-day comfort. You’ll stay cool and dry during sun salutations and streaming marathons alike thanks to a moisture-wicking nylon-spandex blend in four-way stretch with additional knit detailing on the sides and a mesh panel on the racerback. Although it’s marketed for low-impact activities, some reviewers report that it held up well for other activities, too. One wrote: “I have worn it running and dancing. It worked out great in both cases. It didn't move around or dig in at all.” Available sizes: XS - XL

12. A High-Neck Bralette With Lace Mae Women's Seamless High-Neck Bralette With Lace Trim $16 | Amazon See On Amazon Most of the options so far have focused on scooped necklines, but for something with a high neck, this bralette by Mae is great for layered looks, and the lace trim offers just enough textural detail that it won’t get mistaken for a basic tee. It’s machine-washable with a little bit more padding than other brands for soft support and coverage. Get it in four shades. Available sizes: XS - XL