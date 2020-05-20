The '13 Reasons Why' Season 4 Trailer Teases Consequences For Monty's Death

Clay Jensen and his friends cannot catch a break. Just when it looked like they could move on from their traumatic high school years and graduate triumphantly, their secrets might come to light one more time. The 13 Reasons Why Season 4 trailer teases some major consequences for Monty's death, proving that the hit Netflix show will go out with a bang — and potentially more blood on everyone's hands.

The final season looks to be centered around the death of Monty, as his closeted lover Winston starts attending Liberty High in an attempt to investigate why Monty was framed for Bryce's murder before getting killed himself in prison — something that Clay and the gang know all too much about.

Spoiler alert: as fans will remember from Season 3, they successfully framed Monty for Bryce's murder to protect Alex, who actually pushed him into the river, and Jessica, who witnessed the whole thing go down. Monty was already arrested for Tyler's sexual assault, making him the perfect scapegoat, but sadly, he has an alibi in Winston, who he was secretly sleeping with on the night Bryce died. Combined with the fact that police found the guns hidden by Clay and Tony to protect Tyler in Season 2, the Liberty High kids could be in huge trouble.

The trailer remains vague about what's ultimately going to happen, but it teases lots of drastic measures, from Alex and Zach breaking into school to Clay getting in another mysterious stand-off at gunpoint. Plus, the returns of Bryce and Monty are now official, in flashbacks of course. Fans are also introduced to Clay's new therapist, and even he suspects that Clay's not telling him the entire truth. "I see a kid who's paying a very high price, and I don't know what yet for," he tells him. "I suspect it might be for secrets you keep."

More to come...