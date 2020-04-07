For those of us just beginning our fitness journeys, a complete home gym is a hefty investment — but luckily, they're not necessary for an effective full-body workout if you know what to look for. The best home exercise equipment for beginners offers the best of both worlds: It's surprisingly affordable while also allowing you to work out from the comfort and privacy of your own home.

Full disclosure: I buy just about everything on Amazon, but especially when it comes to health and fitness products, I wouldn't dream of shopping anywhere else. In short, that's because this category is so subjective. Every body and person is different, so it helps to have as much information and as many options as possible. Amazon offers me a huge selection, informative descriptions, and countless reviews, so I can find the best home workout equipment to suit my lifestyle and specific fitness goals.

Whether you're just not a gym person or you're a beginner who's trying to build up their home workout routine, these 14 Amazon products are top-sellers for one simple reason: They seriously work.

We only recommend products we love and that we think you will, too. We may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was written by our Commerce team.

1. This All-In-1 Starter Kit For Your Yoga Practice Sivan Health and Fitness Yoga Set $48 | Amazon See On Amazon There are countless instructors who livestream their yoga classes or post them on YouTube, so if your only impediment to a home yoga practice is a lack of equipment, this Sivan set has you covered. For less than $50, you get an extra-thick, nonslip mat, two blocks, a yoga strap, and two absorbent yoga towels, all in your choice of three colors. From the joint-protecting material to the price point, it's designed with the beginner in mind — and reviewers write that it's "worth so much more than it costs."

2. This Balance Disc That Works Your Core While Standing Or Sitting URBNFit Balance Disc $20 | Amazon See On Amazon Stand on it while at your standing desk, sit on it while watching television, or incorporate it into your aerobic workout routine. The URBNFit disc is a top seller on Amazon because it is lightweight and easy to customize, and the simple act of balancing on it works your core and improves coordination. It's available in several color options, and one reviewer wrote: "Disc is exactly like the one I use at physical therapy. Now I practice at home to improve my balance."

3. These Best-Selling Resistance Loops For Easy Strength Training Fit Simplify Resistance Loop Exercise Bands $18 | Amazon See On Amazon The Fit Simplify resistance bands set is constantly best-seller on Amazon. With over 17,000 reviews, this set offers five durable bands with varying resistance levels so you can use them for stretching, strength training, general exercise, or even during your yoga or Pilates practice. Each set comes with a carrying bag, online videos, and an e-book that includes illustrated exercise ideas to get you started.

4. An Affordable Exercise Bike That Folds Up To Save Space XTERRA Fitness Folding Exercise Bike $136 | Amazon See On Amazon When it's not in use, the XTERRA Fitness exercise bike folds up into a 18-by-18-inch space. When it's time for your workout, however, the eight settings let you customize your difficulty level, the magnetic resistance is quiet and smooth, the X-frame design keeps you supported, and the LCD screen displays all the necessary information. "Great quality and great price," wrote one of the over 1,500 reviewers who gave this bike five stars. "Perfect for moderately interested fitness or health folks looking for a low-investment piece for their home."

5. This Adjustable Jump Rope That's Less Than $20 SPORTBIT Jump Rope $18 | Amazon See On Amazon Jump ropes are a simple but irreplaceable tool when it comes to cardio workouts, though not all of them are created equal. Buyers love the SPORTBIT jump rope because it's adjustable to fit just about any height, allows for superior control with its smooth-spinning clip, and is lightweight and portable for use anywhere. "Super awesome jump rope!" one buyer wrote. "Both my husband and I can use it and I’m 5’ and he’s 6’ 2”! It’s durable and provides this working mom the perfect piece of equipment to get a little cardio in at home!"

6. This Vibrating Plate That Boosts Circulation & Muscle Involvement LifePro Waver Vibration Plate Machine $175 | Amazon See On Amazon The LifePro Waver is without a doubt my favorite fitness purchase in years, and that's because it intensifies the effects of the exercises I'm already doing. How? This platform creates a vibrating oscillation movement, which aims to boost bone density, improve circulation, tone more easily, and involve more muscles, all while putting minimal pressure on your joints. It has 99 different speeds and a remote to control them, plus it's nonslip, easy to store under your bed, and comes with resistance bands.

7. Some Sliders That Work On Both Hard Floors & Carpet Synergee Core Sliders $16 | Amazon See On Amazon Sliders intensify exercises like lunges, mountain climbers, bridges, and burpees, and these ones from Synergee have over 4,000 reviews because they're durable and dual-sided for all different types of floors. Use the colorful side on carpet or turf, and flip it over to the foam when working out on hardwood, tile, or linoleum. "My trainer used them during a session and they were phenomenal and challenging. [...] I looked up additional [exercises] to perform online. Great way to kick your workout up a notch."

8. A Core Workout Machine That Helps With 8 Different Exercises Core Max Smart Home Gym $70 | Amazon See On Amazon The Core Max home gym aims to maximize results for eight different exercises. It supports and aligns your body during things like crunches and push-ups, and it allows you to choose between three different resistance levels in both directions. When you're done, the arms lay flat for easy storage. One buyer wrote: "I’m not one to exercise but owing this Core Max Smart Abs kinda got me started. It’s simple to use and I do not feel like I am straining my back when doing sit ups." This purchase also comes with a nutritional guide, digital workout videos, and a workout chart.

9. This Best-Selling Fitness Ball That Comes In Multiple Sizes URBNFit Exercise Ball $26 | Amazon See On Amazon Another best-seller in the fitness equipment category, the URBNFit exercise ball is versatile so you can incorporate it into any workout. Some buyers use it for stretching, physical therapy, sit-ups, and Pilates, while others sit on it during work hours to improve their posture and core strength. The included pump can inflate or deflate it in minutes, while the 2,000-pound anti-burst design can stand up to the most rigorous workouts. Get it in four sizes and nine colors, all of which come with a free workout guide.

10. This Suspension Training Kit For All Levels & All Goals TRX Suspension Training Kit $170 | Amazon See On Amazon If you're looking for well-rounded equipment that takes up minimal space in your home but adapts to suit each stage of your fitness journey, look no further than the TRX suspension training kit. Instead of heavy weights and bulky frames, this tool utilizes gravity and your own body weight. Simply anchor it to doors or around trees and poles, and the angle-adjustable resistance allows you to lunge, squat, plank, push, or pull just about anywhere.

11. This Portable Gym That Replaces A Ton Of Bulky Equipment BodyBoss 2.0 Full Portable Gym $260 | Amazon See On Amazon The BodyBoss 2.0 replaces thousands of dollars of exercise equipment and takes up a mere fraction of the space, so it's really no wonder it raised over $1,000,000 in crowdfunding. Thanks to the collapsible bar, comfortable handles, and adjustable resistance bands, you can simulate most exercises you'd do at the gym — and the set comes with limb straps and a door anchor, too. While it's sturdy and reliable, it even folds up for easy storage and portability.

12. An Affordable, Space-Savvy Folding Treadmill With Great Features Goplus Foldable Treadmill $373 | Amazon See On Amazon Some of the most common complaints surrounding treadmills is that they're bulky and expensive; fortunately, the Goplus folding treadmill is a top-seller among beginners because it's less than half the price of some competing options and it folds up to save space, all without compromising on features. It has 12 preset programs, three incline settings, adjustable speeds up to 7.5 miles per hour, and an easy-to-read screen that displays your time and distance.

13. This Elliptical Machine That You Can Use While Sitting Down Cubii Jr. Seated Eliptical $249 | Amazon See On Amazon To get a little exercise in even when you're sitting at a desk or watching TV, the Cubii Jr. seated elliptical has eight different resistance levels and an ergonomic design packed into a slim design. It still works your legs and gets the circulation going — but since it's whisper-quiet and easy to move, you can use it with just about any chair. The built-in display will monitor your time, RPMs, distance, and more while you do so. With a 4.7-star rating after more than 1,500 customers have weighed in, it's clearly a fan favorite.