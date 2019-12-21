It’s impossible to resist the allure of playing with makeup, particularly when our favorite beauty brands thoughtfully curate and package their most beloved products into adorable, portable sets or arrange dazzling arrays of their newest and hottest pigments. This roundup of the best makeup gift sets that you can buy on Amazon will have you drooling and wishing you could have them all for yourself.

Makeup sets also make the best presents for your friends and family members who love all things beauty. On this list, we found something for everybody. There’s the high-impact, dramatic colors from Lady Gaga’s HAUS Laboratories line, for the recipient who needs to be the first to try out every celebrity-launched beauty brand; a pretty set of makeup brushes adorned with fairies for those who appreciate attention to even the smallest of details; travel sets for the jet-setters; everything you need to create a red-carpet-worthy smoky eye; streamlined palettes for makeup minimalists; and curated makeup sets pegged to the mascara, lip balm, or lipstick obsessed. There's even a mega makeup gift set with over 180 products at a bargain price.

Whether you're searching for the perfect present for someone else or you're shopping for yourself, ahead, find 16 of the best makeup gift sets on Amazon right now.

1. The Overall Best Makeup Gift Set HAUS Laboratories by Lady Gaga HAUS of Collections 3-Piece Set $49 | Amazon See on Amazon Attention little monsters: Lady Gaga’s brand-new beauty brand, Haus Laboratories, has a gorgeous three-piece set for you. There’s Glam Attack All-Over Liquid Shimmer Powder for the eyes; a gel formula Le Riot Lip Gloss; and the RIP Lip Liner, a demi-matte lip pencil that can be used for outlining or to fill in lips for long-lasting wear. There are nine palettes to choose from — including the fantastically named HAUS of Rose B*tch, Haus of Chained Ballerina, and HAUS of Metalhead. It's the perfect starter set of essentials for anyone who's been interested in trying out this hyped-up brand.

2. The Best Makeup Gift Set For The Person Who's Obsessed With YouTube Beauty Tutorials Shany All-In-One Harmony Makeup Kit $31 | Amazon See on Amazon No wonder Shany’s All-In-One Harmony Makeup Kit is so popular. It features an impressive 188 products — that’s 168 eye shadows, six lip glosses, three blushes, seven sponge brushes, two lip brushes, one blush brush, and a mirror. This quality set not only comes at a fantastic price, but it also makes for the best gift set for the beauty-obsessed teens in your life.

3. The Cutest Makeup Brush Gift Set Cute Fairy Makeup Brush Set $8 | Amazon See on Amazon Why should our makeup brushes be any less fabulous than the rest of our beauty drawer? This is the sweetest makeup brush gift set around, with super cute, intricately designed tops on five synthetic beauty tools designed for applying and blending powder, blush, eyeshadow, brow powder, and lip color. Got a friend who’s impossible to shop for? You’re welcome.

4. The Best Drugstore Makeup Gift Set Physicians Formula Shimmer Strips Custom Eye Enhancing Kit $11 | Amazon See on Amazon This budget eye makeup kit contains nine eye shadows, two eyeliners, and two mascaras. In other words, everything you need to achieve the ideal nude eye look, down to the directions to make it happen. Best of all, it come at a budget-friendly under-$15 price.

5. The Best Lip Balm Gift Set Burt's Bees Kissable Color Warm Collection Holiday Gift Set $7 | Amazon See on Amazon There are a ton of devoted Burt’s Bees fans out there who would no doubt love this festive collection of lip shimmers. The three pretty shades are peony, fig, and rhubarb, all made with responsible sourcing and without testing on animals. Use alone for a bit of moisture and shimmery color, or layer over lipstick or lip pencil for a deeper, richer look.

6. The Best Gift Set For Makeup Minimalists Jane Iredale Pure & Simple Makeup Kit $36 | Amazon See on Amazon Twenty-five years ago, former casting director and producer Jane Iredale launched her eponymous makeup line with the aim of creating makeup that looked good and was good for your skin. The brand's simple, streamlined Pure & Simple Makeup Kit contains a mineral foundation with SPF 20, blush, eye shadow, a combo lip/cheek stain, a blush brush, and an eyeshadow applicator. Choose from one of five shades to suit any skin tone.

7. The Best Mascara Gift Set Essence Cosmetics I Love Extreme Mascara Holiday Set $15 | Amazon See on Amazon This four-pack of mascaras includes a formula that offers “crazy volume,” a waterproof version for when you need it, and a curl-enhancing mascara, all packaged together in a cute, festive foil gift bag. It's the perfect gift for anyone who's obsessed with mascara (including yourself) and also makes for a great stocking stuffer.

8. The Best Affordable Lipstick Gift Set Revlon Super Lustrous Lip Gloss 5 Piece Lip Kit Gift Set $24 See on Amazon This is such a gorgeous set of five classic lip colors from iconic drugstore makeup brand Revlon. The rich, creamy shades are Snow Pink, Pango Peach, Fatal Apple, Pinkissimo, and Blushed, all of which offer major impact and long-lasting color. They even come pre-packaged in a durable black box!

9. The Best Liquid Eyeshadow Gift Set HAUS Laboratories by Lady Gaga Glam Attack Liquid Powder $96 | Amazon See on Amazon HAUS Laboratories’ luxe liquid eyeshadows will stay on your lids you ‘til the music stops, with a long-lasting formula that’s flake-resistant and smear-proof. This kit contains six highly pigmented eyeshadow shades, including a deep black Chained Ballerina, a gorgeous '70s-era-inspired green named Dynasty, and the aptly-named Legend — a gold color fit for an icon.

10. A More Affordable Set Of Liquid Eyeshadows Stila All That Shimmers Shimmer & Glow Liquid Eye Shadow Set $25 | Amazon See on Amazon For a more affordable set of lust-worthy liquid eyeshadows — though it still comes from a luxe makeup brand — this shimmering trio from Stila can be used alone or layered depending on your mood and the occasion. The formula swipes on slightly sheer at first pass, allowing for a subtler look, or you can layer it on for a more deeply-pigmented dramatic eye.

11. The Best Travel-Friendly Makeup Set With All The Essentials PÜR Love Your Selfie 2 Makeup Palette $39 | Amazon See on Amazon Like the name promises, Pür’s packable makeup gift set will have you camera-ready in a flash for your best selfies. The Love Your Selfie 2 kit contains eight eyeshadows, a highlighter, a bronzer, and a setting powder, as well as a mini lip pencil, lip gloss, and mascara.

12. The Best Complete Eye Makeup Gift Set Maybelline New York NY Minute 24k Nudes Smoky Eye Makeup Gift Set $23 | Amazon See on Amazon Obsessed with achieving that perfect smoky eye? Maybelline’s The 24k Nudes makeup set contains 12 eyeshadows, a mascara, and a liquid eyeliner, as well as the step-by-step directions you need to create a sultry, smoldering look.

13. The Best Basic Makeup Brush Gift Set The Body Shop x House of Holland Dust Til Dawn Brush Collection $35 | Amazon See on Amazon The Body Shop’s limited-edition collection with House of Holland includes this elegant set of four sustainably sourced wood makeup brushes: a foundation buffing brush, shadow blending brush, angled blush brush, and fan brush. Plus, it comes packaged in a festive, ready-to-give gift box.

14. The Best Travel-Sized Makeup Gift Set theBalm Travel-Size Classics $47 | Amazon See on Amazon Hitting the road? Don’t leave home without these fabulous, travel-sized beauty products from theBalm. There are small sizes of Mary-Lou Manizer, a pretty champagne luminizer; Bahama Mama, a matte bronzer; Hot Mama, a cheek and lid color; Time Balm primer; and Mad Lash black mascara. It’s hard to know what’s more awesome — their names or their formulas.

15. The Best Brow Kit Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Kit $65 | Amazon See on Amazon Shape your eyebrows with precision courtesy of this brow kit from expert-trusted brand Anastasia Beverly Hills. This kit contains brow powder, tweezers, a clear brow gel, and five stencil shapes so you can get the perfectly-shaped brows of your dreams. Choose from three colors: blonde, taupe, and caramel.