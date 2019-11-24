There's nothing like a good night's sleep and the best bedding sets can help that dream become a reality — not to mention their virtues in making your bed look cozy and inviting. And with so many color and pattern options, changing your bedding is a fun and easy way to instantly transform your bedroom's look. You're bound to find a set, whether it's a quilt, comforter, coverlet, or duvet cover, just right for your home.

Below, you'll see nearly every fabric you can imagine from cotton to microfiber, velvet to faux fur; while this decision is largely up to aesthetic and temperature preferences, for longevity and convenience, look for machine-washable fabrics resistant to tears, fading, or snags (especially if you like to snuggle with your pets). Every pick below is machine washable and tumble dry safe except for one that's dry clean only, but reviewers have had success with machine washing it on a gentle cycle.

Most sets come with at least some sort of bedspread and two matching pillow shams, but you'll see one that even includes a complete sheet set. However, you should note that duvet cover sets require a separate insert, if you don't already have one. While it calls for an extra purchase, you can tailor the duvet weight to your optimal sleeping conditions.

Keep scrolling for the best bedding sets on Amazon.

1. A Comforter Set That Includes Sheets With 1,000+ Reviews Elegant Comfort Luxury Comforter Set $65 | Amazon See on Amazon This premium bedding set has everything you need for a comfortable bed — plus pockets. The fitted sheet has double-sided pockets to conveniently store whatever you may need within reach like books, glasses, tablets, and more. The hypoallergenic microfiber set includes a comforter, bed skirt, two pillow shams, two pillowcases, a flat sheet, and the pocketed fitted sheet. The luxe pin-tuck pleated look comes in eight colors, including chocolate, burgundy, and navy as well as three size options: twin/twin XL, full/queen, king/California king.

2. The Best Luxury Duvet Cover Set XeGe CHENFENG Plush Shaggy Duvet Cover $84 | Amazon See on Amazon Prepare to never want to leave your bed once it's draped in this shaggy duvet cover set. With a plush top and velvety underside, this duvet is as chic as it is soft for an instantly luxurious vibe. The microfiber duvet cover and two pillowcases provide warmth but remain breathable. Reviewers rave about how cozy and durable this set is (no shedding!), and one shopper wrote, "This bedding is ridiculously amazing." It's available in three sizes — twin, queen, and king — and eight colors, including light beige, gray, and camel.

3. A Reversible Quilt Set With A Bohemian Vibe Lush Decor Boho Stripe Quilt Set $68 | Amazon See on Amazon For the finishing touch in your boho-inspired bedroom, add this striped quilt set with a reversible quilt and two pillow shams. On one side you'll find broad, colorful stripes and on the other, a tighter diamond-geometric pattern. The overall color schemes you have to choose from are either turquoise and tangerine (pictured) or a monochromatic black and white. The all-season quilt and shams are made of soft and breathable 100% cotton, and one reviewer noted: "I absolutely love everything about this quilt set. I couldn't ask for anything better. The material is thick and great quality. It's bright and colorful, making our guest room look absolutely beautiful!" This set comes in full/queen or king in the quilt, but has a comforter set model that also comes in a twin XL.

4. A Totally Luxe Comforter Set Comfort Spaces Vivian 4-Piece Comforter Set $60 | Amazon See on Amazon Make a statement in your bedroom with the bold, geometric-metallic pattern on this luxe comforter set. The set includes a comforter, two pillowcases, and a decorative pillow, which is available in either twin/twin XL or full/queen, with your choice of colors: blush with gold print, aqua with silver print, or gray with silver print. Made of hypoallergenic, lightweight, yet oh-so-soft microfiber, the fabric is irresistibly practical yet still sumptuous. One reviewer wrote, "This is such a beautiful bed set! It’s super comfy and keeps me nice and warm."

5. The Best 100% Cotton Classic Duvet Cover Set SORMAG Duvet Cover Set $53 | Amazon See on Amazon If a classic duvet set that gets softer after each wash sounds good to you, try this 100% cotton duvet cover with two matching pillow shams. This highly-rated set's fabric is strong, durable, and resistant to fading, shrinking, and tearing even after several washes. Corner ties make sure the duvet insert stays in place, and a zipper closure also makes it easy to change the bedding. Reviewers love how this relaxed set seamlessly fits in with their decor, including one who wrote, "I have been looking for the perfect cotton duvet cover for the longest time. For the value, i really think you cannot find a better product." This set is available in twin/twin XL, full/queen, king, or California king.

6. A Super Soft Velvet Quilt Set Madison Park Harper Velvet Quilt Set $75 | Amazon See on Amazon This highly-rated velvet bedding set brings rich texture, softness, and a bit of opulence to any bedroom. Its subtle geometric quilt pattern and matching pillow shams balances chic style with cozy warmth. It's available in six colors, including ivory, taupe, and teal. And one reviewer said, "I love this bed spread! It looks very expensive and it's super luxurious and soft." And when it comes to size, choose between full/queen or king/California king.

7. A Budget Comforter Set That Comes In All Sorts Of Patterns & Colors AmazonBasics Comforter Set $34 | Amazon See on Amazon With more than 800 reviews, this highly-rated microfiber comforter set is an incredible, budget-friendly find that can honestly work for almost any decor since it comes in 40 colors and patterns, including gray, blue stripes, and navy. The all-season comforter and two pillow shams are soft, durable, and made in an OEKO-TEX Standard 100 factory. Choose from twin/twin XL or full/queen. One reviewer raved, "I love this set! It’s nice and soft, not too heavy but not too light either. It definitely looks more expensive than what it costs."

8. An Unbelievably Comfortable & Lightweight Coverlet Set Comfort Spaces Kienna Quilt Set $43 | Amazon See on Amazon Those looking for lighter bedding options will be happy with this hypoallergenic microfiber bed spread set. The textured coverlet comes with two matching pillow shams and is more lightweight than a traditional comforter (or layer it over a comforter for added warmth). This set comes in five colors, including blush, gray, and ivory and one reviewer commented, "I was looking for a lightweight bed spread/comforter for summer in Arizona. The quality of the one is perfect. Well made." For sizing, you have your choice of twin, twin XL, full/queen, oversized queen, king, and oversized king.

9. A Reversible 100% Cotton Jersey Comforter Set Chezmoi Collection Levi 3-Piece Jersey Cotton Set $75 | Amazon See on Amazon This cotton comforter set's jersey knit will remind you of wearing your favorite T-shirt. The fabric is soft, breathable, hypoallergenic, and machine-washable. One reviewer said, "We tried several jersey cotton comforters and this one was the best! Can’t wait to order another color! Super soft and super comfortable!" Choose from beautiful muted colors with names like oatmeal, willow, and Nile blue, in either seer-sucker stripes or solids. You also have your choice of four sizes: twin, full, queen, and king.

10. The Best Patterned Duvet Cover Set mixinni Vintage Style Garden Flower Duvet Cover Set $69 | Amazon See on Amazon Embellish your bedroom decor with this patterned duvet cover set that comes in either a full/queen or king size. Made of soft 100% cotton, this duvet cover with matching pillow shams comes in 12 patterns, including white with a blue floral print, a classic beige and white print, or an intricate pattern with wildflowers and a rich blue background. Corner ties and a hidden zipper closure ensure it's easy to make the bed, and one reviewer wrote, "I really like this duvet set! It’s pretty thick so I feel nice and warm sleeping with it during winter. And it’s cotton, so it’s very breathable, so no more night sweats. It survived its first wash very well, no fading or awkward shrinking. I definitely recommend this product. Thank you!"

11. A Great Value Duvet With 7,000+ Reviews That's Also Super Comfortable Nestl Bedding Duvet Cover Set $29 | Amazon See on Amazon With more than 7,000 reviews, shoppers love this comfortable duvet set for its softness, value, and wrinkle-free look. It's also very pet-friendly. It's made of high-quality microfiber that pet hair won't stick to easily and is less likely to tear or snag from your pet's claws. The hypoallergenic set comes with a lightweight duvet cover and two matching pillow shams in 44 solid colors, including apricot, camel, stone gray, and misty rose. At this price, it's easy to choose more than one to change up your decor. Plus, this set can accommodate nearly any size bed with sizes twin, full, queen, king, and California king available.

12. A Minimalist Quilt Set That Will Fit With Any Decor BOURINA Reversible Quilt Set $40 | Amazon See on Amazon Layer this lightweight microfiber quilt on your bed for added warmth or use it alone to stay cool and comfortable during warmer seasons. The soft, microfiber quilt has a stitched star pattern for subtle texture, and it comes with two pillow shams in six colors, including a goes-with-everything beige and blue. One reviewer commented, "I am absolutely in love with this coverlet!! The color is gorgeous!" This set is available in full, queen, and king sizes.

13. A Draping Lightweight Coverlet Set Lush Décor Ruffle Skirt Bedspread Set $50 | Amazon See on Amazon This shabby chic coverlet set adds flowing lines to any decor, and reviewers love soft and lightweight it is. This highly-rated coverlet stands out for a long ruffle that drapes over the sides of the bed. This set includes a bedspread and two matching pillow shams; if the set pictured isn't your style, check out the pin-tuck or ticking stripe options, for more tailored looks; or try the layered ruffle set, for even more flounce. Choose from 14 color options, including ivory, blush, and wheat. The only catch here is this pick is dry clean only, though some reviewers have braved the washer without problems, "Although directions recommend dry cleaning, I took a chance and machine washed on gentle cycle with a delicate dry setting. It’s great!!". This pick is available in a range of sizes, including twin, twin XL, full, queen, and king.

14. A Comfortable Sherpa Comforter Set With Over 2,000 Reviews AmazonBasics Ultra-Soft Micromink Sherpa Comforter Set $45 | Amazon See on Amazon For seriously cozy vibes, a sherpa bed set delivers. With an ultra-soft micromink side and a cozy faux sherpa fleece on the other, this set is, in a word, plush. The box-stitched comforter set with two pillow shams comes in nine colors, including cream, smoke blue, and charcoal, and three size options, twin, full/queen, and king. One reviewer wrote, "This is super soft and cozy. I'm in love. It's like sleeping in a cloud."