The 15 Softest Throw Blankets

Snuggling with a soft and cozy blanket is one of life's greatest pleasures. Whether you're binging your favorite show or cozying up with a book, the softest throw blankets will give you the utmost comfort and make you feel fuzzy inside and out.

When choosing a throw, it's important to decide what material feels best for you. Do you like an option that’s more plush and fuzzy? Or do you prefer something lightweight and moisture-wicking? While all the picks on my list are super soft, different materials will vary in texture and feel, so it helps if you know what you like.

You'll also want to think about other factors like whether the blanket is great for all seasons or hypoallergenic. Cotton is a great choice for those with sensitive skin and it won't trap heat on warmer nights. For those who want the texture of fur but have allergies, a pick made of microfiber is a great alternative that's ideal for all seasons. I've even included a faux fur option that's hypoallergenic below.

Another factor to think about is what kind of style fits best in your home. Designs can range from stripes to herringbone and even boho styles, like one of the picks I've included. While the standard size for throw blankets is 50 by 60 inches, there are some brands that offer oversized throws, as well, for extra coziness.

After researching products and scouring through tons of reviews, I've rounded up the best blankets on Amazon for you to choose from. Read on to find the perfect throw for your home.

1. A Knit Throw That’s Made Of 100% Cotton And Great For Sensitive Skin NTBAY Cotton Cable Knit Throw Blanket $29 | Amazon See On Amazon What's great about it: This NTBAY cable knit throw is super soft, has a cozy texture, and is made out of 100% cotton. Resistant to stains, fading, and pilling, this breathable throw comes in more than 15 vibrant colors and patterns to match your existing decor. It's also a little larger than normal throws, at 51 by 67 inches, making it all the more cozy. What fans say: "This is seriously my favorite blanket! I feel like a newborn baby swaddled in a soft knit cotton blanket. It's lightweight and breathable, but still warm enough and cozy. It also looks super cute and is versatile. [Some] nights I bring it into bed with me! Others, I leave it folded as a throw on my couch. Seriously love this, would buy again."

2. This Super Plush Fleece Blanket That's Just $16 BEDSURE Flannel Fleece Throw Blanket $16 | Amazon See On Amazon What's great about it: Made out of 100% microfiber, this flannel fleece blanket comes at a great price and is ideal for those who like something a little more fluffy. Soft to the touch, this option won't bunch up or fade over time, and it can even be used for camping. With a 4.3-star rating on Amazon and over 8,000 reviews, this popular blanket is available in so many different color options, you may even want to buy more than one. What fans say: "My favorite lounge blanket. I own two colors now. Super, duper soft. Neither of mine have pulled. We even bring on when we go of town. I will be giving these as gifts this holiday season."

3. A Cozy And Reversible Sherpa Fleece Blanket BEDSURE Sherpa Fleece Throw Blanket $24 | Amazon See On Amazon What's great about it: This reversible fleece blanket has developed a bit of a cult-following with over 4,000 five-star reviews on Amazon. With soft microfiber on one side and fluffy sherpa on the other, this throw is both luxurious and anti-static. It also comes in many different styles to choose from, including both solid colors and plaid designs. What fans say: "I want to say: it’s fantastic!! Because the price is not really high, I thought it would be like a normal blanket. However it’s not. This is a very elegantly made blanket with a great texture. It’s very soft and fluffy and doesn’t feel flimsy. I was also surprised by its size, which is really big enough for two adults. The color is also very nice, classical brown on the outside and white on the inside. I am really enjoying this blanket, it’s feels great to wrap myself around at night when watching tv."

4. This Hand-Woven Throw That’s Elegant And Stylish Rivet Modern Hand-Woven Stripe Fringe Throw Blanket $50 | Amazon See On Amazon What's great about it: This hand-woven fringe blanket comes in an elegant design with diamond patterns and herringbone stripes. Made out of acrylic, it's warm, cozy and perfect for snuggling up on the couch or even as an extra blanket on your bed. It's available in four different color schemes, too. Just note that this blanket is dry clean only. What fans say: "This really is a beautiful throw. Extremely well made, thick and larger than I thought once received. I bought the white/taupe but it’s actually more ivory and beige. Unlike other reviewers that mentioned it was not soft or rough, I found it to be more on the soft side and comfortable to snuggle up in. Highly recommend."

5. A Luxurious Faux Fur Throw That’s Hypoallergenic Chanasya Faux Fur Throw Blanket $30 | Amazon See On Amazon What's great about it: For those who want that luxurious fur texture but have sensitive skin, allergies, or just prefer to avoid the real thing, this reversible faux fur throw is a great alternative and comes in many fun colors. Made out of microfiber, it features sleek faux fur on one side and fuzzy sherpa on the other. It's also on the larger side when it comes to throws, measuring 50 by 65 inches. Both hypoallergenic and non-shedding, this pick has a sophisticated look that will pair well with your existing decor. What fans say: "This blanket goes above and beyond the average blanket. If you've ever dreamed of sleeping in the pellets of 50 rabbits but don't want the guilt of all those rabbit lives, this is your blanket. It's light but warm, not too warm, just warm enough. The cats LOOKED at it and ran to the bed. Before I finished laying it out they started climbing on it like OKAY guys calm down! And it's huge so you can really bundle yourself up or add an extra person comfortably. This blanket just seems sexy and luxurious. I don't really know. It's magical, and it's changed my quality of life for the better."

6. This Pom-Pom Designed Flannel Blanket That’s Fade-Resistant LOMAO Flannel Blanket With Pompom Fringe $24 | Amazon See On Amazon What's great about it: With a pompom fringe design, this microfiber flannel blanket is super fun and playful. Because of its microfiber material, you can count on this throw to give you all the fuzzy feelings. Resistant to fading, this blanket also comes in a larger sized throw of 60 by 80 inches, making it a perfect blanket to cuddle up under. It's also available in a handful of enticing colors, including pink, mustard, and a regal-looking dark blue. What fans say: "I love everything about this blanket. It is so soft and the Pom Pom’s are so dang cute. I will be ordering another color. Please make larger sizes for a king size bed. But in the mean time, it is a great price for a quality blanket."

7. A Faux Cashmere Throw That’s Suitable For All Seasons BOURINA Herringbone Faux Cashmere Fringe Throw Blanket $24 | Amazon See On Amazon What's great about it: Super soft and warm enough for all seasons, this faux cashmere throw is a perfect option for those who don't want to splurge for the real deal. Made out of 100% acrylic, this material won't pill, shed, or fade over time. It also has a beautiful herringbone design that's available in eight rich colors. What fans say: "This throw blanket does feel the closest to cashmere a synthetic material can be. It also has a clean, modern aesthetic with the perfect combination of mustard yellow and off white. So far, I love it."

8. This Rustic Cotton Throw That’s Great For Indoors Or Outdoors DII Rustic Farmhouse Cotton Stripe Throw Blanket $22 | Amazon See On Amazon What's great about it: If your style is more rustic, this cotton throw has a fringy, farmhouse design and comes in all different patterns including houndstooth and plaid. Super durable, it's also great if you like to spend time outdoors, whether you're picnicking during the day or stargazing at night. Amazon reviewers love it too, giving it an overall 4.2-star rating. What fans say: "Love this throw!!! I have had it outdoor on my covered porch all summer and still looks new. Just shake off the leaves and debris after a storm or wind and looks great. Frequently gets damp and haven’t had problems with that either. The bright pattern pops from the street. Would like to get more for inside the house."

9. A Knitted Tweed Throw With Decorative Tassels Home Soft Things Tweed Throw Blanket $29 | Amazon See On Amazon What's great about it: Fun, decorative, and available in many bright colors, this knitted tweed throw has an elegant diamond pattern with braided tassels at the ends. Made out of microfiber polyester, this throw will get softer after every wash and the color won't fade. Available in dozens of colors, it's perfectly plush and great for every season of the year. What fans say: "This blanket is incredibly comfortable and soft. It is a great size, exactly matching the description. I was pleasantly surprised that the blanket was heavier weight than I thought. Very cozy and looks great at the end of my bed!"

10. This Boho-Style Throw That’s Super Comfortable Ukeler Flannel Sherpa Throw Blanket $32 | Amazon See On Amazon What's great about it: Perfect for boho-styled homes, this flannel sherpa throw has one side that's microfiber velvet and another side that's sherpa. Soft, plush, and warm, this blanket is also available in other designs, including a classic plaid and a cute owl print. Not only is it great for movie nights, but it's also a unique way to add a pop of style to your living space. What fans say: "This is the softest material I have ever had on a throw. The colors are vibrant and just as shown, size is also great. Would definitely order again. Shipped quickly, arrived quickly, very happy with the purchase."

11. This Certified Organic Cotton Throw That’s 100% Natural Whisper Organics Cotton Throw Blanket $40 | Amazon See On Amazon What's great about it: This organic cotton throw blanket is GOTS-certified and perfect for sensitive skin and allergy-prone people. Not only does it feel great, but it also has a beautiful weave design. The blanket, which is unbleached, is even on the larger size, measuring 60 by 80 inches. Soft, lightweight, and breathable, you can count on this throw to be free from any harmful chemicals. It comes in two classic colors: natural and dark gray. What fans say: "We had a very boring couch in our home and decided that a nice throw blanket would really add a lot. My wife and I are very big on organic products and have bought other products from this company in the past and [were] always super satisfied. We purchased this throw blanket with [tassels] and were a bit nervous since my wife [wasn't] sure about the [tassels], but when it came she literally fell in love with. The color is perfect with our couch and it's super comfortable and warm. We absolutely love it and highly recommend buying this blanket!!!"

12. This Splurge-Worthy Throw That’s Made of 100% Mulberry Silk THXSILK Mulberry Silk Throw Blanket $180 | Amazon See On Amazon What's great about it: If you're looking to splurge on a blanket, this cozy silk throw is definitely worth it. Soft to the touch, smooth, and ultra luxurious, it's made of 100% mulberry silk, making it moisture-wicking and hypoallergenic. It's also Oeko-Tex certified, which means it doesn't have any harmful chemicals. Get it in your choice of four elegant colors, including charming pink and champagne. What fans say: "I love this throw! It is the softest thing I have ever cuddled up under and is as light as a feather. I am 5' 6" and it completely covers me while I sleep. I sleep in a hammock so the size is ideal. It is worth every penny. I will be ordering more as gifts."

13. This Bamboo Fiber Throw That’s Both Silky And Breathable NuvoLe Home Bamboo Fiber Throw Blanket $35 | Amazon See On Amazon What's great about it: Made out of 100% natural bamboo fiber, this NuvoLe Home throw is breathable, soft, and feels similar to silk. It's also great for those with skin allergies or those who get hot quickly. Available in a soft pink or a light gray, it's a great alternative for blanket-lovers who want a silky texture but don't want to break the bank on a real silk option. What fans say: "This thing is absolutely the softest, silliest throw I've ever owned. And I've owned a LOT. Including handmade, crochets and knits. Pink gifted to girlfriend, elegant, good for moderate to warm weather. Perfect size for an average sized couple."

14. A Shaggy Blanket That’s Fluffy And Made Out Of Velvet Fleece Tuddrom Faux Fur Shaggy Blanket $30 | Amazon See On Amazon What's great about it: For those who want a little more of a shaggy texture, this faux fur shaggy blanket has long fabric on one side and velvet fleece on the other. Super plush and luxurious, it's perfect for lounging around and cozy nights in. A little larger than normal throws, it's available in five different colors. Best of all, this breathable blanket won't pill or fade over time. What fans say: "I am so very happy with this purchase. I am amazed at how soft and cozy and beautiful this throw is for the price! It is a soft yellow which goes with everything."