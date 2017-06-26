There's nothing worse than waking up in the middle of the night or early morning sticking to your pajamas and sheets — which is why, if you're a sweaty sleeper (or it's simply hot outside), you need to make sure you're armed with the right type of sleepwear. The best pajamas that keep sweaty sleepers cool will be airy and breathable — it's important to choose a pair that isn't tight-fitting — and made of lightweight materials like cotton or linen. Also, though this may seem obvious, the less covered up you are, the better, so look for pajama tops that are short-sleeved or sleeveless, and go for short bottoms or capris instead of full-length pants.

Before you get to shopping, though, here's a bit more background on finding pajamas that won't cause you to overheat.

Let's start with the best and worst fabrics for sweaty sleepers.

Unfortunately, many adorable pajamas are made from heavy or dense fabrics like flannel, polyester, and silk. No offense to flannel, which is priceless on cold winter nights because it helps your body retain heat, but the heavy fabric is a no-go if you sweat a lot. As for polyester — again, every fabric has its pros and cons, but for hot sleepers, many synthetic materials repel perspiration instead of absorbing it or wicking it away. And silk? I think we're all familiar with the struggle of wearing silk in the summer.

So, which materials should you seek to avoid sweaty nights? As previously mentioned, consider lightweight fabrics made from bamboo, linen, cotton, and other materials with moisture-wicking properties.

With that in mind, Here are 16 pairs of pajamas that will keep sweaty sleepers cool and dry, even on the hottest nights.

We only recommend products we love and that we think you will, too. We may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was written by our Commerce team.

1. Latuza Short-Sleeved Pajama Set

This loose-fitting, moisture-wicking pajama set is sold in 12 stylish colors and comes highly recommended by Amazon reviewers who claim to be chronic night-sweaters. It's made of bamboo-derived viscose and spandex, giving the set a lightweight, silky-soft feel.

One reviewer commented, "I LOVE these PJs. My body temperature gets very high when I’m sleeping, and I often wake up drenched in sweat! These solved this problem. They are very soft, and super comfortable. And, best of all, they do as advertised. They keep me cool and dry all night long."

Available sizes: S-4X Plus, including petite sizes

2. Texere Bamboo Jersey Nightgown

If you're a fan of nightgowns and prefer them to full pajamas, this nightgown — which is made of a soft, light blend of cotton, spandex, and bamboo-derived viscose — won't disappoint. Sold in 10 pretty colors, it's moisture-wicking and breathable, so you'll be kept cool as you sleep or lounge around at home.

"I could definitely tell the difference in how the fabric helped me stay cooler at night," reported one reviewer.

Available sizes: M, L

3. Ekouaer Short-Sleeved Pajama Set

Made of 95% viscose and 5% spandex, this short-sleeved pajama set has a soft, stretchy feel. Both the shorts and top are roomy enough to let air flow to your skin, and they're so cute, you'll likely end up hanging out in them all day long. Choose from over 20 stylish colors and prints, ranging from stripes and solids to polka dots and a variety of holiday-themed patterns.

"They are so light and I didn't sweat at all in them even though the humidity & heat was high when I had them on," wrote one reviewer.

Another person commented, "I suffer from menopause night sweats. My doctor recommended cooling pajamas; I picked these and they are wonderful!"

Available sizes: XS-XXL

4. Mae Curved Trim T-Shirt & Short Pajama Set

Made of a smooth, lightweight blend of rayon and spandex, this pom-trimmed pajama set is honestly cute enough to wear to the beach or coffee shop. The scoop neck cut, wide capped sleeves, and shorts — which have slits on each side — add to this set's breathability. Choose from four colors.

"The sides of the shorts are very high cut and open, not sewn closed, which makes them very breathable and airy," noted one reviewer. Another called them the "Most comfortable and soft pajamas ever."

Available sizes: XS-XL

5. Fishers Finery Tranquil Dreams Capri Pajama Set

Made from bamboo-derived viscose, organic cotton, and spandex, these pajamas have sweat-wicking capabilities and were specifically designed to keep the wearer cool. With their relaxed fit and capri-length bottoms, they're airy and breathable, yet offer a bit more coverage than your standard pajamas shorts and tank top set. Get them in nine colors, ranging from black to light pink.

"Very soft and comfortable, even on hot Phoenix summer nights. They've been washed a few times and still look new and feel even softer," commented one Amazon reviewer.

Available sizes: XS-XXL

6. Ekouaer Sleep Shirt

If you love sleeping in an oversized T-shirt, this one's for you. This sleep shirt is made of lightweight rayon, plus 5% spandex for added softness and stretch, and it has a wide, flowy fit to keep you extra cool. Choose from several different colors and styles.

"This did not get hot, or clingy — and I’m so peculiar about what I sleep in. I LOVED this," wrote one reviewer.

Available sizes: XS-XXL

7. Karen Neuburger Short-Sleeved Dot Girlfriend Capri Pajama Set

If you're looking for pajamas to keep you covered and cool, look no further. Made of 60% cotton, these pajamas feature wide, cropped pants and a short-sleeved tee, both which have a flowy, relaxed fit, which enhances their breathability. Not to mention, the polka dot print is super cute.

"So soft and light weight. I get hot flashes so theses were perfect," wrote one reviewer. "These are the only PJs that I have worn in about 20 years. Cannot beat the quality and comfort as well as price," commented another.

Available sizes: S-2X Plus

8. SheIn Floral Print Cami Top & Shorts Pajama Set

If you're a firm believer in the less clothes, the better, you'll love this little sleep set from Sheln. Adorned with a cute floral print, it consists of a strappy camisole tank and tiny, ruffled-trimmed shorts which are airy and breathable.

"Super comfy and perfect for hot summer nights," wrote one shopper. Another commented, "Fit and cut are perfect. Cotton is super soft. Design is precious. Launders well. I would give them six stars if I could. It has been a long time since I’ve loved nightwear so much. Oh, I didn’t even need to iron them out of the dryer! Great value. I’m so pleased."

Available sizes: XS-XXL

9. Memory Baby Boyfriend Sleep Shirt

The menswear-inspired styling, quarter-length sleeves, and striped print make this sleep shirt just as stylish as it is comfortable. Its loose fit and lightweight, silky feel are perfect for hot weather, and it's sold in four other cute prints, aside from the pink-and-white stripes, pictured.

"Was pleasantly surprised with the quality of this item," reported one reviewer. "It washes well and is basically wrinkle-free," noted another.

Available sizes: S-XXL

10. Kathy Ireland Tank Top & Shorts Pajama Set

Made from 95% rayon (a fabric that's super absorbent and feels cool to the touch) and 5% spandex for added stretch, this pajama set is ideal for lounging around at home, then sleeping in, on hot summer nights. Choose from four colors and prints.

One reviewer commented, "So very comfortable. Perfect summer sleepwear for hot weather climates. I immediately ordered another pair in a different color. Highly recommend."

Available sizes: S-L

11. Mae Pom Trim Tank & Shorts Pajama Set

Throw on sandals and you can wear this as a twin set to run errands in or meet friends for brunch — that's how cute this is. Its made from 100% rayon to be comfortable in hot weather, and comes in four stylish, fashion-forward prints.

"Comfy, breathable pajamas especially in hot/humid climates. Washed a few times already & feels softer with wear," wrote one shopper.

Another reviewer commented, "I tend to sleep hot, especially in summer and these are the perfect fabric. They seem to wick moisture — they don't stick to me like T-shirts."

Available sizes: S-XL

12. Mae Sleeveless Split Back Pajama Set

Also from Mae, this rayon pajama set is cute, comfortable, stretchy, and soft. Made from a lightweight jersey fabric, the top features a tulip-style split at the back that provides even more breathability, in addition to the loose-fitting shorts. You'll even be able to wear the tank outside of the house; it's the perfect basic top to pair with jeans.

"If you get hot while you sleep, these are wonderful. If you lay on your stomach, the top opens in the back to help keep you cool," reported one Amazon reviewer.

Available sizes: XS-XL

13. The 1 for U Martha Nightgown

If you do prefer to be a bit more covered up when you sleep, go with a breathable, lightweight nightgown like this one, by The 1 for U. It's made of 100% cotton and has an airy, flowy fit, so you'll always feel comfortable — whether you're sleeping or strutting about the house. Sold in five Victorian-inspired colors and prints, it even has over 800 glowing reviews on Amazon!

"This nightgown is absolutely beautiful! Also very comfortable and lightweight; exactly what I was searching for because flannel is just too hot these days," wrote one reviewer.

Another commented, "A great value, they are especially comfortable in warmer temperatures or when experiencing hot flashes. They wash beautifully and are well made with much detail."

Available sizes: XS-3XL

14. Eberjey Colette The Dreamer Teddy

For luxury sleepwear lovers, it doesn't get much better than Eberjey, a brand known for their impossibly soft, gorgeous, and high-quality loungewear. So much of the lingerie out there is made from cheap chiffon and artificial silk, but this romper is made of ultra-soft modal — yet it's every bit as sexy — making it the perfect PJ solution for your next steamy sleepover.

Of course, it doesn't hurt that the lightweight modal construction, which feels as soft as silk, and the ventilated lace accents will keep you extra-cool in hot, humid weather. Choose from three colors: white, light blue, or vibrant red.

Available sizes: S-L

15. Splendid Sparkling Star Tank Top & Shorts Pajama Set

Adorned with tiny sparkling stars, this Splendid pajama set will keep you stylish even as you sleep. It's made of two lightweight, breathable materials — cotton and rayon — resulting in a super soft, buttery feel. Sold in two colors, it comes with a pair of loose shorts and a peplum-style top, which is definitely cute enough to wear outside of the house.

One reviewer called it a "a great summer PJ Set."

Available sizes: XS-L

16. Velvet Kitten Tank Top & Shorts Pajama Set

Not only will these rayon pajamas keep you cool at night, but they're also soft, comfortable, and extremely cute. This set comes in two prints (dots and damask), both of which are trimmed with lace and designed with a drawstring waist.

"Going through menopause and hot flashes & these jammies are so light & comfy, first night I wore them no waking up for me!" raved one reviewer.