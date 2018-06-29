The 17 Best Fiction Books Coming Out In July 2018

No summer reading list is complete without a spark of magic, a touch of romance, and a splash of adventure — which means it's time to add these new fiction book releases to your TBR. Forget fireworks, these books are going to light up the skies of your imagination. You'll find suspense that make your synapses crackle, drama that sizzles on every page, and characters that burn bright.

This month, bookstores are stocking some great new titles from authors you already adore, including Naomi Novik, Ottessa Moshfegh, Megan Abbott, Becky Chambers, and Colleen Hoover. And let me tell you, you'e going to fall so hard for the debut authors on this list, that you'll be aching for them to publish their next book ASAP.

Swim in an ocean of secrets, step into a revamped fairy tale, shoot all the way up to the stars. All you have to do is crack open one of these fresh reads, and you'll be whisked away on an unforgettable ride.

You might want to go ahead and cancel any plans you have, because you're probably going to be spending all month with your nose in a book. Here are the best fiction books of July 2018:

Romance, class issues, dark secrets, and murder — it's all here in this deliciously rich novel. It's the summer of 1951, and Miranda Schuyler has just arrived in elite Winthrop Island, a world of money, power, and cocktails. But the glimmering lives of the summer families are just one side of Winthrop — the island is also home to a blue-collar class of Portuguese fishermen and domestic workers. Uneasy among the richer class, Miranda befriends Joseph, a fisherman's son determined to make something of himself. But when a catastrophe rocks the island, their lives are set on an entirely unexpected path. Click here to buy.

This sci-fi novel radiates girl power. In an alternate version of the 1950s, a meteor crashes into Earth, sparking a climate disaster. It's suddenly imperative that humans accelerate their efforts to colonize space. With space race in turbo mode, Elma York is determined to become the first female astronaut. Click here to buy.

Spinning Silver, the latest from the author of Uprooted, is a twist on the story of Rumpelstiltskin. Miryem comes from a family of moneylenders, but unfortunately her father is pretty rotten at collecting. With her family on the edge of poverty, Miryem steps in, and finds a way to turn silver into gold. Not only is this an atmospheric page-turner of a book, but it also challenges the stereotypes of the original tale. Click here to buy.

The author of Homesick for Another World and Eileen is dropping another phenomenal book this July. In the year 2000, a young woman decides to quit her job and hibernate for a year with the help of an unorthodox psychiatrist. Click here to buy.

In this exceptional collection of short stories, Ivelisse Rodriguez focuses on the lives of women and girls in Puerto Rico and the "love wars" that break out across generations. Filled with memorable characters and sharp writing, this book will leave you breathless. Click here to buy.

In this unforgettable read, the Zhen family has moved back to China after years of chasing the "American dream." They move into a luxury apartment building in Shanghai and join a community of Chinese-born, Western-educated professionals. But as they settle into their new life, tensions rise and the family is forced to cope with their past. Click here to buy.

Megan Abbott's psychological thrillers have become a phenomenon, so you're definitely going to want to pick up her latest read—especially because it's already being developed as a television show for AMC. In high school, Kit and Diane are academic rivals and unlikely friends. But a secret comes out that changes their friendship forever. Years later, as adults, Diane shows up in Kit's life again, and the two are once again competing — this time for a coveted position doing groundbreaking research on PMDD, premenstrual dysphoric disorder. Click here to buy.

This historical fiction novel is a twist on the tragic story you've heard many times before. Maria "Minnie" Feodorovna is a Danish princess who moves to Russia to marry the Romanov heir. Unfortunately, that means that Maria bears witness to — and is a victim of — the fall of the Romanov Empire. Click here to buy.

You may have already fallen hard for Colleen Hoover's heart-wrenching novels, like Maybe Someday and It Ends With Us. In July, she's dropping another fantastic read, this time about two people whose "perfect love" has grown into an imperfect marriage and an old promise that could have the power to save it. Click here to buy.

Baby Teeth's protagonist, Hanna, is a seemingly sweet seven-year-old girl who refuses to talk — except she wants nothing more than to kill her mother. This book is one wild ride. Click here to buy.

Charlotte Walsh is running for Senate in the November midterms, but it's not until her campaign's under way that she realizes just how much she's up against, from the strain it puts on her marriage to the dirty tactics of her opponent When her opponent uncovers a secret that could destroy everything for Charlotte, she's forced to make a tough decision. Click here to buy.

Alexia Arthurs explores the lives of Jamaican immigrants and their families back home in this touching, vibrant, intimate read. For a taste, read through "Bad Behavior" in The Paris Review. Click here to buy.

If you haven't read Becky Chambers' feel-good sci-fi A Long Way to a Small Angry Planet, you are seriously missing out. This book is the third installment of the Wayfarer series, but it centers on an entirely new cast of characters. Centuries ago, the Exodus Fleet was created to be the last relic of human culture and community. The Fleet is now finally a part of the Galactic Community, but its inhabitants are faced with a question: "What is the purpose of a ship that has reached its destination?" Click here to buy.

What happens after the unthinkable happens? Jen and Hugh's fifteen-year-old daughter, Lana has just been returned them after being missing for four days. But Lana can't talk or explain why she returned bloodied and disoriented, and Jen and Hugh must find a way to piece together what really happened to their daughter. Click here to buy.

Set in 1990s Colombia, this book tells the story of an unlikely friendship between two girls. Seven-year-old Chula's family lives in a gated community in Bogotá. When Petrona, a teenager from the slums, comes to work as a live-in maid for her family, Chula is drawn to Petrona and determined to learn everything she can about her. Click here to buy.

Phoebe and Will are in their first semester at the prestigious Edwards University when they form a tight bond. But as the semester progresses, Phoebe gets drawn into an extremist religious cult with ties to North Korea. After the group is implicated in a series of bombings, Phoebe disappears, and Will is left wondering what really happened. Click here to buy.