The 19 Movies & Shows You Need To Stream On Netflix Before Halloween Will Put You In The Holiday Mood
With Halloween days away, it's time to get serious about your themed TV and movie viewing. Chances are, you've already noticed Netflix's "Halloween" category, the one that viewing options ready-made for October 31, but it's still hard to know exactly what to watch. That's where this list of the 19 movies and shows you need to stream on Netflix before Halloween comes in, but don't worry because they're not all completely scary.
If you think that Halloween is all about horror, you'd be wrong, because some of the best episodes of comedy shows actually happen to be their Halloween episodes. Just like so many shows include a Christmas episode each season, a lot of them have also been known to celebrate Halloween. What could be better than seeing your favorite characters dress up in ridiculous costumes and make fools of themselves? As the episodes on this list from The Office and Parks and Recreation prove, the answer to this question is: nothing.
But don't worry, this isn't one of those lists about Halloween movies and shows that aren't scary, because Netflix has so many amazing horror viewing options that it'd be a shame not to watch them in preparation for the spookiest day of the year. Check out all of Netflix's Halloween best now.
1'The Haunting Of Hill House'
This creepy new Netflix show has everyone talking right now, and for good reason too, because it's super spooky.
2'The Shining'
Jack Nicholson's The Shinning is such a Halloween staple, it'd be a shame if you didn't take advantage of it being on Netflix.
3'Black Mirror' Season 3, Episode 2
Most episodes of Black Mirror have spooky aspects, whether they're creepy or downright terrifying. But this episode from Season 3 is especially scary. "Playtest" falls square into the horror category, and it's a good pre-Halloween watch.
4'Parks And Recreation' Season 5, Episode 5
While you're scaring yourself silly, you might want to take a breather to watch someone else get scared. And Jerry's "fart attack" in Parks and Recreation's "Halloween Surprise" episode is definitely one of the most memorable onscreen scares of all time.
5'The Village'
M. Night Shyamalan could be the king of Halloween movies, and you don't want to miss the acclaimed horror master's The Village, streaming now on Netflix.
6'Vampire Diaries' Season 1, Episode 7
You could say that all of Vampire Diaries fits into the "Halloween" category, but if you're going to choose one episode to watch from the show, make it "Haunted."
7'The Conjuring'
The Conjuring sparked a whole "universe" of horror movies that includes spin-offs and sequels, so you can't miss the movie that started it all while it's on Netflix.
8'Stephen King's Children Of The Corn'
Children of the Corn makes most horror movie fanatics' lists of the best movies of the genre, and yes, it's actually about children and corn.
9'The Office' Season 2, Episode 5
The episode "Halloween" is perfect for watching during any ol' day of the year, but it's especially pertinent while you're gearing up for your own office's Halloween party.
10'Coraline'
Some animated movies are just as scary for full-grown adults as it is for kids, and Coraline is one of those films.
11'Supernatural' Season 4, Episode 7
Like Vampire Diaries, you could watch all of Supernatural while preparing for Oct. 31, but you most definitely can't miss Season 4's "It's the Great Pumpkin, Sam Winchester."
12'American Horror Story'
It's too hard to pick a single episode of of AHS to suggest that anyone watch in order to gear up for Halloween. So go ahead and binge an entire season — or even the entire show — why don't you.
13'Malevolent'
The new Netflix movie will shock and horrify you, which is exactly what it's going for.
14'Stranger Things'
Oh yes, the show that revived everything you loved about E.T. and The Goonies is certainly requisite pre-Halloween viewing.
15'Interview With The Vampire'
If you haven't seen Brad Pitt and Tom Cruise play brooding vampires, you're seriously missing out. And what better time to watch Interview with the Vampire than right before Halloween?
16'The Sixth Sense'
This M. Night Shyamalan movie features a plot twist to end all plot twists, and even if you know it's coming, it'll still send shivers down your spine.
17'Friends' Season 8, Episode 6
Halloween isn't just about scaring yourself until you can't sleep at night, it's also about wearing embarrassing costumes that make you laugh so hard that you get stomach cramps.
18'The Curious Creations of Christine McConnell'
If you're a fan of the party-planning aspect of Halloween, then you shouldn't miss the new Netflix series The Curious Creations of Christine McConnell. The show features surprisingly macabre confections created by horror-obsessed baker, Christine McConnell. If you're hosting a Halloween party this year, it's a must-watch.
19'The Witch'
If the trailer for The Witch doesn't give you nightmares, then you might just be a witch yourself. Not really, but the 2016 movie has the power to make you question everything.
Now go forth, marathon watch, and sleep with those lights on until Halloween is passed.