With Halloween days away, it's time to get serious about your themed TV and movie viewing. Chances are, you've already noticed Netflix's "Halloween" category, the one that viewing options ready-made for October 31, but it's still hard to know exactly what to watch. That's where this list of the 19 movies and shows you need to stream on Netflix before Halloween comes in, but don't worry because they're not all completely scary.

If you think that Halloween is all about horror, you'd be wrong, because some of the best episodes of comedy shows actually happen to be their Halloween episodes. Just like so many shows include a Christmas episode each season, a lot of them have also been known to celebrate Halloween. What could be better than seeing your favorite characters dress up in ridiculous costumes and make fools of themselves? As the episodes on this list from The Office and Parks and Recreation prove, the answer to this question is: nothing.

But don't worry, this isn't one of those lists about Halloween movies and shows that aren't scary, because Netflix has so many amazing horror viewing options that it'd be a shame not to watch them in preparation for the spookiest day of the year. Check out all of Netflix's Halloween best now.

1 'The Haunting Of Hill House' Netflix on YouTube This creepy new Netflix show has everyone talking right now, and for good reason too, because it's super spooky.

2 'The Shining' Warner Bros./YouTube Jack Nicholson's The Shinning is such a Halloween staple, it'd be a shame if you didn't take advantage of it being on Netflix.

3 'Black Mirror' Season 3, Episode 2 Netflix on YouTube Most episodes of Black Mirror have spooky aspects, whether they're creepy or downright terrifying. But this episode from Season 3 is especially scary. "Playtest" falls square into the horror category, and it's a good pre-Halloween watch.

4 'Parks And Recreation' Season 5, Episode 5 NBC/YouTube While you're scaring yourself silly, you might want to take a breather to watch someone else get scared. And Jerry's "fart attack" in Parks and Recreation's "Halloween Surprise" episode is definitely one of the most memorable onscreen scares of all time.

5 'The Village' Touchstone Pictures/YouTube M. Night Shyamalan could be the king of Halloween movies, and you don't want to miss the acclaimed horror master's The Village, streaming now on Netflix.

6 'Vampire Diaries' Season 1, Episode 7 The CW/YouTube You could say that all of Vampire Diaries fits into the "Halloween" category, but if you're going to choose one episode to watch from the show, make it "Haunted."

7 'The Conjuring' Warner Bros. Pictures on YouTube The Conjuring sparked a whole "universe" of horror movies that includes spin-offs and sequels, so you can't miss the movie that started it all while it's on Netflix.

8 'Stephen King's Children Of The Corn' New World Pictures/YouTube Children of the Corn makes most horror movie fanatics' lists of the best movies of the genre, and yes, it's actually about children and corn.

9 'The Office' Season 2, Episode 5 NBC/YouTube The episode "Halloween" is perfect for watching during any ol' day of the year, but it's especially pertinent while you're gearing up for your own office's Halloween party.

10 'Coraline' Focus Features on YouTube Some animated movies are just as scary for full-grown adults as it is for kids, and Coraline is one of those films.

11 'Supernatural' Season 4, Episode 7 The CW/YouTube Like Vampire Diaries, you could watch all of Supernatural while preparing for Oct. 31, but you most definitely can't miss Season 4's "It's the Great Pumpkin, Sam Winchester."

12 'American Horror Story' FX Networks on YouTube It's too hard to pick a single episode of of AHS to suggest that anyone watch in order to gear up for Halloween. So go ahead and binge an entire season — or even the entire show — why don't you.

13 'Malevolent' Netflix on YouTube The new Netflix movie will shock and horrify you, which is exactly what it's going for.

14 'Stranger Things' Netflix on YouTube Oh yes, the show that revived everything you loved about E.T. and The Goonies is certainly requisite pre-Halloween viewing.

15 'Interview With The Vampire' Warner Bros. on YouTube If you haven't seen Brad Pitt and Tom Cruise play brooding vampires, you're seriously missing out. And what better time to watch Interview with the Vampire than right before Halloween?

16 'The Sixth Sense' Buena Vista Pictures/YouTube This M. Night Shyamalan movie features a plot twist to end all plot twists, and even if you know it's coming, it'll still send shivers down your spine.

17 'Friends' Season 8, Episode 6 NBC/YouTube Halloween isn't just about scaring yourself until you can't sleep at night, it's also about wearing embarrassing costumes that make you laugh so hard that you get stomach cramps.

18 'The Curious Creations of Christine McConnell' Netflix on YouTube If you're a fan of the party-planning aspect of Halloween, then you shouldn't miss the new Netflix series The Curious Creations of Christine McConnell. The show features surprisingly macabre confections created by horror-obsessed baker, Christine McConnell. If you're hosting a Halloween party this year, it's a must-watch.