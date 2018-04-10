The 2 Things Most Likely To Ruin Your Chances With Someone, Based On Their Zodiac Sign

Sometimes knowing what a person doesn't like can actually be the key to winning them over versus knowing what they do like. Everyone has their own pet peeves when it comes to relationships, and while these things tend to be specific to the individual — and someone's dealbreaker may very well be another person's turn-on — there are some commonalities between certain personality types' turn-offs. Luckily, astrology can help clue us into what's likely to ruin your chances with someone you're interested in dating, according to their zodiac sign.

"When we meet someone we really like, chances are that there's a lot we'd want to learn about that person in order to improve our chances of making it work," astrologer Cindy Mckean, tells Bustle. That's why knowing someone's zodiac sign can really be used to your advantage.

Of course, this isn't to say you should stop being assertive because the Libra you're interested doesn't like it — or even that all Libras are turned off by someone who knows what they want. Instead, you can use the different zodiac signs' common dislikes as a guide to understand how you'll get along with certain signs, or just certain personality types in general.

So if you're curious, here are the two most likely things that can ruin your chances of being with them, according to astrology.

Aries (March 21 - April 19): Being Inflexible & Complaining A Lot Tina Gong/Bustle Contrary to popular belief, spirited, impulsive Aries are romantic souls at heart and usually want the storybook kind of romance, McKean says. The trick here, according to McKean is to remain special in their eyes — because they are definitely picky. "If you want to ruin your chances with an Aries, be inflexible and complain a lot," she says. "The Aries will be out of your life before you can blink."

Taurus (April 20 - May 20): Being Too Dependent & Not Being Practical Tina Gong/Bustle Taurus are ruled by Venus, so romance and love runs through their veins. They are one of the most loyal signs in the zodiac, if not the most loyal, McKean says. Although the Venus influence makes them attracted to beauty, practicality ultimately wins out. They'd rather have a partner who understands the importance of practicality versus those who like things because they look good. "Their five senses are very finely attuned, especially their sense of touch and smell," she says. "Loyal and practical as they are, a very dependent person is not in their zone. Lack of grace or manners is also absolutely unappealing to a Taurus."

Gemini (May 21 - June 20): Not Being Able To Hold A Conversation & Wanting Them To Be Someone They're Not Tina Gong/Bustle Geminis can be one the most fun signs to be with and also one of the more frustrating. "It only takes one touch of their flakiness to be the most frustrating," McKean says. Chances are, you won't stay frustrated for long though since Geminis don't hold grudges and make it easy for you to forgive and forget. "A natural conversationalist, often an expert at trivia, Geminis always have something interesting to share," she says. That's why if you can't hold a good conversation with a Gemini, that's the quickest way to ruin your chances with them. If you try to force them into a mold, that's also going to put them off.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22): Being Unappreciative Of Their Efforts & Not Being Interested In Something Long-Term Tina Gong/Bustle The thoughtfulness that a Cancer will put into planning their dates with you is beyond measure, McKean says. The one catch is that they'd hope for you to be just as thoughtful. "Sensitive as they are, their feelings will be hurt if you overlook a minor detail that has great significance to them," she says. "Though they're normally congenial, by missing that one detail, you'll find them grumpy throughout the date and you may not even know why." Another turn-off to a Cancer is to let them know you're just there for fun and not in it for the long haul. Cancer is all about family, marriage and security. "If they get a hint that's not something you're interested in with them, they'll get hurt and won't waste time trying to change your mind," she says.

Leo (July 23 - August 22): Failing To Compliment Them & Being Crass Tina Gong/Bustle Leos are relatively simple to please, McKean says. They love novelty, passion, and glamour. All you have to do to keep their attention is avoid being crass, loud, or rude — and make sure they are showered with compliments. "Leos are very forgiving and graceful," she says. "As long as you haven't crossed the line with rudeness, they are willing to give you a second chance." Leos also rarely remain single for long, so if you're accidentally rude or crass, they'll appreciate you apologizing sooner rather than later.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22): Excessiveness & Having A Messy Space Tina Gong/Bustle "[Virgos are] the quintessential creature of habit," McKean says. They like what they like and stick to it. Although they're very particular with what they like, for them, moderation is key. "If you're too loud, too opinionated, wear too much perfume, or are just excessive in any manner, the Virgo will... [decline] a second date," she says. "They are gentle souls, so there won't be anything rough about how they let you down." Also, if you invite them over for a date, know that they'll appreciate a clean place. According to McKean, "Clutter and messiness gives Virgos anxiety they make a point of avoiding."

Libra (September 23 - October 22): Getting Impatient With Them & Being Demanding Tina Gong/Bustle Like other Venus-ruled signs, Libra lives, breathes, eats, drinks, and sleeps love, romance, and partnership. "Symbolized by the scales, they are known to sway back and forth with indecisiveness," McKean says. So if you try to help them make a decision quickly, you'll find that they prefer to make up their own minds. "The fastest way to disappoint a Libra is to be crass, course, demanding, or disorderly," she says. So be patient with them and give them a little space to make their own decisions.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21): Making Jokes At Their Expense & Being Insensitive To Their Nature Tina Gong/Bustle "We've all heard rumors about Scorpio's passion, intensity, and tendency for vengeance, but they are one of the deepest feeling signs in the zodiac, and the most reliable," McKean says. If you're interested in dating a Scorpio, chances are, your time together will be memorable. But if you want to keep them in your life, it's important to remember that Scorpios like to keep their dignity at all cost. They can be intense but also super sensitive. So if you're someone who thinks poking fun at each other is a great way to bond, you might not want to tread lightly with Scorpio. "They will handle it with grace, especially the more evolved types," McKean says. "But that will be the last time they'll go out on a date with you."

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21): Being Inflexible & Dishonesty Tina Gong/Bustle Sagittarius is the most adventurous of the fire signs, and according to McKean, tends to be the least romantic in the classical sense. "They may not wine and dine you but they are so genuine and authentic that it might be hard to ignore such a rare commodity in the dating world," she says. They are very flexible with their lives, and if they recognize that their "sense of flavor" is a bit too much for you, they will do their best to accommodate. They do, however, dislike rigidity and dishonesty. "If you're unwilling to at least try having fun, or you're not honest about what you have in mind, they will have their bags packed and passports stamped before you finally come around to the next 'fun' idea you're open to," she says.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19): Flakiness & Being Uninformed Tina Gong/Bustle One of the best ways to attract and keep a Capricorn is intelligence. "You don't have to be Einstein, but if you know what you're talking about and can discuss it in a pragmatic manner, you're more than halfway there," McKean says. Capricorns are also ambitious and tend to plan years ahead. So if you're flighty and can't stick to plans, a Capricorn is not the best match for you. You'll likely ruin your chances with them too. But as McKean says, "If you admire fortitude, stability, and long-term goals, you are in great company."

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18): Not Caring About The World & Inability To Surprise Them Tina Gong/Bustle If you want to date an Aquarius, it's all about knowing how to keep them guessing. They're likely to surprise you with unusually unique and insightful things they say. "They also live and die for humanitarian efforts," McKean says. "So if you're involved with making the world a better place for less fortunate populations, you've put yourself in the crosshairs of Aquarian curiosity and are on your way to winning their heart." That's why she says being exclusively into your own life bubble or oversharing are two quick ways to ruin your chances with an Aquarius.