The 2 Zodiac Signs You Connect With Most Deeply, Based On Your Sign

There are people in life you connect with in a special way. These people can be family members, romantic interests, friends, or even coworkers. If you're wondering why this bond forms with some people way more instantly than it does with others, then you may be curious to see how zodiac compatibility works in your daily life.

Your sun sign compatibility, in astrology, has a lot to do with your zodiac element. There are however, different aspects that help you form deep connections as well.

"In astrology, a mutual instant connection often happens with signs of the same element or signs that are polar opposites," astrologer Cindy Mckean, tells Bustle. "Outside of those rules, astrology also understands that matters of the heart are rarely straight-forward, nor are people, thus in astrology attraction is not locked to a narrow spectrum of connections. Some connections are soul connections, while some are more emotional in nature, but they all have the same theme in common of having a lasting impact on us." So whether you're an astrology newcomer, or a total devotee, you may still be surprised by who you might make strong connections with — and why.

Here are the two zodiac signs you connect with most deeply, based on your sign.

1 Aries (March 21 - April 19): Sagittarius And Libra Tina Gong/Bustle The first sign that Aries connects with immediately, and deeply, is Sagittarius. "Aries will immediately connect with the free nature of Sagittarius," Mckean says. "They are also both fire elements so they'll have a mutual understanding of each other's natures." You two are likely to just "get" each other in a special way. While Aries and Sagittarius connect from astrological similarity, Aries and Libra connect in an "opposites attract" way. "Libra is on the opposite pole of Aries," Mckean says. "[...] Libra is an air sign and Aries is fire [...] Their connection will always be deep." You two may not have a more fiery relationship, but it will be strong and long-lasting.

2 Taurus (April 20 - May 20): Cancer And Virgo Tina Gong/Bustle Taurus' love for comfort and routine connects you with both Cancer and Virgo. "Taureans enjoy stability, as do Cancers," Mckean says. "They both enjoy food, flavors, creature comforts, and loyalty [...] They'll be in sync taking their time getting to know each other." Once you two connect, it will be a strong bond. With Virgos, your connection is similar, even if your astrological compatibility is different. "Virgos are creatures of habit," Mckean says. "Taurus like keeping the status quo [...] With that, Taurus will connect deeply with the Virgoan practicality, logic, and ability to keep predictable patterns." Taurus and Virgo have similar "vibes," allowing for an easier bond.

3 Gemini (May 21 - June 20): Aries And Libra Tina Gong/Bustle As a Gemini, you share a vibrant energy with Aries. "Aries has a lot of fire and spunk, qualities which a Gemini will admire," Mckean says. "[...] Gemini will deeply connect with the Aries sense of adventure and dynamic lifestyle and choices." The sense of fun will allow for a stronger bond. The second sign you'll connect with is fellow air sign Libra. "Libras tend to like to initiate connections in general, and Gemini is open to variety so they'll gladly go along with Libra's preferences," Mckean says. "Libra is also diplomatic with how they communicate, a trait that the wordsmiths of the zodiac, Gemini, will admire deeply." The intimate conversations will lead you to a powerful relationship.

4. Cancer (June 21 - July 22): Gemini And Scorpio Tina Gong/Bustle Cancers will love how Gemini helps them open up. "Cancer likes reassurance and Geminis are excellent communicators," Mckean says. "Cancer will appreciate how much a Gemini shares with them, and with that, Cancers will connect deeply with a Gemini." This can help you and Gemini be vulnerable together. Sharing an element helps you connect with Scorpio if you're a Cancer. "Water signs tend to connect deeply, especially with each other," Mckean says. "Scorpios are loyal and this will help the Cancer feel secure." Feeling safe is essential to your deep connection.

5 Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22): Libra And Capricorn Tina Gong/Bustle It is love that connects you to Leo if you're a Libra. "Libras love love and Leos are in love with being in love," Mckean says. "Leo will admire and connect with Libras sense of fairness, style, fashion sense, and most of all, their approach to romance." Whether or not it's a romantic connection, this view of the world will help the two of you form a shared bond. While love connects you to Libra, determination connects you to Capricorn. "Capricorns are hard workers and Leo will secretly look up to Capricorn's sensibility, determination, and ability to succeed," Mckean says. "If they feel there's mutual chemistry between the two, they can both synergistically work to help the other reach new heights." These two signs help build each other up.

6 Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22): Libra And Capricorn Tina Gong/Bustle If you're a Virgo, the connection between you and Libra is written in the stars. "The constellation of Libra lies right next to Virgo, so to Virgo there's a sense of familiarity that they enjoy from their neighboring constellation," Mckean says. The two feel a special harmony together. Sharing an element puts Virgo and Capricorn hand in hand. "Capricorns are an earth element like Virgo so they have a mutual understanding of pragmatic issues and approaches," Mckean says. "[...] Capricorn enjoys the broader strokes and Virgos like tending to details. They make a complimentary pair and connect deeply because of this." Just because you and Capricorn connect on a more intellectual level doesn't discount the depth of your bond.

7. Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22): Taurus And Sagittarius Tina Gong/Bustle Since you're both ruled by Venus, the planet of love, beauty, and harmony, Libra and Taurus bond over the finer things. "Libra will deeply connect with Taureans sense of flow with how they decorate, how they flavor their foods, and their mutual enjoyment of fine wines, fabrics, and peaceful surroundings." These shared interests will make room for a deeper connection as well. The second sign you'll connect with most deeply as a Libra is Sagittarius. "Sagittarius is an adventurous sign and sometimes they're exactly what Libra needs when things are too stagnant in life," Mckean says. "They will deeply connect with the Sagittarian quest for new ideas and experiences beyond the horizon." Sometimes, you need someone to help you get a bit out of your comfort zone.

8. Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21): Taurus And Pisces Tina Gong/Bustle As a Scorpio, you'll immediately bond with Taurean strength. "Scorpio likes strength of character," Mckean says. "If there's one sign in the zodiac wheel that can match the Scorpio's strength it's Taurus." While this pairing might not be the best at forgiveness if something goes wrong, in most cases it's a long-term bond. The second sign that Scorpios feel most connected to is Pisces. "Pisces is the same element of Scorpio, water, which allows them to both have a mutual understanding with each other without any verbal communication," Mckean says. "[...] Both are inclined to keep things private and are good at keeping secrets." Being cautious actually allows for a deeper bond for you two.

9. Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21): Leo And Aquarius Tina Gong/Bustle As a Sagittarius, you'll likely find yourself drawn to Leos. "Sagittarius has an open mind and a taste for the exotic. With this, they will connect deeply with Leo's style, [and] strong sense of identity," Mckean says. "With both being fire elements, they'll also enjoy each others energy and spirit." Sharing a similar energy will help you two connect. Even if you think you and Aquarius are different on the surface, you're still quite likely to connect with them more than others. "Aquarius is analytical and often emotionally detached, but they are also open minded and independent like a Sagittarius, so Sagittarius will deeply connect with an Aquarius." Even though Aquarians will be a bit more stubborn than you, you two will share a deep connection for a long time.

10. Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19): Cancer And Aquarius Tina Gong/Bustle As a Capricorn, you'll find comfort in Cancer's point of view. "Being ruled by the planet Saturn, Capricorns like tradition," Mckean says. "With that, they'll recognize the nostalgic trait in Cancers." You two share perspective and feel at ease in each other's presence. The second sign Capricorn connects with the most is Aquarius. "With the Aquarian sense of detachment, Capricorns will immediately connect with Aquarians no-nonsense approach to problem solving," Mckean says. "Although the unconventional attitude of Aquarians might bewilder Capricorns that have a tendency to be steeped in tradition, they'll admire that they can learn from Aquarius that there's more than one way to skin a cat." And learning from each other will only deepen your bond.

11. Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18): Gemini And Leo Tina Gong/Bustle The first sign you're most likely to connect with deeply as an Aquarius is Gemini. "With Geminis also being an air element sign, they will connect immediately. Both signs don't like being pegged down by another person, so their appreciation for independence won't even need to be communicated to each other." Both signs are willing to let each other express themselves, which creates a special relationship. Aquarians are so drawn in by Leos that a deep connection forms almost immediately. "They'll deeply admire Leo's confidence and projection of self-image," Mckean says. "As polar opposites in the zodiac, there will be a magnetic attraction." You two can learn a lot from one another.