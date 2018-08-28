6 Zodiac Pairings That Start Off Strong, But Often End In Toxic Relationships

It's tough but it happens; sometimes an initial spark simply cannot maintain a relationship in the long-run. And when certain people link up, these sorts of relationships are sometimes inevitable. But figuring out how to predict a chemistry nose-dive can feel like a lost cause. Luckily, looking to the stars might help. Zodiac sign compatibility is about more than just predicting soulmates.

Everyone has heard the phrase "opposites attract." What may not be as well-known, however, is the fact that this concept has a direct implication, astrologically speaking. "In astrology, every sign has their polar opposite," astrologer Cindy Mckean, tells Bustle. "These polar pairs often want the same thing in life, but they both have very different approaches or motivations towards their goals. Although there's give and take in all relationships, these polar pairings can start off beautifully and end up toxic." Because these pairs have an initial spark, but completely different motivations, things can get tricky down the line between them.

If you've developed a crush, and navigating a new relationship, or are trying to figure out where something went wrong, astrology can provide you a little added insight. Sometimes, what first feels right can end up going wrong. And in certain cases, the "why" isn't a result of wrongdoing, but rather two personalities clashing. While this isn't guaranteed to happen, it's something to take into consideration.

Here are six zodiac pairings that start off strong, but might end in toxic relationships, according to astrologers.

1 Aries (March 21 - April 19) And Libra (September 23 - October 22) Ashley Batz/Bustle Aries and Libra hit it off from the start. But their view of relationships, and approach to the whole romance thing, differs greatly. "Aries is passionate, forthcoming, and they don't like their time wasted [while] Libra is very romantic, likes to be partnered up, and likes to take their time to make a decision," Mckean says. So despite an initial lovely pairing where Libra brings softness and Aries brings passion, things can get tricky down the line. In some instances, forcing a relationship between these two can end up toxic. Luckily, neither of these signs is particularly prone to holding a grudge.

2 Taurus (April 20 - May 20) And Scorpio (October 23 - November 21) Andrew Zaeh for Bustle Taurus and Scorpio can handle each other, that's for sure. But that may not actually be the key to a healthy relationship. Staying true to each other might actually get the better of this pairing. "As fixed signs, they are both going to be extremely loyal. This is a couple that will likely stay in the relationship long after their expiration date has come up," Mckean says. These two stubborn signs might attempt to keep things going when they shouldn't be, and that can be quite toxic.

3 Gemini (May 21 - June 20) And Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21) Gemini and Sagittarius will definitely have a lot of fun. But beneath that, they might not always develop the level of trust needed to truly feel like they can be their truest selves together. "This is how the toxicity starts: by not feeling secure enough to be theirselves with each other," Mckean says. Luckily, this toxicity is more on the level of never reaching true comfortability together, rather than anything dangerously volatile. And a breakup between a Gemini and Sagittarius will likely be quite amicable and kind.

4 Cancer (June 21 - July 22) And Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19) Andrew Zaeh for Bustle At the beginning, Cancer and Capricorn feel like a sure bet. "In many ways, Cancer and Capricorn are perfect for each other. Both are all about tradition. Both like having well-defined roles in a relationship," Mckean says. Unfortunately, both of these signs are both ruled by the Moon, and can (sometimes literally, according to Mckean) change with the phases of the moon as well. If these changes don't align, things can get toxic — especially because they take relationships seriously and want to stick it through. A relationship past its expiration date, however, is not usually a healthy one.

5 Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22) And Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18) Andrew Zaeh for Bustle Aquarius and Leo are fascinated by one another. But when things hit a bump in the road between these two polar opposites, the relationship can get messy. "It'll be a perfect magical and mighty storm ... but it's ultimately a storm nonetheless," Mckean says, "... If they do break up, it's a done deal. Neither will want to cross paths with the other again." Until then, the two of them desperately clinging to something that's no longer magical can be pretty toxic.