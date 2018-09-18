Despite the momentum with which TV fans are apt to meme and comment on live events, not everything gets the attention it deserves on nights with so many stars and so much going on. Even some of the more stunning fashion choices missed their time in the spotlight. The moments you missed at the 2018 Emmy Awards include a shocking cameo that borders on performance art as well as some other sneaky reactions and awkward moments.

For one thing, we all missed a bunch of amazing Emmy moments that happened two weeks ago at the Creative Arts Emmys. Did you know that Kenan Thompson is an Emmy winner now? John Legend, Andrew Lloyd Webber, and Tim Rice all joined the EGOT club, and Samira Wiley took home a trophy for The Handmaid's Tale. Other Creative Arts Emmys went to Tiffany Haddish for Saturday Night Live, the Black Mirror episode "U.S.S. Callister," and your dad's favorite late night show Last Week Tonight With John Oliver.

Now that the main event is underway, what have you missed? Between the awkward moments on the red carpet, the unappreciated jokes from hosts Colin Jost and Michael Che, and the way current events permeated the evening, it was hard to keep track of everything. There are even some social media updates from those in the room that shed light on what's really going on. Here's what may have slipped by even the most eagle eyed viewers.

Donald Glover Showed Up As Teddy Perkins

Thandie Newton's Feminist Shoutout

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

“I don’t even believe in God," said the Westworld winner, "but I’m gonna thank her tonight.”

Barry

Have you guys seen that show? Sounds like it's pretty good!

Aunt Lydia's Group Cuddle

Who needs Emmys when you can hug it out with Alexis Bledel?

Jesse Plemmons' Moustache

Nobody saw that 'stache coming, and these two met making Fargo.

Sandra Oh Helping Her Parents Live Their Best Lives

In that moment we were all Sandra Oh's mom.

