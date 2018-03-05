There are so many things going down at the 90th Oscars. The speeches are long, the stars are drinking, and there are awards being given out left and right (of course). But one thing has a lot viewers scratching their heads in confusion. Jimmy Kimmel interrupted a theater of people watching A Wrinkle in Time during the Oscars and it was... weird.

As host for the Academy Awards, Jimmy Kimmel has many bits or mini-monologues throughout the show, aside from his main speech at the beginning of the show. There was a very long Kimmel bit in the middle of the show that not only had some confused, but also had many annoyed as hell.

Now, the Academy Awards are already super long. There are 23 categories, with long speeches and performances in between. So many actors and actresses go over their allotted time — if there really is such a thing — and of course there are commercials and other shenanigans that cause the thing to just go one for so long. Then this year, Jimmy Kimmel added an extra long bit.

He gathered actors and actresses, some of them including Gal Gadot, Ansel Elgort, Lupita Nyong'o, and Margot Robbie, to go across the street to a group theater in the middle of a screening of A Wrinkle In Time. There were hot dog guns involved and gift baskets full of candy; basically it was anyone's dream meet-and-greet with a celebrity. While cute and (maybe) quirky, it was something good for a talk show venue or maybe a skit somewhere else. However, on Hollywood's biggest night? It was seen as a bit interring for most.

One of the main criticisms was about the fact that, hello, Kimmel just barged into a theater of people getting an early screening of the much-anticipated A Wrinkle In Time. Ava DuVernay's masterpiece is coming to the big screen on March 9, and so many people are already super hyped, urging people to go see the movie due to its diversity and amazing women on and behind the scenes.

There was a ton of discussion on the insensitive nature of the act, for both the audience at home as well as the audience in that very theatre (along with those actors and actresses involved as well).

Even Ava DuVernay herself commented on the event, putting in a nicely placed gif to set the mood for everyone involved. Was this shade? Maybe. But it seems like it was more in good fun, possibly poking fun. It was probably just the fact that they all turned their heads, of course imitating what the people in the actual theater did (because, duh).

Overall, most were super annoyed with this theater joke, no matter how good-natured it seemed. There was also a communal "huh" from everyone watching and that's not really something you want to go for as host of a major award show.

Also, does this seem like a familiar stunt? One that's happened before? Maybe, as recent as last year? Well, that's because it did happen last year. Kimmel, who hosted last year's 89th Oscars, performed a similar bit, but instead of going to the civilians, he brought them to the celebrities themselves.

