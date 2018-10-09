The 2018 midterms — on Nov. 6 —has been framed as one of the most important elections in recent history. And if you want to participate, odds are you'll have to register first (save those lucky North Dakotans). Time might be running short, even very short. All but 12 states and D.C. require advance voter registration, and the 2018 voter registration deadline has arrived in 14 states as of Tuesday, Oct. 9. But you still have several hours to make it happen.

Arizona, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Mississippi, New Mexico, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, and Texas all set Tuesday, Oct. 9, 2018 as this year's deadline. If you live in Louisiana, Tuesday is also the last day to register in person or by mail — although online registrations remain open for one more week.

Many of the states offer an online, painless option. And nearly all of them let you mail in a form postmarked Oct. 9. Scroll down below to check the rules in your state specifically. There are links to the secretary of state, board of elections, or other relevant body.

If you're reading this and know you've registered, experts suggest you double check. You can have your registration confirmed for peace of mind — and find out if your state offers early voting, to have one less thing to worry about when the lines are long in November.

Arizona In Arizona, Tuesday is the deadline but it's easy to register if you have a state drivers license or state ID. You can register online. Other options are by mailing in a form or visiting the County Recorder's office.

Arkansas In Arkansas, you have to register with a paper form — but you can get them lots of places, including from the County Clerk, or just print one online. Then mail it in with Tuesday's postmark.

Georgia Georgia has an online system for voter registration, or you can print off an application that is postage-paid, so you just fill it in and mail it off — with the postmark clear.

Kentucky Kentucky also has many options for registering, including online, by mail, and in person. Make sure to take care with the forms, the state's website notes.

Louisiana Louisiana is the state that has two different deadlines — and Tuesday is the one for in-person or mail-in registrations. Online gives you another week, but why wait?

Michigan In Michigan, you can register to vote in person or by the mail. But just in case you face any problems, check to see about registering in person somewhere near you.

Mississippi Mississippi has a voter registration form available online. Print it off and mail it in Tuesday — or hand it in in person at your County Circuit Clerk.

New Mexico In New Mexico, you can also get the form online and then mail it or turn it in personally. Make sure you follow the steps on proving residency to make sure Election Day is painless.

Ohio In Ohio, you can register online, in person, or by mail. And if you're planning to register in person Tuesday, you have until 9 p.m.

Tennessee There are all the options in Tennessee. Register online, at some government offices, or if you prefer snail mail, make sure it is postmarked Tuesday.