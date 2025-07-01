These 3 Zodiac Signs Overshare The Most

Nothing tops oversharing to the people closest to you. When you’re surrounded by friends and the good times are flowing, it feels right to dish about your ex, reveal details about your latest hookup, and maybe even sneak in a mini trauma dump sesh.

Spilling the tea feels right in the moment, but it’s often what wakes you up in the middle of the night thinking, “Oh no, I said too much!” This is a common experience for the zodiac signs who overshare.

For some signs, oversharing is a go-to way to connect with friends. Instead of having boring, surface-level conversations about the weather, they prefer to dig deep and divulge secrets. This is when you might find out about your friend’s past and everything embarrassing that’s ever happened to them. To build that true bestie bond, they want to lay it all out on the table.

For other zodiac signs, oversharing stems from their deep curiosity. If they tell a juicy story, they figure — and secretly hope — that you might tell one, too. Other signs have no filter, which means they say the first thing that pops into their head, even if it’s a bit much, and you have to love them for it. Here, the three zodiac signs most likely to overshare during a hangout.

Libra (Sept. 22 - Oct. 21)

PixelsEffect/E+/Getty Images

Once a Libra starts talking, it’s hard to get them to stop. This chatty air sign shows up to the hangout with a list of stories they’re dying to share, and they often have no desire to hold back when it comes to the gritty details.

As a sign ruled by the relationship-oriented Venus, deep chats are essentially Libra’s love language. They want you to know all of their deepest, darkest thoughts, and they rarely feel embarrassed after “saying too much.” (That said, some might text you the next day and ask for reassurance.)

A Libra might also overshare as a way to save the evening. If the party is boring or the dinner is dull, they’ll offer a story so wild it’ll become the main topic of conversation for the night, and then it’ll live on in infamy in your friend group forever.

Cancer (June 20 - July 21)

miodrag ignjatovic/E+/Getty Images

On an average day, Cancers are very buttoned up and protective of their emotions. It’s why they’re represented by the crab, as they like to stay safe in their shell. You might not expect it from someone so guarded, but this Moon-ruled water sign really does tend to overshare.

This is especially true when they’re hanging out in intimate settings. Get them comfy on a couch, put a glass of wine in their hand, and within seconds, you’ll hear about their childhood, messy stories from college, and all the details of what they did in bed last night with their partner.

Since they tend to hold their emotions in, many Cancers find themselves oversharing once the floodgates open. A convo that starts as a simple work story could quickly turn into a therapy session.

Sagittarius (Nov. 21 - Dec. 20)

AleksandarNakic/E+/Getty Images

While other signs might overshare and regret it the next morning, that isn’t the case for most Sagittarians. Instead, they’re famous in their friend groups for saying too much, all without ever batting an eye.

As an enthusiastic fire sign ruled by adventurous Jupiter, people with Sagittarius placements are full of stories. They’re also notoriously blunt, which is why they’ll blurt out the most jaw-dropping observations and taboo thoughts without the slightest hint of a filter.

Some might pretend that they’re going to hold back while sharing a story, but it’ll quickly become clear they’re in oversharing mode. They also encourage others to do the same. Thanks to their inner curiosity, they love it when someone else overshares right along with them. Not only do they find it fun, but they also like how secrets bring everyone closer together.