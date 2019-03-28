If you thought the 2019 awards season was already over, think again. There's still one more BAFTA ceremony to enjoy, and it's all about television. The ceremony itself doesn't take place until Sunday May 12, but that'll give you plenty of time to catch up with the multitude of shows that are up for an award this year, as the nominees were announced on Thursday morning (March 28). So get your watchlist ready, as the full list of the 2019 BAFTA Television nominees is full to the brim of must-watch TV.

Before I dive into said list, it's worth noting that you can also have your say regarding the winner of a certain category: the Virgin Media Must-See Moment. This is all about that one moment in a show that had everybody talking. And you can have your say here. Voting closes on May 1 at 5 p.m., but be wary because there are spoilers afoot for Bodyguard and Killing Eve if you haven't seen them already. Just a heads up.

Anyway, you're probably eager to know if your telly faves have been recognised this year, so here is the list of nominees.

Drama series

Bodyguard

Killing Eve

Save Me

Informer

Leading actress

Jodie Comer — Killing Eve

Sandra Oh — Killing Eve

Keeley Hawes — Bodyguard

Ruth Wilson — Mrs Wilson

Leading Actor

Hugh Grant — A Very English Scandal

Chance Perdomo — Killed By My Debt

Lucian Msamati — Kiri

Benedict Cumberbatch — Patrick Melrose

Supporting actor

Alex Jennings — Unforgotten

Ben Whishaw — A Very English Scandal (BBC One)

Kim Bodnia — Killing Eve

Stephen Graham — Save Me

Supporting actress

Billie Piper — Collateral

Fiona Shaw — Killing Eve

Keeley Hawes — Mrs Wilson

Monica Dolan — A Very English Scandal

Virgin Media Must-See Moment

Bodyguard — Julia Montague Assassinated

Coronation Street — Gail's Monologue on the Suicide fo Aidan Connor

Doctor Who — Rosa Parks, The Doctor and Her Companions Make Sure Historical Moments Remain

Killing Eve — Eve Stabs Villanelle

Peter Kay's Car Share The Finale — Goodnight Vienna

Queer Eye — Tom Completes His Transformation

International

54 Hours: The Gladbeck Hostage Crisis

The Handmaid's Tale

Reporting Trump's First Year: The Fourth Estate

Succession

Scripted comedy

Derry Girls

Mum

Sally4Ever

Stath Lets Flats

Female performance in a comedy programme

Daisy May Cooper — This Country

Jessica Hynes — There She Goes

Julia Davis — Sally4Ever

Lesley Manville — Mum

Male performance in a comedy programme

Alex MacQueen — Sally4Ever

Jamie Demetriou — Stath Lets Flats

Peter Mullan — Mum

Steve Pemberton — Inside No. 9

Mini-series

A Very English Scandal

Kiri

Mrs Wilson

Patrick Melrose

Single drama

Bandersnatch — Black Mirror

Care

Killed By My Debt

Through the Gates — On the Edge

Soap and Continuing drama

Casualty

Coronation Street

EastEnders

Hollyoaks

Comedy entertainment programme

The Big Narstie Show

The Last Leg

A League of Their Own

Would I Lie to You?

Entertainment programme

Ant and Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway

Britain's Got Talent

Michael McIntyre's Big Show

Strictly Come Dancing

Reality and constructed factual

Dragons' Den

I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here

Old People's Home For 4 Year Olds

The Real Full Monty: Ladies' Night

Entertainment performance

Anthony McPartlin, Declan Donnelly — Ant & Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway

David Mitchell — Would I Lie To You?

Lee Mack — Would I Lie To You?

Rachel Parris — The Mash Report

Features

Gordon, Gino and Fred's Road Trip

The Great British Bake Off

Mortimer & Whitehouse: Gone Fishing

Who Do You Think You Are?

Factual series

24 Hours in A&E

Life and Death Row: The Mass Execution

Louis Theroux's Altered States

Prison

Current affairs

Football's Wall of Science

Iran Unveiled: Taking on the Ayatollahs

Masscare at Ballymurphy

Mynamar's Killing Fields

Specialist factual

Bros: After the Screaming Stops

Grayson Perry: Rites of Passage

Suffragettes With Lucy Worsley

Superkids: Breaking Away From Care

News coverage

Bullying and Harassment in the House of Commons — Newsnight

Cambridge Analytica Uncovered

Good Morning Britain: On a Knife Edge

Good Morning Britain: Thomas Markle Exclusive

Single documentary

Driven: The Billy Monger Story

Gun No. 6

My Dad, the Peace Deal and Me

School for Stammers

Sport

2018 Six Nations: Scotland v England

2018 World Cup Quarter: England v Sweden

England's Test Cricket — Cook's Farewell

Winter Olympics

And there you have it. If you're not as caught up with some of the shows as you'd like to be, you've got two months to speed through 'em all. It's time to grab the popcorn and get watching!