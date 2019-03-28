The 2019 BAFTA TV Nominations Include Some Big Names & Yes, Your Faves Are The Frontrunners
If you thought the 2019 awards season was already over, think again. There's still one more BAFTA ceremony to enjoy, and it's all about television. The ceremony itself doesn't take place until Sunday May 12, but that'll give you plenty of time to catch up with the multitude of shows that are up for an award this year, as the nominees were announced on Thursday morning (March 28). So get your watchlist ready, as the full list of the 2019 BAFTA Television nominees is full to the brim of must-watch TV.
Before I dive into said list, it's worth noting that you can also have your say regarding the winner of a certain category: the Virgin Media Must-See Moment. This is all about that one moment in a show that had everybody talking. And you can have your say here. Voting closes on May 1 at 5 p.m., but be wary because there are spoilers afoot for Bodyguard and Killing Eve if you haven't seen them already. Just a heads up.
Anyway, you're probably eager to know if your telly faves have been recognised this year, so here is the list of nominees.
Drama series
- Bodyguard
- Killing Eve
- Save Me
- Informer
Leading actress
- Jodie Comer — Killing Eve
- Sandra Oh — Killing Eve
- Keeley Hawes — Bodyguard
- Ruth Wilson — Mrs Wilson
Leading Actor
- Hugh Grant — A Very English Scandal
- Chance Perdomo — Killed By My Debt
- Lucian Msamati — Kiri
- Benedict Cumberbatch — Patrick Melrose
Supporting actor
- Alex Jennings — Unforgotten
- Ben Whishaw — A Very English Scandal (BBC One)
- Kim Bodnia — Killing Eve
- Stephen Graham — Save Me
Supporting actress
- Billie Piper — Collateral
- Fiona Shaw — Killing Eve
- Keeley Hawes — Mrs Wilson
- Monica Dolan — A Very English Scandal
Virgin Media Must-See Moment
- Bodyguard — Julia Montague Assassinated
- Coronation Street — Gail's Monologue on the Suicide fo Aidan Connor
- Doctor Who — Rosa Parks, The Doctor and Her Companions Make Sure Historical Moments Remain
- Killing Eve — Eve Stabs Villanelle
- Peter Kay's Car Share The Finale — Goodnight Vienna
- Queer Eye — Tom Completes His Transformation
International
- 54 Hours: The Gladbeck Hostage Crisis
- The Handmaid's Tale
- Reporting Trump's First Year: The Fourth Estate
- Succession
Scripted comedy
- Derry Girls
- Mum
- Sally4Ever
- Stath Lets Flats
Female performance in a comedy programme
- Daisy May Cooper — This Country
- Jessica Hynes — There She Goes
- Julia Davis — Sally4Ever
- Lesley Manville — Mum
Male performance in a comedy programme
- Alex MacQueen — Sally4Ever
- Jamie Demetriou — Stath Lets Flats
- Peter Mullan — Mum
- Steve Pemberton — Inside No. 9
Mini-series
- A Very English Scandal
- Kiri
- Mrs Wilson
- Patrick Melrose
Single drama
- Bandersnatch — Black Mirror
- Care
- Killed By My Debt
- Through the Gates — On the Edge
Soap and Continuing drama
- Casualty
- Coronation Street
- EastEnders
- Hollyoaks
Comedy entertainment programme
- The Big Narstie Show
- The Last Leg
- A League of Their Own
- Would I Lie to You?
Entertainment programme
- Ant and Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway
- Britain's Got Talent
- Michael McIntyre's Big Show
- Strictly Come Dancing
Reality and constructed factual
- Dragons' Den
- I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here
- Old People's Home For 4 Year Olds
- The Real Full Monty: Ladies' Night
Entertainment performance
- Anthony McPartlin, Declan Donnelly — Ant & Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway
- David Mitchell — Would I Lie To You?
- Lee Mack — Would I Lie To You?
- Rachel Parris — The Mash Report
Features
- Gordon, Gino and Fred's Road Trip
- The Great British Bake Off
- Mortimer & Whitehouse: Gone Fishing
- Who Do You Think You Are?
Factual series
- 24 Hours in A&E
- Life and Death Row: The Mass Execution
- Louis Theroux's Altered States
- Prison
Current affairs
- Football's Wall of Science
- Iran Unveiled: Taking on the Ayatollahs
- Masscare at Ballymurphy
- Mynamar's Killing Fields
Specialist factual
- Bros: After the Screaming Stops
- Grayson Perry: Rites of Passage
- Suffragettes With Lucy Worsley
- Superkids: Breaking Away From Care
News coverage
- Bullying and Harassment in the House of Commons — Newsnight
- Cambridge Analytica Uncovered
- Good Morning Britain: On a Knife Edge
- Good Morning Britain: Thomas Markle Exclusive
Single documentary
- Driven: The Billy Monger Story
- Gun No. 6
- My Dad, the Peace Deal and Me
- School for Stammers
Sport
- 2018 Six Nations: Scotland v England
- 2018 World Cup Quarter: England v Sweden
- England's Test Cricket — Cook's Farewell
- Winter Olympics
And there you have it. If you're not as caught up with some of the shows as you'd like to be, you've got two months to speed through 'em all. It's time to grab the popcorn and get watching!