The line up for the new series of Celebrity Gogglebox has been announced, and fans of the show certainly will not be disappointed. From huge girl bands to boxing legends and actors, there are a ton of recognisable faces set to hit our screens. As before with previous series of the celebrity version of the show, scenes will be filmed in honour of Stand Up To Cancer. With Gogglebox currently on hiatus, I think you'll agree that this is the perfect show to fill the void. So let's take a look at the 2019 Celebrity Gogglebox lineup together, shall we?

Before we get into who will be hitting our screens, it's worth going through some standard info about the show, including when it will be returning. Celebrity Gogglebox, for Stand Up To Cancer, is filmed in order to raise awareness of all cancers and to encourage viewers to donate anything they can to the cause to beat cancer once and for all. Other TV shows that have taken part include Celebrity Bakeoff, and Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins.

Celebrity Gogglebox returns to our screens at 9 p.m. on 14 June 2019, according to the Channel 4 website, and will run for six episodes. It is aired on Channel 4. Previous celebrities who have starred in the show include former One Directioners Liam Payne and Louis Tomlinson, who discussed how cancer had affected their lives and families, and Love Island winner Dani Dyer with her Dad Danny Dyer.

Seeing as the regular version of the show is now off our screens after the most recent series ended, this is the perfect way to get our full Gogglebox fix. Let's see who we'll be watching on telly and they watch the telly.

Rylan Clark-Neal Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Everybody's favourite TV star and presenter Rylan Clark-Neal will be hitting our screens alongside his Mum, Linda. I can't wait for hilarious remarks and some serious sass.

Oti Mabuse Tabatha Fireman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Strictly Come Dancing professional Oti Mabuse is undoubtedly one of the most impressive dancers and choreographers on the show, and she legit seems like the loveliest person too. So I have no doubt she will be super good fun in the celebrity special, which she will be appearing in with her two sisters Motsi and Phemelo.

Little Mix Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Yep, that's right, the UK's biggest girl band will be gracing our screens for Stand Up To Cancer in this year's Gogglebox. Out of the six episodes, they will be appearing in one, so be sure to watch all of them to catch them!

Nick Grimshaw Kirstin Sinclair/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images BBC Radio One's Nick Grimshaw will also be on the show, meaning some guaranteed lols. He will be filming with his niece, Liv.

Emilia Fox Jeff Spicer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Actress Emilia Fox has been confirmed for the show also. We know little more about how many episodes she will be in, but we do know she will be on the sofa with fellow actor and first cousin Laurence Fox.