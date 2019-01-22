Since awards season has only just begun, it's hard to believe that it's almost time for the 2019 Oscars already. The ceremony doesn't air until Sunday, Feb. 24, but now, we know who could be snagging an Academy Award on stage next month. On Tuesday, the full list of 2019 Oscar nominations were announced, complete with plenty of surprises, as there have been every year — including the fact that, for the first time, the show won't have a host.

It's been a big year for movies, and that means that this edition of the Oscars will include some fierce competition. Not only has A Star is Born gotten so much love, but Black Panther, Crazy Rich Asians, and Roma are definite contenders, too — and that's just the beginning. There are a lot of films and actors who deserve to shine this awards season, so narrowing down the nominees will be no easy task.

But although there's plenty of room to honor the talent and hard work of so many people both in front of the camera and behind it where the nominations are concerned, there can obviously only be one winner in each category. And now, the time to make your predictions has come.

Actress In A Supporting Role

Amy Adams, Vice

Marina De Tavira, Roma

Regina King, If Beale Street Could Talk

Emma Stone, The Favourite

Rachel Weisz, The Favourite

Costume Design

The Ballad of Buster Scruggs

Black Panther

The Favourite

Mary Poppins Returns

Mary, Queen of Scots

Sound Mixing

Black Panther

Bohemian Rhapsody

First Man

Roma

A Star Is Born

Sound Editing

Black Panther

Bohemian Rhapsody

First Man

A Quiet Place

Roma

Animated Short Film

Animal Behaviour

Bao

Late Afternoon

One Small Step

Weekends

Live Action Short Film

Detainment

Fauve

Marguerite

Mother

Skin

Original Score

Black Panther

BlacKkKlansman

If Beale Street Could Talk

Isle of Dogs

Mary Poppins Returns

Achievement In Film Editing

BlacKkKlansman

Bohemian Rhapsody

The Favourite

Green Book

Vice

Actor In A Supporting Role

Mahershela Ali, Green Book

Adam Driver, BlacKkKlansman

Sam Elliott, A Star Is Born

Richard E. Grant, Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Sam Rockwell, Vice

Foreign Language Film

Capernaum

Cold War

Never Look Away

Roma

Shoplifters

Documentary, Short Subject

Black Sheep

End Game

Life Boat

A Night At The Garden

Period. End of Sentence.

Documentary Feature

Free Solo

Hale County This Morning, This Evening

Minding The Gap

Of Fathers and Sons

RBG

Production Design

Black Panther

The Favourite

First Man

Mary Poppins Returns

Roma

Cinematography

Cold War

The Favourite

Never Look Away

Roma

A Star Is Born

Visual Effects

Avengers: Infinity War

Christopher Robin

First Man

Ready Player One

Solo: A Star Wars Story

Makeup & Hairstyling

Border

Mary Queen of Scots

Vice

Animated Feature Film

Incredibles 2

Isle of Dogs

Mirai

Ralph Breaks The Internet

Spider-Man: Into The Spiderverse

Original Song

"All The Stars", Black Panther

"I'll Fight," RBG

"The Place Where Lost Things Go", Mary Poppins Returns

"Shallow", A Star Is Born

"When A Cowboy Trades His Spurs For Wings", The Ballad of Buster Scruggs

Adapted Screenplay

The Ballad of Buster Scruggs

BlacKkKlansman

Can You Ever Forgive Me?

If Beale Street Could Talk

A Star Is Born

Original Screenplay

The Favourite

First Reformed

Green Book

Roma

Vice

Actor In A Leading Role

Christian Bale, Vice

Bradley Cooper, A Star Is Born

Willem Dafoe, At Eternity's Gate

Rami Malek, Bohemian Rhapsody

Viggo Mortensen, Green Book

Actress In A Leading Role

Yalitza Aparicio, Roma

Glenn Close, The Wife

Olivia Colman, The Favourite

Lady Gaga, A Star Is Born

Melissa McCarthy, Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Directing

BlacKkKlansman, Spike Lee

Cold War, Paweł Pawlikowski

The Favourite, Yorgos Lanthimos

Roma, Alfonso Cuarón

Vice, Adam McKay

Best Picture

Black Panther

BlacKkKlansman

Bohemian Rhapsody

The Favourite

Green Book

Roma

A Star Is Born

Vice

Now that the nominations are here, you can find out which of your favorites take home the awards Feb. 4 on ABC.