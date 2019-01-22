The 2019 Oscar Nominations Full List Is Here, So You Can See Which Of Your Favorites Made The Cut
Since awards season has only just begun, it's hard to believe that it's almost time for the 2019 Oscars already. The ceremony doesn't air until Sunday, Feb. 24, but now, we know who could be snagging an Academy Award on stage next month. On Tuesday, the full list of 2019 Oscar nominations were announced, complete with plenty of surprises, as there have been every year — including the fact that, for the first time, the show won't have a host.
It's been a big year for movies, and that means that this edition of the Oscars will include some fierce competition. Not only has A Star is Born gotten so much love, but Black Panther, Crazy Rich Asians, and Roma are definite contenders, too — and that's just the beginning. There are a lot of films and actors who deserve to shine this awards season, so narrowing down the nominees will be no easy task.
But although there's plenty of room to honor the talent and hard work of so many people both in front of the camera and behind it where the nominations are concerned, there can obviously only be one winner in each category. And now, the time to make your predictions has come.
Actress In A Supporting Role
- Amy Adams, Vice
- Marina De Tavira, Roma
- Regina King, If Beale Street Could Talk
- Emma Stone, The Favourite
- Rachel Weisz, The Favourite
Costume Design
- The Ballad of Buster Scruggs
- Black Panther
- The Favourite
- Mary Poppins Returns
- Mary, Queen of Scots
Sound Mixing
- Black Panther
- Bohemian Rhapsody
- First Man
- Roma
- A Star Is Born
Sound Editing
- Black Panther
- Bohemian Rhapsody
- First Man
- A Quiet Place
- Roma
Animated Short Film
- Animal Behaviour
- Bao
- Late Afternoon
- One Small Step
- Weekends
Live Action Short Film
- Detainment
- Fauve
- Marguerite
- Mother
- Skin
Original Score
- Black Panther
- BlacKkKlansman
- If Beale Street Could Talk
- Isle of Dogs
- Mary Poppins Returns
Achievement In Film Editing
- BlacKkKlansman
- Bohemian Rhapsody
- The Favourite
- Green Book
- Vice
Actor In A Supporting Role
- Mahershela Ali, Green Book
- Adam Driver, BlacKkKlansman
- Sam Elliott, A Star Is Born
- Richard E. Grant, Can You Ever Forgive Me?
- Sam Rockwell, Vice
Foreign Language Film
- Capernaum
- Cold War
- Never Look Away
- Roma
- Shoplifters
Documentary, Short Subject
- Black Sheep
- End Game
- Life Boat
- A Night At The Garden
- Period. End of Sentence.
Documentary Feature
- Free Solo
- Hale County This Morning, This Evening
- Minding The Gap
- Of Fathers and Sons
- RBG
Production Design
- Black Panther
- The Favourite
- First Man
- Mary Poppins Returns
- Roma
Cinematography
- Cold War
- The Favourite
- Never Look Away
- Roma
- A Star Is Born
Visual Effects
- Avengers: Infinity War
- Christopher Robin
- First Man
- Ready Player One
- Solo: A Star Wars Story
Makeup & Hairstyling
- Border
- Mary Queen of Scots
- Vice
Animated Feature Film
- Incredibles 2
- Isle of Dogs
- Mirai
- Ralph Breaks The Internet
- Spider-Man: Into The Spiderverse
Original Song
- "All The Stars", Black Panther
- "I'll Fight," RBG
- "The Place Where Lost Things Go", Mary Poppins Returns
- "Shallow", A Star Is Born
- "When A Cowboy Trades His Spurs For Wings", The Ballad of Buster Scruggs
Adapted Screenplay
- The Ballad of Buster Scruggs
- BlacKkKlansman
- Can You Ever Forgive Me?
- If Beale Street Could Talk
- A Star Is Born
Original Screenplay
- The Favourite
- First Reformed
- Green Book
- Roma
- Vice
Actor In A Leading Role
- Christian Bale, Vice
- Bradley Cooper, A Star Is Born
- Willem Dafoe, At Eternity's Gate
- Rami Malek, Bohemian Rhapsody
- Viggo Mortensen, Green Book
Actress In A Leading Role
- Yalitza Aparicio, Roma
- Glenn Close, The Wife
- Olivia Colman, The Favourite
- Lady Gaga, A Star Is Born
- Melissa McCarthy, Can You Ever Forgive Me?
Directing
- BlacKkKlansman, Spike Lee
- Cold War, Paweł Pawlikowski
- The Favourite, Yorgos Lanthimos
- Roma, Alfonso Cuarón
- Vice, Adam McKay
Best Picture
- Black Panther
- BlacKkKlansman
- Bohemian Rhapsody
- The Favourite
- Green Book
- Roma
- A Star Is Born
- Vice
Now that the nominations are here, you can find out which of your favorites take home the awards Feb. 4 on ABC.