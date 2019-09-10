The UK sure loves its telly, and viewers are keen to give it the love and attention it deserves. So far, 2019 has already seen a whole host of actors, shows, and presenters bring home awards from the likes of the BAFTAs and the NTAs, but last night (Sep. 9) it was the turn of the TV Choice Awards. Despite not being televised, it was up to the public to decide which nominees would take away the awards. And boy did viewers make some fantastic decisions, as the full list of the 2019 TV Choice Awards winners featured some immense talent across the board.

Hosted by Pointless presenter Richard Osman, the event took place at The Hilton Park Lane Hotel and featured numerous surprises and special moments, including youngster Kara-Leah Fernandes winning Best Soap Newcomer and your Killing Eve fave, Jodie Comer, taking home the Best Actress award. Comer couldn't be there to collect her award, but her excuse (which she shared during her acceptance speech via VT) was pretty good. The star wasn't able to make the event as she's currently filming Killing Eve season three. Hallelujah.

TV Choice on YouTube

Sir David Attenborough was presented with the TV Choice Lifetime Achievement Award, as Metro reports. "What I do isn't always entertaining, and sometimes people hear things they don't like! But this is an honour and a great pleasure," the presenter said. "Still working, learning and making programmes Sir David Attenborough isn't just a British hero, he's a global icon," TV Choice added in a statement.

Of course, Attenborough's moment was the highlight of the night (I mean, how could it not be), but it goes without saying that those who took home TV Choice Awards demonstrated the amount of talent that the British TV industry has to offer.

With that in mind, here are the winners of the 2019 TV Choice Awards!

Best Drama Series

WINNER: Line of Duty

Game of Thrones

Poldark

Victoria

Best Family Drama

WINNER: Call The Midwife

Casualty

Doctor Who

The Durrells

Best New Drama

WINNER: Bodyguard

Killing Eve

The Bay

Sex Education

Best Comedy

WINNER: After Life

Derry Girls

Not Going Out

Still Open All Hours

Best Actor

WINNER: Adrian Dunbar (Line of Duty)

Martin Compston (Line of Duty)

Richard Madden (Bodyguard)

Aidan Turner (Poldark)

Best Actress

WINNER: Jodie Comer (Killing Eve)

Brenda Blethyn (Vera)

Vicky McClure (Line of Duty)

Eleanor Thompson (Poldark)

Best Soap

WINNER: Emmerdale

Coronation Street

EastEnders

Hollyoaks

Best Soap Actor

WINNER: Danny Dyer (EastEnders)

Ryan Hawley (Emmerdale)

Jeff Hordley (Emmerdale)

Jack P Shepard (Coronation Street)

Best Soap Actress

WINNER: Emma Atkins (Emmerdale)

Lacey Turner (EastEnders)

Lucy Fallon (Coronation Street)

Catherine Tyldesley (Coronation Street)

Best Soap Newcomer

WINNER: Kara-Leah Fernandes (EastEnders)

Olivia Bromley (EastEnders)

Maureen Lipman (Coronation Street)

Asan N'Jie (Emmerdale)

Best Entertainment Show

WINNER: The Graham Norton Show

Celebrity Juice

Gogglebox

Most Haunted

Best Reality Show

WINNER: I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!

First Dates/First Dates Hotel

Love Island

Sam & Billy Faiers: The Mummy Diaries

Best Talent Show

WINNER: Britain's Got Talent

Dancing on Ice

The Great British Bake Off

Strictly Come Dancing

Best Lifestyle Show

WINNER: DIY SOS

Antiques Roadshow

Long Lost Family

The Undateables

Best Daytime Show

WINNER: This Morning

The Chase

Good Morning Britain

The Repair Shop

Best Factual Show

WINNER: Blue Planet Live

24 Hours In A&E

Ambulance

Paul O'Grady: For The Love Of Dogs

Best Food Show