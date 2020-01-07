The 2020 BAFTA Nominations Are Another Snapshot Of Hollywood's Diversity Problem
We’re now well and truly getting into the swing of 2020's award season with the Golden Globes kicking things off on Sunday night. Now it’s Britain’s turn to host, and the 2020 BAFTA nominations have just been announced ahead of February's star-studded ceremony.
The British Academy of Film and Television Arts will be hosted this year by legendary talk show host Graham Norton on Tuesday night. This year, BAFTA announced a new category up for an award: casting. According to the Evening Standard, it's the first new category to be introduced in 21 years.
The past year has seen a host of incredible films that have captivated audiences and kept us all talking long after watching. The BAFTA nominations this year prove just how important streaming services like Netflix are becoming in the film industry, as family drama Marriage Story is nominated for three different awards, along with the ever-so-lengthy Irishman by Martin Scorsese, which has 10 nominations. The Joker has gained an incredible 11 nominations this year, with Joaquin Phoenix’s terrifying performance in the running for Leading Actor. In other words, it's safe to say who the front runners are.
Yet sadly the 2020 BAFTAs nominations have once again shown there's a long way to go when it comes to diversity in the film industry. BAFTA didn’t manage to nominate a single person of colour in any of the main acting categories this year (where are Cynthia Erivo and J-Lo?), yet both Scarlett Johansson and Margot Robbie are nominated twice. Sigh. Thankfully, Awkwafina, Kelvin Harrison Jr and Michael Ward all appear in the public-nominated Rising Star category.
Here are the nominations for the 2020 BAFTAs:
Best Film
- 1917
- The Irishman
- Joker
- Once Upon a Time... In Hollywood
- Parasite
Outstanding British Film
- 1917
- Bait
- For Sama
- Rocketman
- Sorry We Missed You
- The Two Popes
Leading Actress
- Jessie Buckley, Wild Rose
- Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story
- Saoirse Ronan, Little Women
- Charlize Theron, Bombshell
- Renée Zellweger, Judy
Leading Actor
- Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon a Time… In Hollywood
- Adam Driver, Marriage Story
- Taron Egerton, Rocketman
- Joaquin Phoenix, Joker
- Jonathan Pryce, The Two Popes
Supporting Actress
- Laura Dern, Marriage Story
- Scarlett Johansson, Jojo Rabbit
- Florence Pugh, Little Women
- Margot Robbie, Bombshell
- Margot Robbie, Once Upon a Time… In Hollywood
Supporting Actor
- Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
- Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes
- Al Pacino, The Irishman
- Joe Pesci, The Irishman
- Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time… In Hollywood
Director
- Sam Mendes, 1917
- Martin Scorsese, The Irishman
- Todd Phillips, Joker
- Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon A Time... In Hollywood
- Bong Joon-Ho, Parasite
EE Rising Star Award (voted for by the public)
- Awkwafina
- Jack Lowden
- Kaitlyn Dever
- Kelvin Harrison Jr.
- Micheal Ward
Outstanding Debut By A British Writer, Director, Or Producer
- Bait
- For Sama
- Maiden
- Only You
- Retablo
Film Not In The English Language
- The Farewell
- For Sama
- Pain and Glory
- Parasite
- Portrait of a Lady On Fire
Documentary
- American Factory
- Apollo 11
- Diego Maradona
- For Sama
- The Great Hack
Animated Film
- Frozen 2
- Klaus
- A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon
- Toy Story 4
Original Screeplay
- Booksmart
- Knives Out
- Marriage Story
- Once Upon a Time... In Hollywood
- Parasite
Adapted Screenplay
- The Irishman
- Jojo Rabbit
- Joker
- Little Women
- The Two Popes
Original Music
- 1917
- Jojo Rabbit
- Joker
- Little Women
- Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Cinematography
- 1917
- The Irishman
- Joker
- Le Mans '66
- The Lighthouse
Costume Design
- The Irishman
- JoJo Rabbit
- Judy
- Little Women
- Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood
Editing
- The Irishman
- Jojo Rabbit
- Joker
- Le Mans '66
- Once Upon A Time... In Hollywood
Production Design
- 1917
- The Irishman
- Jojo Rabbit
- Joker
- Once upon a Time… In Hollywood
Make-up and hair
- 1917
- Bombshell
- Joker
- Judy
- Rocketman
Sound
- 1917
- Joker
- Le Mans '66
- Rocketman
- Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Special Visual Effects
- 1917
- Avengers: Endgame
- The Irishman
- The Lion King
- Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Best Casting
- Joker
- Marriage Story
- Once Upon A Time... In Hollywood
- The Personal History of David Copperfield
- The Two Popes
British Short Film
- Anna
- Azaar
- Goldfish
- Kamali
- Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You're a Girl)
- Madame
- The Nightcrawlers
- November 1st
- The Trap
- We Are Dancers
British Short Animation
- 4:3
- Creepy Pasta Salad
- Grandad Was A Romantic
- In Her Boots
- The Magic Boat
- My Dad's Name Was Huw. He Was An Alcoholic Poet