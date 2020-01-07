The 2020 BAFTA Nominations Are Another Snapshot Of Hollywood's Diversity Problem

We’re now well and truly getting into the swing of 2020's award season with the Golden Globes kicking things off on Sunday night. Now it’s Britain’s turn to host, and the 2020 BAFTA nominations have just been announced ahead of February's star-studded ceremony.

The British Academy of Film and Television Arts will be hosted this year by legendary talk show host Graham Norton on Tuesday night. This year, BAFTA announced a new category up for an award: casting. According to the Evening Standard, it's the first new category to be introduced in 21 years.

The past year has seen a host of incredible films that have captivated audiences and kept us all talking long after watching. The BAFTA nominations this year prove just how important streaming services like Netflix are becoming in the film industry, as family drama Marriage Story is nominated for three different awards, along with the ever-so-lengthy Irishman by Martin Scorsese, which has 10 nominations. The Joker has gained an incredible 11 nominations this year, with Joaquin Phoenix’s terrifying performance in the running for Leading Actor. In other words, it's safe to say who the front runners are.

Yet sadly the 2020 BAFTAs nominations have once again shown there's a long way to go when it comes to diversity in the film industry. BAFTA didn’t manage to nominate a single person of colour in any of the main acting categories this year (where are Cynthia Erivo and J-Lo?), yet both Scarlett Johansson and Margot Robbie are nominated twice. Sigh. Thankfully, Awkwafina, Kelvin Harrison Jr and Michael Ward all appear in the public-nominated Rising Star category.

Guy Levy/BAFTA/Shutterstock

Here are the nominations for the 2020 BAFTAs:

Best Film 1917

The Irishman

Joker

Once Upon a Time... In Hollywood

Parasite

Outstanding British Film 1917

Bait

For Sama

Rocketman

Sorry We Missed You

The Two Popes

Leading Actress Jessie Buckley, Wild Rose

Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story

Saoirse Ronan, Little Women

Charlize Theron, Bombshell

Renée Zellweger, Judy

Leading Actor Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon a Time… In Hollywood

Adam Driver, Marriage Story

Taron Egerton, Rocketman

Joaquin Phoenix, Joker

Jonathan Pryce, The Two Popes

Supporting Actress Laura Dern, Marriage Story

Scarlett Johansson, Jojo Rabbit

Florence Pugh, Little Women

Margot Robbie, Bombshell

Margot Robbie, Once Upon a Time… In Hollywood

Supporting Actor Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes

Al Pacino, The Irishman

Joe Pesci, The Irishman

Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time… In Hollywood

Director Sam Mendes, 1917

Martin Scorsese, The Irishman

Todd Phillips, Joker

Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon A Time... In Hollywood

Bong Joon-Ho, Parasite

EE Rising Star Award (voted for by the public) Awkwafina

Jack Lowden

Kaitlyn Dever

Kelvin Harrison Jr.

Micheal Ward

Outstanding Debut By A British Writer, Director, Or Producer Bait

For Sama

Maiden

Only You

Retablo

Film Not In The English Language The Farewell

For Sama

Pain and Glory

Parasite

Portrait of a Lady On Fire

Documentary American Factory

Apollo 11

Diego Maradona

For Sama

The Great Hack

Animated Film Frozen 2

Klaus

A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon

Toy Story 4

Original Screeplay Booksmart

Knives Out

Marriage Story

Once Upon a Time... In Hollywood

Parasite

Adapted Screenplay The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Little Women

The Two Popes

Original Music 1917

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Little Women

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Cinematography 1917

The Irishman

Joker

Le Mans '66

The Lighthouse

Costume Design The Irishman

JoJo Rabbit

Judy

Little Women

Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood

Editing The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Le Mans '66

Once Upon A Time... In Hollywood

Production Design 1917

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Once upon a Time… In Hollywood

Make-up and hair 1917

Bombshell

Joker

Judy

Rocketman

Sound 1917

Joker

Le Mans '66

Rocketman

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Special Visual Effects 1917

Avengers: Endgame

The Irishman

The Lion King

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Best Casting Joker

Marriage Story

Once Upon A Time... In Hollywood

The Personal History of David Copperfield

The Two Popes

British Short Film Anna

Azaar

Goldfish

Kamali

Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You're a Girl)

Madame

The Nightcrawlers

November 1st

The Trap

We Are Dancers