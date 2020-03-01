The 21 Best Products For Giving Yourself A Great Massage

There's nothing quite like getting a massage after a long, stressful day — but I'm not made of money. I can't afford an expensive trip to the spa whenever I feel like it. The last time I tried, my credit card was not happy with me. Lucky for me (and you), some of the best products for giving yourself a great massage are available on Amazon. Not only have I selected some of the best electronic massagers that money can buy, but all the clever products on this list are also $100 or less.

So if you're willing to spend the big bucks to give yourself a massage, make sure to check out the deep tissue massager that comes with seven interchangeable heads. Or maybe you're looking to save yourself some money? In that case, I've made sure to include a variety of handheld massage rollers. One of them is even great for cold therapy, as it's able to maintain its temperature for up to six hours. And if you're looking for something somewhere in the middle, there's a vibrating wand in here that's basically calling your name.

It doesn't matter whether you're looking for an intense massage, or if you're just looking for fascinating products that'll help you calm down; the options are basically limitless when you're shopping on Amazon.

1. The Handheld Roller That You Can Use All Over Your Body ZONGS Roller Massager (2-Pack) $13 | Amazon see on amazon The next time your legs, arms, abs, or any other muscle on your body is feeling sore, just rub it down with this handheld roller. The massage ball rotates a full 360 degrees so that it effortlessly glides over your skin, and it's made from high-quality resin that won't warp under heavy pressure.

2. A Deep Tissue Massager With 7 Interchangeable Heads Sylphim Deep Tissue Massager (9-Piece Set) $100 | Amazon see on amazon If you're looking to get the best possible massage without heading into a spa, search no further than this deep tissue massager. The seven interchangeable massage heads help you soothe away aches all over your body, and the speed is adjustable depending on how sore you are. Each order also comes with convenient travel case.

3. The Back Massager That Targets Your Tense Trigger Points LiBa Back Massager $25 | Amazon see on amazon Not only can you use it on your back, but you can also use this cane massager on your neck whenever it's feeling sore. The rounded knobs target the painful trigger points in your muscles in order to help them release — and since it weighs less than 1 pound, it's easy to use for people of all ages.

4. A Shiatsu Massager You Can Wear While You're Driving Nekteck Wearable Shiatsu Massager $43 | Amazon see on amazon Since each order comes with a car adapter, you can easily wear this shiatsu massager on your drive to and from work every day. The eight deep-kneading massage nodes help alleviate pain in your neck and back, and there's even a heating function you can use for added relief.

5. The Massage Oil Made With Chamomile Essential Oils Majestic Pure Massage Oil $15 | Amazon see on amazon Looking for a massage oil that can help you relax? This one not only leaves your skin feeling ultra-hydrated, but the natural blend of lavender and chamomile essential oils also gives it a calming scent that helps ease stressed minds.

6. A Tool That Targets Trigger Points Without Hurting Your Thumb Oarkive Deep Tissue Massage Tool $7 | Amazon see on amazon Pressing your thumb deep into your muscles can be painful, so protect your thumb with this trigger point tool. It lets you press into muscles, yet protects your thumb so that you can push even harder if you want. Made from durable plastic, the outside is also molded to fit comfortably in your grip.

7. The Roller That Stays Cold For Up To 6 Hours Of Cold Therapy Recoup Fitness Cold Roller $40 | Amazon see on amazon Just store it in your refrigerator or freezer, and this handheld roller will retain its cold temperature for up to six hours. You can easily use it all over your body, including your neck and head. Plus, it works especially well when trying to reduce inflammation or puffiness.

8. A Massage Kit That's Great For Helping To Stimulate Blood Flow DEERJUMP Massage Ball Kit (6-Piece Set) $24 | Amazon see on amazon Not only does each order come with a convenient travel bag, but this kit also comes with two foam balls, one lacrosse ball, a peanut ball, spike ball, as well as a hand ball. The included exercise guide helps get you started, and all the tools are made from either 100% EVA foam or 100% high-density rubber.

9. The Back Massager With 3 Adjustable Speeds Papillon Back Massager $43 | Amazon see on amazon It doesn't matter whether you're in the mood for a super-intense massage, or something a little lighter: This shiatsu massager is the perfect solution. There are three speeds to choose from, depending on how sore you're feeling. There's even a built-in heating function for added comfort.

10. A Spiky Ball That Can Help Soothe Pain From Plantar Fasciitis Master of Muscle Spiky Ball $8 | Amazon see on amazon Are your feet sore from plantar fasciitis? If so, just rub them over this spiky massage ball. The spikes are made from super-durable rubber that won't collapse as you press down, and its compact size means you can easily take it with you to the gym. One Amazon reviewer even raved that "it has reduced pain in my heel by about 98%."

11. The Wand Massager With 20 Different Vibration Patterns LUNA Wand Massager $20 | Amazon see on amazon With 20 vibration patterns as well as eight speeds to choose from, this wand massager is a must-have for anyone looking to relax in the comfort of their own home. It's quiet, waterproof and it's made from medical-grade silicone.

12. An Acupressure Massager With 10 Independent Rollers TheraFlow Dual Foot Massager $19 | Amazon see on amazon Since the 10 rollers move independently, this foot massager easily reaches every sore inch of your feet as you move them back and forth. It weighs less than 2 pounds, so you can easily keep underneath your desk at the office. Plus, each order also comes with a reflexology chart to get you started.

13. The Shampoo Brush That Massages Your Scalp HEETA Shampoo Brush $6 | Amazon see on amazon Use it in the shower with your favorite shampoo to melt away dirt and grime, or use this brush to massage your head while you chill on the couch. The bristles are made from soft silicone that can help stimulate blood flow in your scalp, and the handle on the back makes it easy to maneuver.

14. A Roller Stick That Won't Snag Onto Your Hair IDSON Roller Stick $10 | Amazon see on amazon Most roller sticks will pull your hair, whereas this one is made with nine rollers that move independently in order to avoid any snags. It's made from a combination of super-durable ABS plastic as well as steel, and it's versatile enough that you can use it all over your body.

15. The Scalp Massagers That Bend To Fit Your Head HOFASON Scalp Massager (2-Pack) $9 | Amazon see on amazon The next time your head needs a good rub-down, just use one of these scalp massagers. The spines are flexible so that they'll fit overtop heads of all shapes and sizes, and they can even help stimulate blood flow in your scalp. One Amazon reviewer even wrote that "it’s fun to use for a few minutes while watching tv or before going to sleep, or whenever you are tense and/or want a sudden case of the tingles!"

16. A Compact Massage Cane That Weighs Less Than 1 Pound Trigger Point Performance Massage Cane $18 | Amazon see on amazon Since it weighs less than 1 pound, you can easily keep this massage cane with you at the office (or even while you're traveling). It's great for helping alleviate soreness in your neck, back, and shoulders. Plus, the ergonomic handle means you can easily use it no matter whether you're left- or right-handed.

17. The Hot Stones That Make Your Home Feel Like A Real Spa ActiveBliss Massage Stones (6-Pack) $23 | Amazon see on amazon Make any at-home massage feel like a real trip to the spa with these hot stones. They heat up quickly so you're not stuck waiting around for them to get hot, and each order comes with six: four placement stones, as well as two working stones.

18. A Back Scratcher That Doubles As A Massage Stick Cactus Scratcher Stick $13 | Amazon see on amazon Use the spiked end to scratch that awkward itch, or use this back scratcher to massage sore muscles on your back. The spikes won't collapse under heavy pressure, and the handle extends so that it's easy to reach practically everywhere on your body.

19. The Massage Serum Made With Almond And Jojoba Oil Maple Holistics Massage Oil $10 | Amazon see on amazon Not only does the lavender essential oil in the formula help your mind relax, but this massage serum is also formulated with hydrating almond and jojoba oil. It's great for refreshing dry skin, and it's completely free from any parabens, silicones, or additives.

20. A Tens Machine That Can Help Soothe Pain All Over Your Body NueMedics Tens Unit $37 | Amazon see on amazon Simply attach the massage nodes to the sore muscles all over your body, and this tens machine will send small electric impulses that can help alleviate pain. The battery is rechargeable so that you don't have to worry about buying replacements — and the easy-to-read LCD screen is backlit for added convenience.