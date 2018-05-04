The 5 Best Handheld Massagers
There's nothing worse than achy muscles. When you can't get out of your chair without wincing, only the best handheld massagers will help melt away some of that discomfort.
While it'd be great to splurge on a trip to the spa whenever our muscles are feeling tight, it's not always doable or affordable. However, because massage therapy is essential for physical health — The Mayo Clinic asserts that it's "an effective treatment for reducing stress, pain, and muscle tension" — a good handheld massager can provide some essential relief. They're portable, lightweight, and can be used solo so you don't have to worry about finding the perfect masseuse. The best part is, once you make the initial investment, you can use it anytime you want.
With so many options on the market, it can be hard to figure out which one to buy. Before you spend any money, make sure to asses your own body and what type of pain you're feeling. Once you figure out what kind of functionality you need, shop this list of the best ones for everything from targeting trigger points to total body relaxation. Then, check out some at-home shiatsu massagers for an even more luxe experience.
1The Best Budget Massager
There are plenty of budget handheld massagers, but the Beurer mini massager comes out on top. Weighing in at less than a pound and made to fit in the palm of your hand, this vibrating massager is super portable and simple to maneuver. It also packs a powerful punch despite its small size. One Amazon reviewer wrote, "This massager works wonders on my sore back after a hard day's work." And bonus: It features soft LED lights for a calming, relaxing vibe. The only potential downfall to this massager is that it uses standard batteries that may need regular replacing. If you'd rather avoid the hassle, consider upgrading to a different model.
2The Best Total Body Massager
RENPHO's rechargeable handheld massager is perfect for a luxe whole-body massage. This massager's powerful motor generates up to 3,000 pulses per minute, rapidly releasing muscle tension. On top of that, it comes with a variety of attachments to reach any part of the body including a ball attachment for feet and a wide-head attachment for arms and legs. With three strength modes and four speed modes, there's a setting for every kind of pain — and its battery will last a solid 120 minutes before needing to be recharged. That's enough for a complete, interruption-free massage!
3The Best Face And Head Massager
Offering varying tension and strength levels, Voyor's deep tissue massager can help relieve muscle pain anywhere on your body, but its small size and unique accessories make it particularly good for using on your face and scalp. It comes with three attachments: a slim massage head that's ideal for facial massages, a cleansing brush that — because this device is waterproof — can be used in the shower, and a hair cleansing brush that's ideal for short hair. Unfortunately, long-haired folks won't be able to take full advantage of the latter function. This device is cordless and the lithium-ion battery is charged via a USB. The wall adapter, however, is not included.
4The Best Heated Massager
Studies show applying heat to stiff muscles can promote blood flow and help relieve pain. Wahl's therapeutic massager targets sore spots with a handy, circulation-boosting heat function. An ergonomic handle makes it easy to reach any awkward angles while it works its warm magic. Don't worry, its lightweight enough to easily hold in place! This massager has multiple speed options and comes with eight attachments including one specifically for sore knuckles and joints. Just snap it on, apply heat, and feel that much-needed relief. Unlike other options however, this one is not cordless, but it might be a sacrifice worth making if your looking for the power of heat to help you relax your muscles.
5The Best Aromatherapy Massager
Not only do essential oils smell amazing, but they can also make your muscles feel amazing, too. Oils like peppermint and lavender can help release tension stored in muscle fibers. Constructed with anti-corrosion materials, Youlanda's massager is made to work with oils for a premium spa effect. It relieves muscle tension with infrared heating technology, and even better, it will fit perfectly in the palm of your hand. A happy Amazon customer even swears by it as an alternative to professional hot stone massages. "I suggest this stone massager to anyone who had [sic] experienced a hot stone massage professionally but can't afford or doesn't have time to do that all of the time," they wrote. "This feels exactly like that."
Bustle may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was created independently from Bustle's editorial and sales departments.