There's nothing worse than achy muscles. When you can't get out of your chair without wincing, only the best handheld massagers will help melt away some of that discomfort.

While it'd be great to splurge on a trip to the spa whenever our muscles are feeling tight, it's not always doable or affordable. However, because massage therapy is essential for physical health — The Mayo Clinic asserts that it's "an effective treatment for reducing stress, pain, and muscle tension" — a good handheld massager can provide some essential relief. They're portable, lightweight, and can be used solo so you don't have to worry about finding the perfect masseuse. The best part is, once you make the initial investment, you can use it anytime you want.

With so many options on the market, it can be hard to figure out which one to buy. Before you spend any money, make sure to asses your own body and what type of pain you're feeling. Once you figure out what kind of functionality you need, shop this list of the best ones for everything from targeting trigger points to total body relaxation. Then, check out some at-home shiatsu massagers for an even more luxe experience.

1 The Best Budget Massager Amazon Beurer, Handheld Mini Massager $12 AmazonBuy Now There are plenty of budget handheld massagers, but the Beurer mini massager comes out on top. Weighing in at less than a pound and made to fit in the palm of your hand, this vibrating massager is super portable and simple to maneuver. It also packs a powerful punch despite its small size. One Amazon reviewer wrote, "This massager works wonders on my sore back after a hard day's work." And bonus: It features soft LED lights for a calming, relaxing vibe. The only potential downfall to this massager is that it uses standard batteries that may need regular replacing. If you'd rather avoid the hassle, consider upgrading to a different model.

2 The Best Total Body Massager Amazon RENPHO, Rechargeable Handheld Massager $36 AmazonBuy Now RENPHO's rechargeable handheld massager is perfect for a luxe whole-body massage. This massager's powerful motor generates up to 3,000 pulses per minute, rapidly releasing muscle tension. On top of that, it comes with a variety of attachments to reach any part of the body including a ball attachment for feet and a wide-head attachment for arms and legs. With three strength modes and four speed modes, there's a setting for every kind of pain — and its battery will last a solid 120 minutes before needing to be recharged. That's enough for a complete, interruption-free massage!

3 The Best Face And Head Massager Amazon Voyor, Cordless Deep Tissue Massager $35 AmazonBuy Now Offering varying tension and strength levels, Voyor's deep tissue massager can help relieve muscle pain anywhere on your body, but its small size and unique accessories make it particularly good for using on your face and scalp. It comes with three attachments: a slim massage head that's ideal for facial massages, a cleansing brush that — because this device is waterproof — can be used in the shower, and a hair cleansing brush that's ideal for short hair. Unfortunately, long-haired folks won't be able to take full advantage of the latter function. This device is cordless and the lithium-ion battery is charged via a USB. The wall adapter, however, is not included.