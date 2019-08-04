The entire point of sneakers is to remain comfortable and functional, and the most comfortable slip-on sneakers have extended those qualities even further. This style has eliminated the need for laces and other closures, allowing you to toss them on in one swift movement. Since comfort is your top priority, cushioned soles, soft fabrics, and a chafe-free design are all must-have features — but there are a few other criteria that are worth considering before you pick your pair.

First, consider the types of activities you plan on doing. The term "sneaker" has essentially come to mean a rubber sole with a fabric upper, and as a result, the category now includes an extremely wide range of styles. Some shoes can still be considered sneakers even with a backless, Mule design; these are great for casual walks and running errands, but a backless sneaker shouldn't be used for jogging, sports, or other movement-intensive activities. For those things, opt for a shoe that's snug-fitting, closed all the way around, and optimized for athletics.

Another deciding factor will be laces. While they likely won't have much functionality when used for slip-on shoes, laces do add a certain classic aesthetic. Elastic is an alternative feature that more modern shoes are utilizing; it makes for a snug fit while they're on, but an easier time getting them off because of the adaptive tension. Some even combine the two into no-tie elastic laces, which offer the best of both worlds and are especially well-suited for sports sneakers. Finally, some don't have any of the aforementioned, which create a more loafer-like look.

After that, it's really just about preference. Different shoes will have different features in place to ensure comfortability, and a wide selection of colors and styles will allow you to find the best pick for your wardrobe. No matter which subcategory of sneaker you're looking for, here are 22 of the most comfortable shoes the internet has to offer.

1. The Most Comfortable Slip-On Shoes TIOSEBON Slip-On Mesh Walking Sneakers $30 | Amazon See On Amazon With over 3,500 glowing reviews and a 4.5-star rating, TIOSEBON slip-on sneakers are difficult to ignore. The mesh-textile upper is breathable and foot-conforming, while the slip-resistant sole and latex-arch insole are great for walking, exploring, traveling, running errands — you name it. Best of all, the simple, ventilated design can be worn with virtually any outfit (from jeans to dresses), especially considering that they come in just about any solid color you can think of. Reviewers say: "Cute and comfortable. These shoes are wonderful! I wear them constantly because they are so comfortable. I wore them to my exercise class and three women asked me to send them the link to these shoes. The instructor bought a pink pair and wore them to our next class." Available sizes: 5 — 13

2. Cheap Casual Slip-Ons Blowfish Malibu Women's Play Sneaker $28 | Amazon See On Amazon If you're looking for a cute, casual pair of slip-on sneakers, look no further than Blowfish's Malibu play sneaker. The fresh white (or taupe) canvas doesn't feature any laces or clasps — just contrasting eyelets for a clean, modern style. The pull-on design is even more convenient thanks to the hidden elastic bands inside the shoe, and the padded insole makes for an extremely comfortable pair that you can wear with or without socks. Reviewers say: "I love Blowfish shoes and have several pairs. These are very comfy and super cute. I have them in [three] colors. And will buy more. I have a high arches so brands like converse and vans are too flat and hurt my feet. These have a light cushy padding that makes them very comfy." Available sizes: 6 — 11

3. The Most Affordable Slip-Ons Rampage Slip-On Shoe $15 | Amazon See On Amazon The Rampage slip-on shoe has designs in multiple colors, with laces or without — but they all come in at under $20. A rubber sole, a cushioned interior, and a breathable fabric means that your feet stay secure, comfortable, and well-ventilated. They're not the most durable, but if you need a cheap pair for a season or two, these are your best bet. (Just be sure to double-check the sizing; buyers say they run a bit large.) Reviewers say: "These shoes are very very comfortable. For the price they are actually amazing. They have more cushion in them than a pair of forty dollar sneakers I have that are the same style. They slip on easily. They don’t need to much breaking in." Available sizes: 6 — 11

4. The Best Slip-On Running Shoe adidas Refine Adapt Running Shoe $73 | Amazon See On Amazon For those who need their shoes to stand up to high-intensity workouts, your average slip-on design likely isn't supportive or secure enough. These adidas Refine Adapt running shoes, on the other hand, are specifically designed for intense movement. The textile upper has a sock-like construction that breathes and hugs the foot, the foam insole offers superior support and cushioning, and the cross-foot elastic band ensures that the shoe moves with you without slipping off. Get them in black or white. Reviewers say: "I've seriously never put a more comfortable pair of shoes on my feet." Another writes, "These are amazing. I can run in them on gravel." Available sizes: 5 — 11

5. A Cheaper Pair Of Athletic Slip-Ons Skechers Summits-Quick Getaway Sneaker $45 | Amazon See On Amazon For hikes, extensive walking, or lower-intensity workouts, Skechers Summits-Quick Getaway sneakers have all the makings of a great athletic shoe without the inconvenience of tying them. These feature a no-tie elastic lace that preserves the optimal tension while you're on the go, but still allows you to slip them on and off with ease. They also have a rubber sole and a memory-foam interior that conforms to your foot for support. They come in several colors: mostly blue, black, and gray with varying accent shades. Reviewers say: "I’m all done wearing uncomfortable shoes that only look good but make my feet hurt by the end of the day! These are the way to go. I’m hooked and need more. I’ve worn them to the gym and on a long vacation doing a lot of walking. I’ve broken them in and they are still holding up pretty comfy." Available sizes: 5 — 11 wide

6. Classic White Slip-On Sneakers Keds Chillax Laceless Slip-On Sneakers $40 | Amazon See On Amazon The beauty of white Keds is that they match any color and go with any outfit. They're the classic white sneaker because the canvas is clean and breathable, the textured outsole is flexible and non-slip, and the interior is smooth and non-chafing against the foot. This pair has a laceless split design and an elastic panel to ensure a snug fit — and if white is a bit too plain, it also comes in over a dozen other colors and patterns. Reviewers say: "They are easy-on, easy-off and have more padding than the Keds of yore ... The classic style works with everything and doesn't rub when I go sockless. I have literally worn them every day since they arrived and am considering picking up another color (I bought them in white). Buy your regular size - they felt narrow when I first put them on, but in less than an hour they felt perfect." Available sizes: 5 — 11

7. The Original Slip-On Shoes Vans Slip-On Core Classics $70 | Amazon See On Amazon You can't have a list of slip-ons without the original — and to this day, Vans Core Classics are as comfortable and convenient as ever. These shoes come in several colors (both checkered and solid), and the casual canvas upper is paired with a textured sole for a classic look. They're also padded, low-maintenance, and feature elastic tabs so you can easily slip them on and off. Reviewers say: "Years after buying my first pair of Vans Classic Slip-ons, I'm still surprised by how comfortable they are." Available sizes: 6 — 14.5

8. This Pair Of Slip-On Converse Converse Chuck Taylor All Star Shoreline Low Top Sneaker $50 | Amazon See On Amazon Anyone who's ever worn Converse knows that lacing them up is especially inconvenient — and they don't slip on when already tied. These genuine low-top All Stars rectify that issue with fixed laces and a convenient slip-on design. The elastic collar and padded heel also improve the comfort levels. You can get this pair in five different colors: blue, black, green, white, and red. Reviewers say: "Love the color and the convenience of slipping them on and not having to tie them. Shoe feels sturdy and well made, not like sneakers that feel like they have a Styrofoam sole. Very pleased!" Available sizes: 5 — 11

9. Slip-On Sperrys With A Classic Vibe SPERRY Crest Vibe Linen Sneaker $60 | Amazon See On Amazon Slip-on sneakers can usually survive a season or two before the fabric starts fraying and the sole starts wearing down. SPERRY Crest Vibes, on the other hand, are made to last. These sneakers feature genuine rawhide laces, rust-proof eyelets, thick rubber outsoles, and comfortable memory foam interiors for arch support. You can get them in eight different colors and a large range of sizes, including half-sizes and wide options. Reviewers say: "I've walked hundreds of miles in these babies, and they still look great." Other buyers say they've "kept their shape for several months of constant wearing" and "will last a long time as they are very well made!" Available sizes: 5 — 12

10. The Best High-Top Slip-On Sneakers Matisse Harlan Fashion Sneaker $50 | Amazon See On Amazon Slip-on high tops aren't the easiest to find. That said, the Matisse Harlan fashion sneaker is the top-rated option for several reasons: It's stylish, comfortable, and easy to slip on and off despite the ankle-high fit. This is due to the elastic bands on either side of the foot, which stretch the shoe to accommodate your heel. The rubber sole is flexible, and the upper comes in various faux-snakeskin designs as well as a few fabric prints. (Reviewers do say they run large, so order half a size down.) Reviewers say: "I’m obsessed with these! So cute on!" Another buyer says, "Super comfy and I get tons of compliments." Available sizes: 6 — 10

11. The Best Sneakers For Wide Feet DailyShoes Unisex Slip-On Sneakers $35 | Amazon See On Amazon Thanks to their extra-roomy footbed, this number-one new release is well-suited for wider feet. DailyShoes slip-on sneakers are also unisex, so they're a lot less narrow than other brands. The canvas upper is breathable and comes in various colors and designs, including perforated, suede, and faux-animal patterns — plus the thick sole ensures that every step is adequately cushioned. Reviewers say: "I purchased these after deciding I wanted some cute slip ons for summer. These are very similar to the more expensive name brand, in fact I purchased a few of these in different colors for the price of one. I have true wide feet so you may want to size down a half size to a size if you don’t." Available sizes: 5 — 11

12. The Best Waterproof Sneakers SAGUARO Breathable Slip-On Sneakers $20 | Amazon See On Amazon Especially in warmer weather, you want a shoe that's able to handle moisture. SAGUARO slip-ons are made from a molded EVA with ventilation holes throughout. As a result, they're soft, flexible, self-draining, and extremely breathable. Best of all, because they're waterproof, you can rinse them off in the sink, hose them off after gardening, or throw them in the washing machine without having to worry about dampness or mildew. Get them in 11 different colors. Reviewers say: Purchased for gardening, and now I realize that I will be using these for other things ... great for beach walks on sand or pebbles, good for water shoes, and will work well to slip off/on for our RV. I ordered yellow and it's vivid! The heel can be stepped on to use as a slide and the sizing was as listed." Available sizes: 5.5 — 13.5

13. A Pair Of Floral Sneakers Blowfish Marley Sneaker $40 | Amazon See On Amazon Floral sneakers are a cute addition to your warm-weather wardrobe, and because of the wide color palette, they go with countless outfits. The Blowfish Marley sneaker comes in four 100-percent textile florals, from pastel rose garden to dark navy buds. Instead of laces, they have crisscross elastic bands that move with your foot, and the textured rubber sole even has a toe bumper. (If you love the idea of the elastic panels, but not so much the floral, this shoe also comes in over 10 other solid colors and patterns, including camouflage.) Reviewers say: "So comfortable and the floral design is [so] pretty! My favorite part is that they easily slip on and don’t flop around or slip off when walking! I am planning on buying more pairs in other colors!" Available sizes: 5.5 — 10

14. The Most Color Options Forever Link Fashion Sneaker $21 | Amazon See On Amazon If you're in search of a very specific shade (like mint green, metallic blue, or blush pink), Forever Link Fashion sneaker likely offers it. These timeless slip-on sneakers feature tied-off laces, a rubber sole, and contrasted fashionable stitching throughout. They don't exactly offer unparalleled arch support, but reviewers have given them a 4.4-star rating because they're comfortable, cute, and low-maintenance. Reviewers say: "I have so many pairs in so many colors," one says, while another raves, "The best accessory for a casual outfit." Available sizes: 5 — 11

15. A Pair OF Fashion-Forward Slip-On Sneakers The Fix Jasper Slip-on Tassel Fringe Fashion Sneaker $47 | Amazon See On Amazon With its genuine leather upper, platform rubber sole, and fringe tassels, it doesn't get much more fashionable than this. The Fix Jasper sneaker comes in both black and weight and marries style with convenience thanks to its slip-on design. The padded back collar adds to the comfort factor, while the elastic cut-outs mean optimized flexibility while you're putting them on or taking them off. Reviewers say: "Absolutely love these shoes! Very stylish yet comfortable ... In the box they also include a dust bag for when the shoes aren't in use! Would love to see these come out in other colors." Available sizes: 6 — 10

16. The Best Sneaker For Foot Pain Dr. Scholl's Fresh One Moccasin $70 | Amazon See On Amazon For those who suffer from foot pain, shin splints, or discomfort from unsupportive shoes, Dr. Scholl's Fresh One Moccasin has a 4.4-star rating for a reason. These slip-on sneakers are especially convenient thanks to their no-tie laces, but they also offer optimal support: Their three distinct insole zones conform to every area of your foot, while the sole has a noticeable curve for the arch. Reviewers say: "Lasted all day, no foot pain! I teach PK, it’s a busy busy class, and I have plantar fasciitis. I got a lot of compliments on how cute the style is, too." Available sizes: 6 — 11

17. The Best Loafer-Style Shoe Roxy Minnow Sneaker $40 | Amazon See On Amazon Loafers are comfortable, yet polished — and since the right pair can feel like your favorite slippers, you'll never want to take them off. The Roxy Minnow has the look, feel, and comfort of a loafer, but its textile upper and rubber sole means it also functions as a trusty sneaker, too. Grab this pair in several neutral colors, all of which fit seamlessly into your wardrobe. Reviewers say: "I love these shoes. I’ve purchased Roxy slip ons for the past few years as my go to summer sneaker. The cushion make them extremely comfortable for whatever activities you do and if you buy a neutral it goes with pretty much everything." Available sizes: 5 — 11

18. The Most Comfortable Mule Sneaker Easy Spirit Women's Traveltime Mule $25 | Amazon See On Amazon Mule sneakers aren't the best choice for jogging or heavy exercise, but they're without a doubt the most convenient shoe to slip on and head out. Easy Spirit's Traveltime mule has a cushioned insole, a suede exterior, and a flexible outsole. Best of all, its backless design means that in one swift movement, you're ready to head out to the grocery store, grab the mail, or go for a leisurely walk around the neighborhood. This pair is available in countless colors — including a few unique patterns, like gold glitter, tropical floral, and camouflage. They also come in a huge range of sizes, including half-sizes, narrow, wide, and extra wide. Reviewers say: "These are hands down the best shoes I've ever had," one says. 'This is my fourth pair, total stability for my knees and ankles, comfortable fit with a higher toe box than most so I don't have any squished toes or pressure on the top of the toes." Available sizes: 3 — 12 extra wide

19. A Sneaker With A Fully Elastic Upper Zee Alexis Danielle Sneaker $60 | Amazon See On Amazon It doesn't get much more flexible than a shoe with an upper made entirely from elastic. Look closely, and you'll see that the Zee Alexis Danielle sneaker is totally comprised of interwoven elastic bands that stretch with every step. The no-tie laces are also stretchy and adaptive, while the plush memory-foam footbed supports your foot from underneath. This shoe comes in over 25 shade options, from subtle solids to bursting with color. They even have a collapsible heel and a removable insole — two features that most sneakers don't offer. Reviewers say: "This is one of the most comfortable pairs of shoes I've ever put on my feet! They stretch so if you have problems with your toes or your ankles, no problem." Available sizes: 6 — 11

20. The Most Modern-Looking Mule Skechers No Limits Slip-On Mule Sneaker $50 | Amazon See On Amazon Mule sneakers aren't always the most fashionable, but this pair from Skechers has over 1,200 reviews and a 4.4-star rating because they look as great as they feel. The backless design makes for the easiest slip-on experience ever, but the rubber sole, mesh upper, and faux-leather overlays are surprisingly stylish — especially when paired with the colorful accents, which include the elastic laces. (If you're not loving the rainbow, this shoe comes in three other more-subtle shades.) Reviewers say: "I hate tying shoestrings or dealing with velcro ... So when I saw these Skechers slip-ons I jumped on getting a pair. These beautiful and super cute tennies came with the triple layered inner soles that make it so soft and comfy it feels like I'm walking on cotton. Also, they don't heat up my feet at all, which is another big plus." Available sizes: 6 — 11