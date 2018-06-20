A solid rom-com is hard to come by these days. Sure, there are plenty of romantic movies out there, and a lot of funny movies, but finding the perfect combination of the two can prove difficult. Fortunately, Netflix has some great options, like the new film Set It Up. The movie, streaming now, brings back many of the classic rom-com tropes that make the genre so popular — including plenty of humor. Reading the 22 funniest lines from Netflix's Set It Up will make you want to run home to your laptop ASAP if you haven't seen the movie yet, and even if you have seen it, you'll most definitely want to conduct a re-watch.

Part of what makes Set It Up so fun to watch is the hilarious wit of its main characters. Harper (Zoey Deutch) is an assistant at a sports magazine who wants to become a contributor to the publication someday. Charlie (Glen Powell) similarly has dreams of a promotion, but apart from their future career goals, the two just mostly want their bosses to hook up so that they can have more time away from the office as a result. Since so much of the premise is based on a set-up to get two people to have sex with each other, you can bet that the humor gets a little raunchy. From vulgarities to wordplay to straight up sarcasm, Set It Up is filled with lines that make it an all-around hilarious movie.

Giphy Harper has to leave her friend's rooftop party because she has her priorities straight.

When Harper describes her boss, she really nails her adjectives.

Charlie's girlfriend Suze (Joan Smalls) has impressively specific Kardashian West knowledge.

Giphy Harper speaks for so many people when she says this in reaction to her friend's engagement.

If you want to work for a difficult boss, you've got to follow the rules. These are the ones that Charlie lays out.

Kirsten (Lucy Liu) makes this hilarious comparison while describing her date with Rick (Taye Diggs).

Possibly the funniest line of the movie, or at least the most weirdly relatable one. It's uttered by Charlie.

Giphy Kirsten clearly has a cynical view of marriage.

Charlie's roommate, Duncan (Pete Davidson), says this hilarious line when describing how his school relies on rich people's guilt.

After Rick calls his intern "Pencil Dick," the intern takes it in stride.

Giphy Creepy Tim doesn't buy plants to nurture them — he buys plants to watch them die, apparently.

Harper is a writer, but this is one strange comparison, and Charlie calls her out on it.

Kirsten wants to keep things real and un-filtered with Harper, and Liu's delivery of this line is priceless.

Creepy Tim (Tituss Burgess) has a small part in the movie, but boy does it have an impact.

Giphy Harper creates a hilarious and relatable new term that you'll need to use immediately in your own life.

Again, Harper demonstrates her way with words with a silly metaphor for the bosses.

Never underestimate the power of an angry CEO — he might even try to act on behalf of the U.S. government.

Giphy Harper gets ghosted by a guy after they have sex and then she has the perfect joke for a response when Charlie says, "screw him."

Charlie has a moment when he realizes that his teenage self wouldn't necessarily approve of his current life.

Harper is ruthless when teasing Charlie about his age and lower-level position.

Creepy Tim provides a surprising response that shows how he lives up to his name.