Summer might not officially start until June 20, but let's face it: the season kicks off as soon as the weather warms up. That means there's lots of summer-reading fun ahead, and Bustle has pulled together the 25 most anticipated books of June 2020 so you can build your summer TBR the right way. Plenty of good reads await you this month, and we've highlighted the best of the best for you here.

June will see highly anticipated new releases from Brit Bennett, Lucy Foley, Jasmine Guillory, Laila Ibrahim, Sophie Mackintosh, Silvia Moreno-Garcia, and Ottessa Moshfegh land on store shelves. In addition, readers can look forward to debut novels from Zaina Arafat, Naoise Dolan, Jean Kyoung Frazier, and Megha Majumdar appearing in stores this month.

So keep all of these great reads in mind as you're putting together your perfect summer reading list for 2020. You might not be hitting the beach, but there's no reason you can't dive into one of the most anticipated books of June 2020.

Golden Poppies by Laila Ibrahim (June 1)

Two families connected by the dark legacy of American slavery reunite in 1894 Chicago in this new novel from Yellow Crocus author Laila Ibrahim. Jordan and Sadie's mothers were once incredibly close, despite the societal abyss that divided them on Sadie's grandfather's plantation. Now, Jordan's mother is dying, and she's about to receive a visit from her old friend, who's bringing Sadie with her. As the four women meet up for the first time in decades, old bonds will be tested and new ones forged in Golden Poppies.

The Vanishing Half by Brit Bennett (June 2)

Desiree ran away twice. First from the dusty little town where she grew up, and then back again, this time with her daughter Jude in tow. Her identical twin sister Stella also ran away, but she never returned. Jude grew up feeling the town's hatred for her dark skin, so unlike her mother's, and so she, too, ran away as soon as she could. This separation won't last long, however, because now that Jude's just spotted Stella in Beverly Hills, the lives of both sisters and their daughters are about to collide.

Exciting Times by Naoise Dolan (June 2)

Ava expected a more exciting life when she left Ireland to teach English in Hong Kong, but now she's grown disillusioned and bored. Julian — a wealthy banker who opens his home to Ava and buys her expensive clothes and gifts — cuts the boredom for a while, but when he's called out of the country for work, she's left alone in his apartment, wondering what she really means to him. By the time he returns, Ava has met Edith, a woman who leaves her flowers and takes her on fun dates. The heroine finds herself forced to choose between lovers in Naoise Dolan's Exciting Times.

The Guest List by Lucy Foley (June 2)

From The Hunting Party author Lucy Foley comes this new thriller about an island wedding beset by tragedy. The ceremony joining two media moguls in matrimony is set to be the wedding of the year, but there's a killer on the guest list. By the time the fun is over, someone will be dead... but who? And why? That all remains to be seen in this brand-new novel from an attention-grabbing thriller author.

Seven Years of Darkness by You-Jeong Jeong (June 2)

A mysterious package puts a young man on a mission to discover what really happened in the mass-murder case that sent his father to prison in this new novel from The Good Son author You-Jeong Jeong. Sowon's father was working the night they pulled a girl's body from Seryong Lake. Now, he's been jailed for seven years, convicted of a crime he may not have committed. Sowon's spent his life trying to distance himself from his father's criminal record, but now he's on the case, and he may be in danger himself.

A Burning by Megha Majumdar (June 2)

Three people find their lives forever changed by a domino effect that begins with a social media post in Megha Majumdar's riveting debut. When Jivan posts a comment that later brands her as a terrorist, PT Sir seizes the opportunity to launch his political career at her expense. Meanwhile, Lovely holds the key to saving Jivan, but revealing what she knows may place her in harm's way.

A Song Below Water by Bethany C. Morrow (June 2)

Set in a world in which magical creatures are part of everyday life, Bethany C. Morrow's A Song Below Water centers on Tavia: a Portland, Oregon girl forced to hide her identity as a siren or risk being imprisoned. Because they're rumored to have the power to tempt men into doing their bidding, sirens aren't to be trusted in Morrow's invented world — at least that's what everyone thinks. Now, a murdered woman has been revealed as a possible siren, and Tavia's own life may be in jeopardy.

Barbarians at the PTA by Stephanie Newman (June 2)

A recently single mom finds herself fighting with the PTA and tracking down her daughter's cyberbully in this new novel from clinical psychologist and Mad Men on the Couch author Stephanie Newman. Victoria and Rachel were settling nicely into their new home in the suburbs, but then a series of conflicts began to threaten mom's psychology practice and daughter's schoolyard well-being. When Rachel's mental health starts to fray, Victoria goes on a mission to hunt down the person responsible, but exposing the bully may violate her medical ethics.

The Yield by Tara June Winch (June 2)

From Wiradjuri author Tara June Winch comes this novel of family and identity in contemporary Australia. A decade after she left Australia, August is called back home by her grandfather's death. Before he passed, Poppy Gondiwindi went on a mission to preserve the language and stories of his people, but now every last thread of his legacy is threatened by the encroachments of a mining company. A deep and affecting novel, The Yield is one of the summer's literary must-reads.

You Exist Too Much by Zaina Arafat (June 9)

A queer young woman wrestles with her identity in Zaina Arafat's debut novel. Years after she was shamed for wearing a short skirt in Bethlehem at age 12, the Palestinian-American protagonist of You Exist Too Much finds her relationship with her girlfriend threatened by her own sexual desires. Entering a treatment facility for "love addiction," she begins to knit together the problems of her past, but what secrets will her stay at The Ledge uncover?

The Marriage Game by Sara Desai (June 9)

Sara Desai's The Marriage Game finds Layla Patel living at home with her adoring father in the wake of personal tragedy. Unbeknownst to Layla, however, her father has set her up on a series of dates with men he's met for her on a dating site. Setting up her own office above her father's restaurant, Layla finds herself co-working with Sam, the tight-laced CEO who planned to rent the space for himself. It's shenanigans galore in this uproarious new rom-com from a writer to watch.

Pizza Girl by Jean Kyoung Frazier (June 9)

A pregnant pizza delivery driver seeks escape from her fast-approaching future in Jean Kyoung Frazier's Pizza Girl. The 18-year-old protagonist doesn't know how to deal with her father's death, impending motherhood, or the expectations of her mother and boyfriend, but she takes a strange solace in delivering pickle pizzas to Jenny, whose young son demands them. As she begins to cling tighter to Jenny and her life, the teenager begins losing her grip on the rest of her life in this poignant coming-of-age novel.

Broken People by Sam Lansky (June 9)

Sam Lansky's follow-up to his 2016 memoir, The Gilded Razor, this highly anticipated new novel takes readers on a soul-searching quest with the fictional Sam. Broken People finds Lansky's namesake struggling to pull together a new life for himself in L.A. As Sam's depression worsens, rumors of an itinerant shaman's power draw him to a weekend retreat that will leave him spiritually raw.

The Lightness by Emily Temple (June 16)

Another novel dealing with mysterious retreats, Emily Temple's The Lightness follows Olivia as she traces her missing father's last known steps, right up to the doors of the Levitation Center: a meditative facility where students attempt to become weightless. Falling in with three other young women, Olivia soon discovers that learning to levitate isn't for everyone. In fact, someone may just die trying.

Party of Two by Jasmine Guillory (June 23)

A high-powered attorney and an up-and-coming politician make a love match in this new novel from The Wedding Date author Jasmine Guillory. When they begin seeing one another regularly after a chance meeting in a hotel bar, Olivia and Max find themselves donning goofy disguises to keep their names out of the press. They can't keep things a secret for long, however, and soon they'll find both themselves — and their relationship — thrust into the spotlight.

Take a Hint, Dani Brown by Talia Hibbert (June 23)

Talia Hibbert's follow-up to Get a Life, Chloe Brown gets readers up close and personal with Chloe's sister, Dani. In Take a Hint, Dani Brown, Hibbert's protagonist agrees to take part in a social media scheme, both for charity and to win the heart of Zaf: the hunky guy who rescues her during a fire drill. Unbeknownst to her, the gruff Zaf is also really into her, and wants to see her let her guard down, even as he keeps his own emotional walls held high.

Death in Her Hands by Ottessa Moshfegh (June 23)

Ottessa Moshfegh's long-awaited new novel is finally out this June. Death in Her Hands centers on 72-year-old Vesta, a widow who stumbles upon a creepy murder mystery while walking her dog in the woods. She finds a note alluding to the presence of Magda's dead body, but there's no corpse to be found. As Vesta becomes increasingly preoccupied with Magda's story, she begins to lose sight of the borderline between facts and fantasy.

Head Over Heels by Hannah Orenstein (June 23)

From Elite Daily Senior Dating Editor Hannah Orenstein comes Head over Heels — a rom-com set in an unintentionally alternate version of 2020, in which the coronavirus pandemic never occurred. After her gymnastics career hits the skids, Avery comes back to her small hometown, where she works with Ryan, a local coach, to train a young gymnast for the Olympics. But there's trouble a-brewing in the world of Olympic gymnastics, and it might snuff out Avery and Ryan's romance before it even has a chance to burn bright.

Eliza Starts a Rumor by Jane L. Rosen (June 23)

For 15 years, the Hudson Valley Ladies' Bulletin Board has been the one-stop shop for any local mom looking for parenting tips. Now that her twins are out on their own, the forum's founder, Eliza, never leaves her house, instead preferring to spend her time creating new content and avoiding the outside world. But Eliza's Bulletin Board is about to be overshadowed by a hip, new site, leaving the empty-nester with just one option: to start a rumor that will bring it all crashing down.

What's Left of Me Is Yours by Stephanie Scott (June 23)

Rina doesn't know her husband plans to divorce her, and she certainly doesn't know that the handsome and charming man she's just met, Kaitarō, is a wakaresaseya: a professional seducer. Her husband has paid him to start an affair with Rina, so that he can divorce her more easily. But Kaitarō's about to do the one thing that a man in his line of work never should. He's about to fall in love.

Destination Wedding by Diksha Basu (June 30)

The Windfall author Diksha Basu returns to store shelves this June with Destination Wedding. With much of her life up in the air, Tina seizes the chance to get away from it all, and maybe even catch a break, at her cousin's Delhi wedding. Still trying to figure out where she belongs — and with whom — Tina watches her family's romantic drama play out, as her mom brings an American date to the party, and her dad discovers that the Indian dating scene has changed a bit since he was last on the market.

I Killed Zoe Spanos by Kit Frick (June 30)

Zoe Spanos is already missing by the time Anna Cicconi shows up in the Hamptons. Every bit the spitting image of Zoe, Anna invests in her missing-persons case, and slowly becomes certain that she knows what happened to the other girl. So it's no surprise when the police arrest Anna after Zoe's body is discovered. But is Anna really responsible, or did someone else kill Zoe Spanos?

Blue Ticket by Sophie Mackintosh (June 30)

The Water Cure author Sophie Mackintosh has a new book out this June, and you won't want to miss it. Set in a world in which women are relieved of the "burden" of having it all, Blue Ticket follows Calla, a young woman questioning the system she was raised to trust. As a blue ticket woman, Calla is supposed to be an independent career woman. Now Calla's pregnant — something only white ticket women are every supposed to be — and she's stuck in a place where everyone else seems to have bought into the status quo, which means she can't trust anyone.

Mexican Gothic by Silvia Moreno-Garcia (June 30)

A Gothic mystery set in a Mexican country house, Silvia Moreno-Garcia's Mexican Gothic follows Noemí as she answers her cousin Catalina's urgent letter. Catalina claims that High Place, the mansion belonging to her new English in-laws, is haunted by something evil and rotting. Is Noemí's cousin losing her mind, or is there really more to High Place than meets the eye? The Mexico City socialite sets out to learn the truth in this new novel from the author of Gods of Jade and Shadow.

Friends and Strangers by J. Courtney Sullivan (June 30)

Maine author J. Courtney Sullivan has a new book coming out to round off your June reading list. Friends and Strangers traces the intricacies of two very different women's relationships, both to each other and to the world around them. New mom Elisabeth has a lot of adjustments to make, but she hopes to lighten her load by hiring Sam, a college senior, to babysit. They become friends, somewhat unexpectedly, but Sam's friendship with Elisabeth's father-in-law might complicate things for them both.

