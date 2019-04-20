When it comes to facing hot temperatures with grace, the best AC window units can help keep your home cool while keeping energy costs low. These inexpensive cooling options fit right inside your window and come in a variety of sizes to suit your rooms.

When it comes to deciding which is the best pick for you, most AC window units have a Btu (British Thermal Unit) rating which gauges how much energy it can muster. The higher the number, the more energy it can use and, most likely, the more cubic space it can chill and the faster it can achieve it. However, higher capacity units also tend to be more expensive and require more energy to operate, so take your room size and other needs into consideration.

When you're shopping for an AC window unit, choose one with the appropriate Btu for your room’s size. Small bedrooms usually require 5,000 to 6,500 Btu capacity, while medium or larger spaces will need 7,000-plus Btus. To get a good idea of your needs, try this Btu calculator to find the right fit for your room and desired temperature.

Other things to consider include how quiet and user-friendly it is. You also want to consider if you'd prefer features like a remote control and reusable air filter. Consumer Reports's testing found that window units run much more effectively when they feature insulating panels which is why all these selections have them.

To help you beat the heat, here's my roundup of the best AC window units for every room size.

1. The Best AC Window Unit For Small Rooms hOmeLabs Window-Mounted Air Conditioner $170 Amazon See On Amazon If you have a small bedroom or home office you'd like to cool off, this hOmeLabs window-mounted air conditioner is a great option with many more features than you'd expect for the low price point. This window air conditioner can quickly cool off spaces that are up to 150 square feet in size, averaging 15 minutes or less, according to the manufacturer. It has a 5,000 Btu capacity which makes it a good option for dorm rooms or living rooms in small apartments as well. This AC window unit features two-way airflow so you can direct the breeze to where you are in the room. It also features seven different temperature settings. The antibacterial filter in this AC window unit is reusable, too. Just remove and wash with warm water and dish soap or a hand vacuum to save money and minimize waste. This unit can fit most windows that are 13 inches or higher and between 23 inches to 36 inches wide. It includes a convenient mounting kit with a support bracket, side panel leaf covers, and window seal foam for easy installing. Plus, the cord is 6 feet long so it can reach most outlets.

2. The Best AC Window Unit For Midsize Rooms Friedrich Air Conditioner $449 Amazon See On Amazon This Friedrich air conditioner is the perfect cooling solution for most midsize rooms with its energy-efficient design with nice extras built in. With its 8,000 Btu capacity, it can cool down up to 350 square feet of living space. There's also a remote control, so you don't have to get up to adjust any settings. The air sweep function lets you move the airflow from left to right to evenly distribute cool air throughout your entire room. This unit is Energy Star–qualified to help reduce your energy costs and carbon footprint, and the noise level is minimal. Plus, you can have the power cord run either to the left or right of the unit depending on where your most convenient outlet is.