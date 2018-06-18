The first — and most obvious — step in finding the best small window air conditioner for your home is to know just how small of a unit you need. If your window is less than 25 inches wide or doesn't open higher than 15 inches, most standard air conditioners won't fit in your window. But, you're not out of luck, some of the smallest window air conditioners are just a good as their larger counterparts.

To help you find the perfect small air conditioner there a few things you need to know. First, BTU (British thermal unit) matters. Many air conditioners that fit small windows are 5,000 to 6,000 BTU. That's enough power to cool spaces up to 450 square feet. Considering that the average master bedroom in 305 square feet, that should be plenty for most people. But if you are looking for a unit to cool a much larger space, you may want to consider a portable air conditioning unit instead. The best portable air conditioners can be a great alternative to small window units because they sit on the floor instead of the window ledge, so no matter what window size you're working with, you won't need to compromise on power. However, they cost much more to buy and operate.

Another thing to consider is your energy bills. While all appliances need to meet federal energy standards, the most efficient options will have an Energy Star label.

To save you the hassle of searching around for the best air conditioner for small windows, I did a ton of research (read: I sifted through tons of reviews, compared consumer testing reports, and looked at loads of technical specs) to find the three best options for homes with small windows.

The Best Small Window Air Conditioner Amazon Amana, 6,000 BTU Air Conditioner $190 AmazonBuy Now This 6,000 BTU window air conditioner by Amana got the thumbs up from Consumer Reports for being the best option for rooms up to 300 square feet — which, as mentioned earlier, is about the average size of a master bedroom. The unit squeezes into windows as small as 24 inches wide and 14 inches tall. Bottom Line: It Fits 24-Inch Windows & Is A Great Price While it's not the quietest window air conditioner on my list, it does have three cooling speeds, which all dehumidify hot, sticky air. It's also outfitted with several comfort features including an eco mode for saving electricity and sleep mode for optimizing room temperature for good sleeping. A programmable timer offers another layer of cooling control. To operate any of the settings you can use the remote from the convenience of your sofa or the built-in electronic control panel that comes with an easy to read digital display. To keep this AC working it's best, there's a removable and washable foam filter that enhances cooling performance when clean. One verified amazon customer sums it best, "It's compact, powerful, uses little energy ..."

The Smallest Air Conditioner Amazon Friedrich, CP05G10B Chill Series Window Air Conditioner $265 AmazonBuy Now Not only is the 5,200 BTU model by Friedrich the smallest window air conditioning unit (it fits windows starting at 22 inches wide and openings 12 inches tall), it's also quieter than the top pick on this list. Plus, despite being a bigger investment upfront, it's the only air conditioner on this list certified by Energy Star for its reduced operating costs. Bottom Line: More Expensive, But It Fits 22-Inch Windows & It's Energy Efficient The unit works best in small spaces like bedrooms up to 150 square feet. The ultra quiet appliance comes with three different cool settings and three basic fan speeds. The louvers on the top grill are a snap to adjust up or down for targeted air distribution. The 24-hour timer offers on and off programmed control. There's also a remote control so you can operate the air conditioner anywhere in the room. I really appreciate the slide-out chassis because it makes installation a little less stressful.