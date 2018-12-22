Finding the perfect camera for capturing all of your outdoor and underwater adventures is much easier than you think. With a little smart shopping, you can score the best action camera under $200. Though a high-quality action camera like the GoPro can cost a pretty penny, you don't have to break the bank to get your hands on one. There are plenty of affordable options with the same features action camera enthusiasts crave — including Wi-Fi connectivity and high-definition picture quality.

The secret is knowing what you want feature-wise and where to look. All action cameras are not equal, so it's important to know which specs are must-haves for you. Are outdoor sports and events more your thing? You probably need a camera with good stabilization features. Do you love swimming and scuba diving? Then, you'll definitely need a camera with a waterproof case. Many action cameras come with additional accessories or have separate bundles, so be sure to check that the one you pick includes everything you'll need.

And to make choosing the right camera (that's well within your budget) even easier, here's a list of the best action cameras under $200 that you can get conveniently on Amazon.

1 Overall Best Action Camera Under $200 GoPro HERO Session Action Camera $150 Amazon See On Amazon The GoPro HERO Session is a small-but-powerful action camera. Great for beginners, it's easy to use with a one-button feature that both powers it on and starts recording. It shoots in 1080p (at 60 frames per second), takes 8-megapixel photos, and captures bursts at 10 frames per second. It can even capture cool time lapses! The GoPro HERO session is waterproof and features a built-in microphone with wind noise reduction. What's more, it's Bluetooth and Wi-Fi enabled for easy sharing and comes with mounting accessories as well as a micro USB cable. What fans say: "This was my first-ever GoPro purchase and I couldn't be more pleased ... The waterproof feature is obviously a plus. It is small, compact, super light and easy to use. I used this with a chest strap while snorkeling, with the camera tilted up and got amazing shots."

2 Also Great: A GoPro Alternative That's Still Highly Functional YI 4K Action Camera With Waterproof Case $137 Amazon See On Amazon The YI 4K action and sports camera is an excellent alternative to higher-end models, boasting an impressive 120-minute battery life. This one features a 2.2-inch LCD touchscreen with the ability to shoot in both 1080p and 4K at 30 frames per second. It also takes 12-megapixel photos using timer and burst settings, and, like others on this list, has time-lapse and slow motion capabilities. Plus, with its waterproof case and anti-fog coating on the lens, it works in any environment. The best part? The Yi Action App makes it easy to edit all your footage and share it to social media instantly. What fans say: "The YI 4K camera is excellent. I was searching for a GoPro alternative and decided to buy this one because I wanted 4K video but wanted to keep the price down."