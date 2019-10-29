The 3 Best Air Fryer Toaster Ovens

Air frying can give your foods the delicious crunch that you typically get with regular frying — without the messy oil. But if your kitchen counter can't handle another device, you might want to consider replacing your toaster with an air fryer and toaster oven hybrid. The best air fryer toaster ovens can do everything an air fryer can do — plus they can roast veggies, bake cookies, or reheat leftovers.

When picking out an air fryer toaster oven, consider these factors:

Functions: A typical air fryer toaster oven will most likely be able to, at minimum, air fry, bake, broil, toast, and keep food warm. But some picks offer additional functions, such as the ability to dehydrate foods or even slow cook. Consider whether these additional features are worthwhile for your needs because they often affect the price tag.

Enjoy some seriously crispy food while saving counter space with these three top air fryer toaster ovens:

1. The Best Overall Air Fryer Toaster Oven Emeril Lagasse Power Air Fryer Oven $166 | Amazon See On Amazon This air fryer toaster oven from Emeril Lagasse has all the cooking power you'd expect from the renowned chef's brand; five all-over heating elements mimic a commercial-quality oven so that food cooks evenly regardless of what you’re making. And you can use this oven to cook pretty much anything. The 930-cubic-inch capacity oven is big enough to roast a whole turkey if you choose. The LCD display features 12 helpful cooking functions (air fry, bake, rotisserie, dehydrate, toast, reheat, roast, broil, bagel, pizza, warm/reheat, and even slow cook) to make the entire experience easier. This pick comes with a variety of useful accessories, including a crisper tray, rotisserie spit, pizza rack, baking pan, drip tray, and — of course — a cookbook with recipes written by Emeril Lagasse himself. What Amazon reviewers are saying: “I am so in love with this product. I can't even call it an airfryer, because it does EVERTHING!! 5 stars is an understatement. It has replaced my other airfryer, my toaster, my rotisserie oven, and my microwave. Super perfect for the summer time too. I can use it instead of the oven which makes the whole house hot.”

2. The Runner-Up: A Fan-Favorite Air Fryer Toaster Oven With Fewer Settings But Bigger Size Cuisinart Convection Toaster Air Fryer $170 | Amazon See On Amazon Amazon reviewers have tons of good things to say about this sleek-looking air fryer toaster oven from Cuisinart, as evidenced by the 4.2-star rating this pick boasts on the site. With seven helpful functions (air fry, convection bake, convection broil, bake, broil, warm, and toast) the inside of this oven is bigger than the first pick (at 1036.8 cubic inches), so it can totally handle a bunch of different foods. Roast an entire four-pound chicken, toast six slices of bread, air fry three pounds of chicken wings, or bake a 12-inch pizza… the options are virtually endless. That said, this pick has fewer settings than the Emeril Lagasse toaster oven (you use four knobs to make adjustments), but hey, sometimes less is more. What Amazon reviewers are saying: “What a wonderful kitchen addition this is! We were looking at air fryers, but don't have much counter space, so were delighted when we found this combination toaster/convection oven, and air fryer. It is easy to operate, easy to clean and keep clean. And, best of all, works great. We love having our French fries again, without the guilt of all that excess oil. We have tried 3 kinds of frozen fries, plus fresh fries, and they have all cooked up deliciously........crunchy and crispy, soft inside.”