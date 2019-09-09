Thanks to its moisturizing and healing properties, argan oil has become one of the most sought-after products in beauty. The coveted ingredient, which is produced from the kernels of argan trees, offers a ton of amazing benefits for your skin, nails, and hair. That said, when searching for the best argan oil for your face, it's important to make sure that the formula is the best quality possible; not all argan oil products are going to be delicate enough for such a sensitive area.

In its purest form, argan oil is naturally rich in omega fatty acids, linoleic acid, and vitamin E. With its balanced consistency and quick absorption, argan oil works well on all skin types, including sensitive or easily agitated skin. For that reason, it's especially important to find one without additives or unwanted irritants. Low-quality oils are often mixed with fillers or less expensive ingredients, and therefore won't offer you the most benefits or the same concentration of nutrients. An argan oil for your face should not only be pure, but (if possible) also certified-organic, cold-pressed, and unfiltered. All of these growing and manufacturing techniques help to keep the healing qualities intact.

Another thing that you'll want to consider is the oil's packaging. Most high-quality argan oils come in a glass bottle, which is often dark amber in color to protect its contents. Some also have a dropper for convenience. The container in which your argan oil is stored in will have a direct impact on how well the oil holds up after it has been opened. As an all-natural product derived from a tree, the oil can become spoiled and less potent over time if not kept in the proper conditions. For this reason, you should be sure to keep bottles closed tightly and out of direct sunlight to maintain the oil's overall integrity.

With so many different brands on the market, there's a lot to sort through — but this list contains the best argan oil for your face and beyond.

1. The Best Facial Argan Oil, All Things Considered ArtNaturals Organic Moroccan Argan Oil, 4 Fl. Oz. $12 | Amazon See On Amazon Certified organic by the USDA, the ArtNaturals Organic Moroccan argan oil is not only pure and natural, but also vegan and cruelty-free, making it one of the best all-around choices for your daily facial routine. Imported directly from Morocco, this lightweight, cold-pressed, and unrefined formula can be used on any skin type to moisturize, tone, and reduce inflammation. The product's premium dark amber bottle comes with a dropper for easy application and the formula itself consists of only one ingredient: argan oil. At $12 for a 4-fluid-ounce bottle, it's also surprisingly affordable, especially considering the quality and high ratings. One fan of this product called it a "miracle for dry skin." Another user also seems to swear by its daily use, writing, "I use this every morning on my face as part of my beauty routine.... This is one of the few [products] that absorbs straight into my skin, without looking oily and I don't break out."

2. The Best Responsibly Sourced Argan Oil Foxbrim Pure Organic Argan Oil, 2 Fl. Oz. $18 | Amazon See On Amazon Foxbrim's argan oil offers great overall benefits for the skin. Just a few drops of this 100 percent pure, USDA and ECOCERT certified-organic, cold-pressed, and unfiltered oil can make your skin feel more nourished and radiant throughout the entire day. It can be used as a moisturizer, toner, and anti-inflammatory, significantly simplifying your facial routine. All that said, this pick is also sustainably sourced, ethically harvested, certified cruelty-free, and made in small batches, so if the larger picture is a top priority, this is the pick for you. With more than 2,100 reviews on Amazon, fans are in awe of Foxbrim's amazing overall quality. One user wrote, "This is the best argan oil I've ever ordered! I'm so excited to have this to use every day now! It is amazing quality and the design of the bottle is great and easy to use!" Another writes, "Foxbrim is cruelty free and organic, so you can feel good about buying this oil."