Aromatherapy oils have become very popular in the area of self-care, thanks to their affordability, convenience, and calming effects. While there are numerous types of individual essential oils you can choose from, the way to get the most value out of your investment is by looking for the best aromatherapy oil sets, which will have a varied selection of pure oils, blended oils, or a combination of the two.

Each essential oil achieves its characteristic ‘essence’ through the chemical and aromatic properties of the plant it’s naturally extracted from. Many people believe that essential oils can contribute to our physical, mental, and emotional wellbeing by working with our bodies’ own natural processes – and while there is already some research out there affirming the positive effects of aromatherapy, more studies need to be completed in order for us to fully understand the medical benefits of essential oils.

Every essential oil has its own unique list of potential benifts, such as lavender, which is frequently used for stress relief, or lemon, which many people use to relieve headaches. However, because a large part of the experience depends on the individual, there is no definitive list that specifies which essential oil should be used for which issue. This is why an aromatherapy oil set is a great option — you’ll have a wide assortment of pure oils and/or blends to experiment with, in order to decide which ones provide you personally with positive effects.

The best (and most common) options for your body to absorb the therapeutic elements of essential oils is a combination of inhaling them through the nose and absorbing them through the surface of the skin. Although there are a few different ways of doing this, such as adding a few drops of oil to your bath or putting a few drops on a tissue and slowly inhaling, one of the simplest ways to implement aromatherapy into your regular routine is by using an essential oil diffuser. The diffuser will work by breaking down the essential oil into tiny particles, which then get dispersed throughout the room in a waterless mist.

No matter how you decide to implement aromatherapy in your self-care routine, here are three of the most popular and well-reviewed essential oil sets out there, so you can choose the best aromatherapy oil set for you.

1 A Set Of Essential Oils That Are 100 Percent Pure & Unfiltered Amazon Majestic Pure Aromatherapy Essential Premium Oils Set $20 AmazonBuy Now This premium aromatherapy oil set is the perfect option if you want to experience some of the most popular essential oils available — in their most natural and undiluted form. This set includes essential oils like peppermint, lemon, and eucalyptus, and each one is completely unfiltered with no additives or fillers. This set also includes an amber bottle to hold each essential oil, in order to filter out light and provide a longer shelf life. Plus, not only are these oils completely natural and organic — they’re also 100 percent cruelty-free, so you can reap the benefits without having any added guilt.

2 A Set Essential Oil Blends That Are Each Designed To Address Specific Therapeutic Needs Amazon Healing Solutions Best Blends $20 AmazonBuy Now With almost 6,000 reviews and a near-perfect rating on Amazon, this is the best value and investment you’re going to get if you’re looking for a blended essential oil set. These aromatherapy oil blends undergo rigorous quality testing in a distillation facility that is Kosher-certified and FDA-registered, so that you can experience the most superior essential oil blends possible; there's also a 100 percent refund guarantee from Healing Solutions, “no questions asked.” With blends including “Muscle Relief,” “Health Shield,” and “Good Sleep,” this is a great option if you want oils to address specific needs, without having to figure out the proper formulas for combining individual oils on your own.

3 A Combination Of Pure Essential Oils And Blends For Beginners Amazon Artizen Aromatherapy Top 14 Essential Oil Set $20 AmazonBuy Now Featuring 14 different aromas and combinations, this essential oil and blend set is the perfect solution for anyone who wants the undiluted characteristics of pure essential oils, as well as the convenience of pre-made expert oil blends such as “Stress Relief” or “Good Sleep.” Each oil comes in a high-quality 5-milliliter glass bottle, which is why one happy reviewer rated this “wonderful selection of oils” with five stars and said that the “bottles are enough to sample the product and choose favorites.” If you’re looking for a simple and high-quality starter set that provides you with a wide range of oils and blend sets that will help you create an effective personal aromatherapy routine, this is an ideal option for you.