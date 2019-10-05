If you want to upgrade your toilet, investing in one of the best bidet attachments is the way to go. These easy-to-install gadgets provide a more thorough clean than just wiping alone and can help cut down on toilet paper use, too. Basically, they work by hooking up a hose to an in-wall water source that when activated sprays your bottom with clean water.

Bidets come as both toilet attachments or entire seats with a variety of different functions. Most bidet attachments are non-electric (while the seats usually need to be hooked to an outlet or other power supply), too. The attachment-style ones tend to be easier to install and significantly cheaper than the toilet seat models. However, they don’t offer all the bells and whistles like a warmed seat or a dryer a seat-style bidet can, so I've included one of those as well.

When it comes to attachment-style bidets, features range from cold water-only to ones that offer heated water and controls over the water flow and pressure. You'll also need to decide if you want a unit that can spray both front and back, or just the back. There’re also bidet toilet sprayers that attach to the side of your toilet so you have more control when you rinse off.

To help narrow down the options, here’s my roundup of the best bidet attachments. All of these top-rated picks are available on Amazon and are great at keeping you clean with the least amount of hassle. But before you make your purchase, it’s a good idea to measure your existing toilet and make sure the bidet is compatible.

1. The Overall Best Bidet Attachment Greatic Ultra Slim Self Cleaning Nozzle Hot & Cold Bidet $56 | Amazon See On Amazon This budget-friendly Greatic bidet attachment still allows you to switch between hot or cold water freely making it a great all-around choice. The water pressure is adjustable via the control panel, and includes front and back wash options as well. The manufacturer says it works with 90% of toilets due to its slim design. And you get everything you need right out of the box to quickly install it. What fans say: “This thing is amazing! Has both hot and cold water and you can adjust the pressure! This was super easy to set up. I did have to buy additional hardware to be able to hook this up to how I wanted because the tubes provided were not long at all.”

2. The Best Budget Bidet Attachment Luxe Bidet Neo 120 $30 | Amazon See On Amazon This back wash-only bidet has a sleek design with chrome finish dials to upgrade your bathroom while only costing about $30. The best-selling Luxe Bidet Neo 120 features water pressure controls and has a self-cleaning feature that sanitizes the nozzle. It's available in white or blue to match your bathroom's decor and is designed to fit all standard two-piece toilets. For the lower price, you lose having hot water or a front wash, though. What fans say: “The unit took me all of about 10 minutes to install on my existing toilet with only a wrench. The easy-to-control flow valve allows you to provide just the right amount of water pressure [...] ensuring the end of your bowel movement leaves you feeling cleaner and more refreshed than using just toilet paper alone.”

3. The Most Versatile Bidet Attachment Achiotely Handheld Bidet Toilet Sprayer $29 | Amazon See On Amazon The Achiotely handheld bidet toilet sprayer offers extra customizability to wash front and back. This multipurpose option can be attached to your wall or mounted on the side of your toilet. It's a cold water-only bidet sprayer that features a speed control knob and a sleek stainless steel finish. Some customers have even used the sprayer for other jobs like rinsing the tub and washing pets. What fans say: “I am SO glad I purchased this. The spray strength is always just right according to how strong I would like it. :) We also use it to clean the tub and as a water hose as well.”