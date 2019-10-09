Whether you’re environmentally conscious or concerned about maintaining your septic system, the best biodegradable toilet paper can help you protect the earth and your home or RV simultaneously. Below, I’ve listed the best biodegradable toilet paper products for a variety of circumstances.

Technically speaking, all toilet paper is biodegradable because it’s made from natural materials — whether it’s wood pulp from virgin forests or recycled paper. That said, standard toilet paper will typically biodegrade much more slowly than true biodegradable toilet paper, and it will take more water to break down as well. Additionally, unlike traditional toilet paper, biodegradable toilet paper is naturally septic-safe. Since it’s not as bulky and dissolves faster, it takes up less space in a septic tank.

When shopping for biodegradable toilet paper, the number one factor you’ll want to consider is the paper’s thickness. Thicker plies might be less rough, but they’ll take longer to biodegrade. If you’re looking to stock your RV with bathroom tissue, 1-ply toilet paper, made with a single sheet, is the safest best for your RV's septic system. For other uses, 2-ply can still be septic-safe and is a softer, more comfortable option.

Another thing you’ll want to consider is where the TP will be used. Some biodegradable bathroom tissue, like the Coleman Camper’s Toilet Paper pick below, is designed with camper-and-hiker-friendly-packaging that fits in most backpacks and doubles as a dispenser.

Take a look at the products below. All of them are biodegradable and septic-safe, and highly rated on Amazon.

1. The Most Eco-Friendly Biodegradable Toilet Paper Green Forest Premium Unscented Bathroom Tissue (12 Rolls, 4-Pack) $39 | Amazon See on Amazon Green Forest Premium Unscented Bathroom Tissue is processed without chlorine, fragrances, or dyes, making it the most chemical-free pick featured on this list. This option is also the most eco-friendly one on this list, since it’s made from 100% recycled paper fiber and 90% post-consumer recycled content. Additionally, it earned an A-rating on the Natural Resources Defense Council’s toilet paper sustainability scorecard. It’s also 2-ply, hypoallergenic, biodegradable, and septic-safe, and Amazon shoppers give it a solid 4.2-star rating. Plus, this versatile pick can be used just about anywhere, from your home to your campsite. What fans are saying: “Very soft and sturdy. Septic-safe and environmentally friendly. Cheaper than buying a few rolls at a time. I have a subscription and get it every four months. Had my friend buy it, too, and he was very happy with it.”

2. A Camping Toilet Paper That Biodegrades Coleman Camper’s Toilet Paper (3 Rolls) $6 | Amazon See on Amazon Coleman Camper’s Toilet Paper is 2-ply, biodegradable, and septic-safe. Each roll contains at least 65 squares of tissue, and Amazon shoppers give it an impressive 4.6-star rating. This toilet paper is designed with campers and hikers in mind. The packaging can fit in most backpacks, and it doubles as a dispenser — so whether you’re planning to spend several days hiking in the backcountry, or you find yourself staying in a campground that doesn’t stock its bathrooms with toilet paper, you can’t go wrong with this pick. What fans are saying: “This stuff does the trick. Compact, the plastic container stands up to having stuff thrown on top of it in your pack, not very linty, and does not feel like sandpaper or anything either. Reasonably comfortable stuff and you get more than you'll need for a trip in this 3-pack set up.”