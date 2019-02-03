When your personal computer or laptop lacks the wireless connectivity you need, don't fret — the best Bluetooth adapters for PCs and laptops will get you connected in no time. They're easy to install, plus you can connect a wide range of Bluetooth devices like headphones, speakers, mice, keyboards, gaming controllers, smartphones, and more.

Choosing The Best Bluetooth Adapter For Your PC

When you're on the hunt for the best Bluetooth adapter, you should consider compatibility and all the core features — connectivity and ease of use, for example — you’ll need to enable Bluetooth on your PC. And for the best range possible, you'll want an adapter that offers Bluetooth version 4.0 or higher. These types of adapters require use less energy and feature backward compatibility, making it super easy to connect to devices that might feature an older version of Bluetooth. Installation-wise, plug-and-play options are certainly the easiest. However, other styles do exist (they just require drivers to start working).

Although the majority of Bluetooth adapters or dongles can be used with Windows OS, many of them are not compatible with Linux or Mac OS. So, make sure what you go with is PC compatible. Below, shop a list of the best options on Amazon.

1 The Best Bluetooth Adapter, All Things Considered Avantree USB Bluetooth 4.0 Dongle $13 Amazon See On Amazon The Avantree USB Bluetooth dongle is a perfect USB adapter for work and play. With up to 10 meters of transmission at a rate of 3 megabits per second, you can use it to connect a wide range of Bluetooth devices, from keyboards to to speakers and game controllers. It's incredibly easy to use, especially if you’re working with a PC or laptop with Windows 8 or 10 installed. The plug-and-play option kicks in to update your computer's drivers automatically, meaning you don’t have to lift a finger. It does work with older versions of Window (7, Vista, and XP), but the drivers won't automatically install. You'll have to add them manually. What fans say: "When I received this and plugged it into my Windows 10 PC, it was recognized immediately and Windows installed drivers. Once that was done, this thing just worked."

2 Also Great: An Even Cheaper Bluetooth Adapter That Does The Job Zexmte Bluetooth USB Adapter $7 Amazon See On Amazon The Zexmte Bluetooth USB adapter is a budget-friendly, plug-and-play adapter that'll save tons of space. This tiny option is only under an inch wide, making it easy to leave it plugged in without blocking additional USB ports you might need. Connect any Bluetooth-enabled device — even speakers! — you want for a seamless experience within its provided range. It’s compatible with 32- and 64-bit versions of Windows 7, 8, 10, Vista, and XP. What fans say: "This is the first Bluetooth dongle I've bought that actually worked so it had a head start right away. Sitting at my desk with the PC sitting about 3 feet away connectivity is great but if I move about 8 feet away it gets a little dodgy. Audio drops out, controller commands are missed. I'm still pleased with the purchase but I wouldn't consider buying this if I was planning on using anything more than five or so feet away."