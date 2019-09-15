When a recipe calls for mounds of delicious cheese or potatoes, you'll be happy to have one of the best box graters on hand to make the task a little easier. At first glance, many of the graters available on Amazon may seem similar. However, there are a few important subtle differences to consider when shopping for the best version for you.

Most box graters are typically made of stainless steel and feature a four-sided design with coarse, medium, and fine grating surfaces, plus a slicing side. However, beyond that, you'll want to consider how often you'll be using the grater. If you'll use it regularly, it might be worth the investment in a higher-quality model since the more affordable option may need to be replaced more quickly than some of the other picks. It also might be worth it to spend a bit more for extras like a soft-grip handle and nonslip base for extra comfort and stability. In addition to those extras, some models, like the OXO below, include a catcher to measure and contain your freshly grated food. As home cooks know, products that are easy to clean are a huge plus, and most of the options on this list are dishwasher-safe.

If you mainly want to zest citrus or quickly grate parmesan or other hard cheeses over pasta, a plane grater could be a better alternative to larger box graters. While they're not the best choice for a pile of potatoes or carrots, they’re super-sharp, and many people find them easier to clean and more compact to store. I've included a cult-favorite one of these below.

When your meal calls for grating, shredding, or slicing, these are the best box graters to have in the kitchen.

1. The Best Overall Box Grater Cuisinart CTG-00-BG Boxed Grater $12 | Amazon See On Amazon This Cuisinart box grater is one of the best-selling options on Amazon, and it's well-loved by the kitchen experts at Epicurious, too. It's a versatile four-sided grater with three grating sizes and a slicer, and it is strong enough to use for tricky citrus zest and hard cheeses. Made from stainless steel, this option also features a soft-grip handle and nonslip base for extra comfort and stability. Plus, it's dishwasher-safe and comes at a reasonable price, making it a great choice for everyday use. What fans say: "This is my favorite box grater. I was a professional cook for 8+ years, and as far as manual graters go, this is a beauty. Very sturdy, very sharp."

2. The Best Grater With A Catcher OXO Good Grips Box Grater $18 | Amazon See On Amazon In addition to a nonslip handle and base, this OXO box grater includes an attachable container to catch, measure, and store your freshly grated food. When not in use, the container can be stored inside the grater to take up less space. The grater itself is made from sturdy stainless steel and features three grating sizes and a slicer. It's dishwasher-safe, but one Amazon reviewer reports that the instructions recommend putting it on the top shelf only. With great reviews from Consumer Reports and Amazon fans, this is an excellent choice. What fans say: "This grater could not be more perfect. Sharp, sturdy and easy to handle. Having the plastic cup attachment is a win-win."

3. The Best Budget Box Grater Norpro Stainless Steel Grater $6 | Amazon See On Amazon This Norpro stainless steel grater is a no-frills, inexpensive option that's still tough enough for smaller jobs, and includes the standard coarse, medium, and fine grating sizes, plus a slicer. Plenty of Amazon reviewers are happy with this grater's simple design and have given it a 4.3-star rating. However, you won't get a comfort grip or a nonslip base with this option and hand-washing is recommended. Some Amazon reviewers also note that this stainless steel option is more lightweight than some other options, so it might not be the best choice for harder foods that require more force. What fans say: "It grates my cheese nicely, smoothly, and cleanly. As long as it is washed after every use, it should last for a long time."