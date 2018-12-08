You don't need to spend a lot of money to get a good pair of noise-blocking headphones. Some of the best budget noise-canceling headphones deliver the quality you'd expect for a fraction of the price you might pay for a luxury pair. And if you know what to look for, they're easy to find.

What To Look For In Noise-Canceling Headphones

There are two different types of noise-canceling headphones: active or passive. Active-noise-canceling headphones feature a special built-in microphone and speaker that creates an inverse sound wave to cancel out low-frequency noise, blocking up to 70 percent of ambient sounds. Passive noise-cancelling headphones are designed to stop any high-frequency noise. With thicker, form-fitting ear pads, they're able to easily block incoming sounds. However, they're harder to find in the affordable price range, as active-noise-canceling options tend to ring up cheaper.

That said, if you're on a budget, look for headphones with active noise cancellation. For the best fit, choose the style that's most comfortable to you (whether that's over-ear headphones or in-ear buds). Also, make sure the pair you choose is compatible with your smart devices.

If you want a cheat sheet, here's my list of the best budget noise-canceling headphones to buy on Amazon.

1 The Best Budget Noise-Canceling Headphones, All Things Considered COWIN E7 Active-Noise-Canceling Headphones $60 Amazon See On Amazon These stunning Cowin E7 headphones rival their pricier counterparts in both looks and sound quality. Featuring a 40-millimeter aperture that delivers crisp audio, complete with powerful bass, they're bound to suit your listening needs. They work two ways — wired or wirelessly via Bluetooth — and have a built-in microphone for hands-free calls. The battery provides up to 30 hours of continuous sound with each charge, and it'll even remind you when it's time to give your ears a break. Get them in multiple colors, all boasting a chic chrome accent. What fans say: "This product is on par with big brand names (and I have used several of them including Bose and [Beats] for over 6 months). It works just fine with cellphones and tablets. When turned on, it automatically connects to my cellphone every time after the initial set up."

2 Also Great: These Comfortable Headphones With A Foldable Headband Mpow H5 Active-Noise-Canceling Headphones $50 Amazon See On Amazon These noise-canceling headphones from Mpow are comfortable with just the right amount of (customizable) sound-blocking power. Their lightweight design features extra padding on the ear pads as well as an adjustable headband for the perfect fit. The headband is also foldable for easy storage. Like other headphones on the list, Mpow's H5 headphones are Bluetooth enabled and include a built-in mic, making their 18-hour battery life useful AF. What fans say: "Fantastic set of headphones! I got these mostly to use in the office and they look good and not too bulky on my small head. I had Bose a while back and these are almost on par! Sound is great and the ambient noise canceling button is awesome."