There are tons of headphones out there, but when it comes down to sound quality and comfort, only the best over ear headphones will do. And by the best, I'm not talking about the most expensive either. You can easily find a fantastic pair of headphones with a superior sound that's also within your budget. Some of the best over ear headphones under $50 are also extremely comfortable to wear, and for audiophiles that plan on rocking out all day, don't worry — they have you covered, too.

First, you have to identify which features and specs you need the most. Consider how you'll be using your headphones and whether or not it'll be for long periods at a time. Are you taking them along for a trip or an extended jam session? If so, you'll need cushioned ear pads and an adjustable headband for more comfort. Sound isolation or noise-canceling features, bass, Bluetooth capabilities, and wireless functionalities might be on your list as well (especially if you plan on traveling). Lastly, a good pair of over-ear headphones should also be compatible with your devices, so always double check before buying. Also, heads up: Smartphones like the iPhone 8 or higher often require a headphone jack converter.

To help you choose that perfect pair of headphones in your budget, here's a quick roundup of the best $50 over-ear headphones you can find on Amazon. Got more to spend? The best over-ear headphones under $100 exist for even more affordable options.

1 The Overall Best Over Ear Headphones For Under $50 Considering Price & Specs Mpow 059 Bluetooth Over-Ear Headphones $30 Amazon See On Amazon Mpow's 059 over-ear headphones are some of the most versatile noise-canceling headphones on the market. With both wireless (via Bluetooth connectivity) and wired capabilities, you have the option to customize them the way you want. The best part is, in wireless mode, you get up to 20 hours of music time. These budget-friendly over-ear headphones are also super comfortable. Built with extended wear in mind, they feature a unique memory protein ear cushion to provide long-lasting comfort. Their padded headband has a foldable design with a portable bag, making them easy to transport for a variety of activities.

2 The Best Wired Stereo Headphones That Deliver Studio-Level Music Quality Edifier H840 Audiopile Over Ear Headphones $40 Amazon See On Amazon The Edifier H840 Audiophile headphones are perfect for music lovers. These Hi-Fi headphones deliver great sound while reducing background noise, so you only hear what you want: your sweet tunes. Built with the ideal balance of treble and bass, you get to experience the ultimate acoustic experience. They're also surprisingly lightweight with comfortable, stylish leather ear cups and an adjustable headband. Due to their ergonomic design, these durable and inexpensive headphones can be worn all day without discomfort. And like the pair above, they can be quickly tossed in your purse, tote, or gym bag to enjoy your music on the go.