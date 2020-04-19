When it comes to calming down a hyper dog, there are a lot of choices pet parents might want to try before going the prescription route, such as calming dog beds or collars. However, if your pup is food-motivated, the best calming treats for hyper dogs may be a great option.

According to Dr. Sara Ochoa, DVM, a small and exotic animal veterinarian in Texas and a veterinary consultant for doglab.com, calming treats are ideal for dogs who are easily excited, hyperactive, or who suffer from anxiety (usually from separation or thunderstorms). When shopping for a calming treat, there are certain ingredients dog owners may want to look for.

"Common things found in calming dog treats are vitamin B1 and L-tryptophan. L-tryptophan is found in turkey. This is the main reason we are so tired after Thanksgiving dinner," Dr. Ochoa told Bustle by email.

Natural sleep aids like melatonin and valerian root, as well as L-theanine, an amino acid that is often found in green tea, are other ingredients that experts believe have calming properties.

While dogs should not experience any side effects from consuming calming treats, Dr. Ochoa warns that feeding too many treats could cause diarrhea. That's why it's important to heed the daily serving sizes that are listed on the treat's packaging. Typically, the serving sizes are based on a dog's weight.

With that said, see below for more information on the three best calming treats for hyper dogs on Amazon.

We only recommend products we love and that we think you will, too. We may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was written by our Commerce team.

1. The Overall Best Calming Treats For Hyper Dogs NaturVet Quiet Moments Calming Aid For Dogs (70 Soft Chews) $13 | Amazon See On Amazon These NaturVet quiet moments chews are chock-full of natural ingredients that are known for calming dogs down and are a great option for helping to reduce a dog's hyper or anxious behavior. They contain brewer's yeast, canola oil, and dried potato mixed with active ingredients like thiamine (also known as vitamin B1), L-tryptophan, and melatonin, among others. These treats are also wheat-free and are safe for dogs over 12 weeks of age, including pregnant dogs. Ideally, they should be given to a dog 30 minutes before a stressful situation to maximize the effect. Per the manufacturer's guidelines, the serving size starts at one chew per day for dogs up to 26 pounds, following that, the dose will double, triple, or even quadruple depending on your pup's weight. Helpful review: “These are amazing! I have an 8-year-old Yorkie with severe separation and general anxiety that worsens with age. These calming treats work miracles during stressful situations. I use them for thunderstorms, fireworks, airplane travel, trips to the vet and groomers, etc. They start working in about 15 to 20 minutes.”

2. The Best Calming Treats For Older Dogs Pet Parents USA Dog Calming Treats (90 Soft Chews) $29 | Amazon See On Amazon These grain-free Pet Parents USA dog calming treats are another great option to consider. They're made primarily from carrots and chicken and are free of artificial flavors and preservatives. The active nutrients in these treats include thiamine (vitamin B1), L-tryptophan, and Suntheanine, a proprietary form of L-theanine. In addition, these chews also contain hemp seed, an oil that contains essential fatty acids that may help reduce inflammation and improve a dog's joint health. So, while dogs of any age may take these treats, older pups may especially benefit from the addition of hemp seed oil and powder in these calming chews. Per the manufacturer, the serving size starts at one chew per day for dogs up to 25 pounds and increases from there depending on your pet's weight. Helpful review: “These actually seem to work! Both of my dogs love them. One of my dogs is pretty terrified of thunder storms and will shake and whine a lot. I tried using these treats a couple of times during a storm and I could see a difference. My other dog has serious anxiety issues and can be extremely hyper and nervous. I gave him these and he seemed to calm down a bit.”