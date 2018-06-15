If there's a single thing that's more enjoyable than sunshine itself, it's the feeling of your skin chafing together on a humid day... not. Thankfully, the best chafing creams prevent this common, actually really terrible phenomenon. And they're seriously popular for a simple reason: Nearly everyone experiences chafing and blisters at one point or another.

To quickly break it down for you, chafing happens moisture, friction, and repetitive movements simultaneously occur. It can happen all over the body, but the most vulnerable areas are typically the groin, underarms, thighs, nipples, and feet. Because there's such a high demand products that prevent the aforementioned discomfort, Amazon has some of the best remedies for chafing. Most of them come in the form of convenient creams with skin-friendly formulas — packed with calming oils and anti-bacterial ingredients to prevent potential infections — that are suitable for even the most delicate, irritation-prone skin.

No matter your skin type, however, one thing is certain: You won't regret investing in something capable of putting an end to unruly, painful chafing for good. Still feeling skeptical? Keep reading to explore six best-selling, highly-rated options sure to soothe your chafed spots, fit your lifestyle, and make you a happy customer.

1 The Best Chafing Cream Considering Feel & Value Amazon AmazonBuy Now A lot of brands market themselves as "all natural," but many of them don't always have clean ingredients. Ruby's Lube Motion Potion, however, is handmade with five ingredients from nature: olive oil, lemongrass, calendula, beeswax, and benzoin. With a 4.9-star rating from reviewers who say things like, "I have tried nearly every anti chafe product ... and have had nothing but luck with Ruby's lube," this water- and sweat-resistant moisturizing cream stands up to stubborn chafe-causing friction and heals without being greasy. For $16 you get a 3-ounce tube as well as a mini one for on the go emergencies.

2 A Pricier Anti-Bacterial Cream Made For Sensitive Skin Amazon AmazonBuy Now Sweaty, damp, and irritated skin is extremely vulnerable to infection, and that's why a cream like Blue Steel Sports' — which is formulated with Australian tea tree oil — is great for athletes and pretty much anyone looking to keep their skin healthy. Tea tree oil is naturally anti-fungal and anti-bacterial (sans burning sensation), so it actually reduces the chance of an infection. And, thanks to even more hydrating and healing ingredients, this formula won't budge, making its effect truly long-lasting. Don't worry, it washes out with just soap and water, and its 100 milliliter packaging is ready for air travel.

3 An Anti-Blister Cream That's Specifically Made For Chafing Feet Amazon AmazonBuy Now If you experience the majority of your chafing from the ankle down, you'll want to try RunGoo's Blister Prevention Cream, which Amazon reviewers have dubbed a "life-saver." Like its name suggests, this the friction-resistant, wax-based cream obviously prevents blisters, but it does so much more — including limiting callus formation. The non-staining and non-greasy formula works on wet and dry feet; helps relieve discomfort with any kind of shoe; and even comes in single-use packets for travel if the pictured 5.5-ounce tube with an applicator cap isn't a fit for your lifestyle.

An Anti-Chafe Balm With Over 2,500 Reviews That's Even Easier To Apply Amazon AmazonBuy Now With over 2,500 reviews, Body Glide Original is easily one of the most popular vegan options available, and for a good reason. The hypoallergenic, non-greasy formula invisibly blends with surface skin cells to repel water and moisture, minimizing friction so you can move more comfortably. It does all this while still letting the skin breathe so pores won't get clogged or irritated. Like any anti-chafing product, this one can be used anywhere, but reviewers say it's extremely effective under the arms, between the legs, and around bra bands.