A quality mattress is anything but cheap. Just as you might purchase an insurance plan for an expensive tech gadget, consider investing in one of the best cooling mattress protectors a different kind of insurance — one that comes with its own set of benefits that can make your sleeping experience even better.

Every really great mattress protector should cover a few bases. First and foremost, it should be waterproof and effective at protecting costly mattresses against stains. Protectors should also form a solid barrier between your skin and mattress, where common germs, bacteria, and allergens, like dust mites, often reside. A mattress protector is essential for anyone who has allergies or a respiratory condition, but it's also just a really good idea for protecting your mattress and making a bad one more comfortable.

When it comes to shopping for cooling mattress protectors, the laundry list of requirements becomes a little more specific. Similar to how cooling gel pillows prevent heat from getting trapped between your head and the pillow, a mattress protector infused with gel fibers absorbs heat faster than most fabrics. But gel isn't your only cooling option. Depending on your preference, this list also includes options made from more natural materials, like eco-friendly bamboo and hypoallergenic cotton. Each mattress protector has its own set of pros and cons, but they'll all keep you cool throughout the night.

Amazon Coop Home Goods Lulltra Waterproof Mattress Protector $45 AmazonBuy Now This cooling mattress protector ticks off so many boxes that the best way to describe it is as a great option for most people. It's made from a blend of 60 percent polyester and 40 percent rayon from bamboo, which is eco-friendly, naturally cooling, and moisture-wicking. The price is fair and the pad is waterproof and compatible with most mattresses. It even accommodates mattresses that are up to 18 inches deep (as well as mattress toppers that add inches), and it comes in five standard sizes: twin, full, queen, king, and California king. A number of mattress protectors make an annoying swishing noise when you shift positions during the night, but this pad is totally silent — you really won't even know it's there. It's also the perfect bedding accessory to add to memory foam mattresses, which are known for trapping heat.

Amazon Sleep Chill + Crystal Gel Mattress Protector $50 AmazonBuy Now There are two reasons why this cooling mattress protector stands out in a crowded sea of mattress protectors. The first one is obvious: it's infused with cooling gel, which (contrary to what its name implies) is not actually cooling to the touch and won't submerge your body into Arctic-like temperatures. Instead, its ventilated design and crystal gel fibers absorb heat faster and better than other protectors, while allowing for better airflow to keep your body cool and sweat free. The second reason this protector is a winner is less obvious. While the top is made with polyester and Coolfiber, the back is constructed using 100 percent polyurethane, which is a food-grade, safe plastic that's considered more durable and long-lasting than natural fibers like cotton. Polyurethane is also known for its excellent ability to protect against liquids and stains, which is must for a recommended mattress protector. Plus, it doesn't hurt that this protector comes in eight mattress sizes, including more rare ones like split king and full XL. The one downside that pops up a bit in the reviews is that this mattress protector is prone to slipping at times. One reviewer solved that problem by using sheet suspenders — its cooling properties are worth the extra step.