You don’t have to be vegan or even vegetarian to care about animal testing. That’s why I’ve rounded up the best cruelty-free mascaras below. No matter what kind you’re looking for, from a vegan mascara for sensitive eyes to a low-priced lengthening mascara that's waterproof, there’s a mascara out there that suits your needs and matches your ethics. The best part is that some of the top-rated mascaras on the market today are not only cruelty-free but clump-free and smudge-proof, too, so you get incredible lashes and peace of mind all at once.

When it comes to cruelty-free labels, the Leaping Bunny certification is the global gold standard for cosmetics, personal care products, and household products. It’s the only internationally recognized certification that requires that the brand open their entire supply chain to ongoing monitoring, checking for animal testing down to the ingredient manufacturer level. The certification also requires adherence to a fixed cutoff date policy and acceptance of ongoing independent audits to ensure compliance. Because Leaping Bunny is the best-of-the-best when it comes to cruelty-free certifications, I’ve made sure all the products listed below come from Leaping Bunny–approved brands.

Take a look at the best cruelty-free mascaras below. All of them are free of animal testing and highly rated on Amazon.

1. The Best Cruelty-Free Drugstore Mascara COVERGIRL Professional 3-in-1 Waterproof Mascara $5 | Amazon See on Amazon COVERGIRL Professional 3-in-1 Waterproof Mascara is Leaping Bunny-certified cruelty-free, and it's specially formulated for those who want to magnify their lashes while maintaining a “natural” look. This pick volumizes, lengthens, and defines lashes while promising all-day wear that won’t flake or smudge. It’s also hypoallergenic, waterproof, and suitable for contact lens wearers making it a good choice for sensitive eyes. Amazon shoppers give this option a respectable 3.9-star rating. What fans are saying: “I bought this waterproof mascara for vacation and it really held up nicely. And it's not too difficult to get off at night. Good stuff for a day at the pool.”

2. The Best Cruelty-Free Mascara For Volume Milk Makeup KUSH High Volume Mascara $31 | Amazon See on Amazon Milk Makeup KUSH High Volume Mascara has been certified cruelty-free by Leaping Bunny, and this vegan, talc-free pick is ideal for anyone seeking major lash volume. This mascara features a tapered, tree-shaped brush with criss-cross bristles that promise to coat and lift every single lash from root to tip for a defined, clump-free effect. Additionally, hollow, heart-shaped fibers lock onto lashes during application, adding width and length for long-lasting volume and curl. Plus, hemp-derived cannabis oil gives this mascara’s formula a creamy texture that allows for smoother application on lashes and an easier, tug-free removal, as well as additional conditioning benefits. Amazon shoppers give this option an impressive 4.3-star rating. What fans are saying: “It's a little pricey but well worth it. If you are looking for one coat to lengthen and thicken your lashes, then Kush High Volume Mascara is for you! I love it.”

3. A Cruelty-Free & Vegan Mascara That’s Great For Sensitive Eyes Zuzu Luxe Mascara $18 | Amazon See on Amazon Zuzu Luxe is one of two beauty brands listed under the Gabriel Cosmetics umbrella, and both Zuzu Luxe and Gabriel Cosmetics have been certified cruelty-free by Leaping Bunny. This richly pigmented mascara features a long and rectangular-shaped nylon brush that's specially designed to add length, volume, and curl while keeping lashes clump-free. It’s also considered a natural mascara, as it’s vegan, gluten-free, and formulated without parabens. This pick is available in four colors: clear, espresso, navy, and onyx. Amazon reviewers give this option 3.9 stars. What fans are saying: “I love this mascara. It is one of the few mascaras that do not make my eyes itch. I also like that it is vegan, cruelty free and does not have any of the chemicals one would like to avoid in a beauty product.”