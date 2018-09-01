When it comes to preparing meat on your cutting board, there's a lot to worry about. Aside from accidental injuries, you've also got to be extra careful to avoid cross-contaminating your surfaces. Food-borne illnesses are no joke, and the best cutting boards for meat ensure your kitchen remains safe as you cook.

The Best Cutting Boards For Meat: Plastic Versus Wood

Plastic is ideal for handling uncooked meat because it's easy to sanitize and generally dishwasher safe. If you go that route, you want to make sure you're picking one that's non-porous to prevent bacteria from developing in the crevices that form over time. Wood cutting boards, on the other hand, are naturally easier to keep sanitary. According to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), bamboo cutting boards are particularly great, as their firmer and less porous material "absorbs very little moisture and resists scarring from knives, so they're more resistant to bacteria than other woods." But here's the tricky part: They can't go in the dishwasher. Cleaning them requires hot soapy water or this wooden cutting board cleaning hack.

But there is more to cutting boards that just the material, additional design features can help keep your cook space sanitary. To help you find the perfect one I sifted through hundreds of options to find three of the best meat-friendly cutting boards on the market.

1 The Overall Best Cutting Board For Meat OXO Good Grips Cutting Board $25 Amazon See On Amazon Made from a durable and non-porous plastic material, this dishwasher-safe OXO cutting board is one of the best you can buy for meat. With more than 500 Amazon reviews, it's designed to resist deep scratches and scarring, so you won't have to worry about bacteria developing over time. Plus, the double-sided board has soft, tapered handles for easy lifting as well as non-slip edges for added safety. One of its sides has juice grooves to contain any messes, which, according to users, helps prevent cross-contamination. What fans say: "One side has a little groove so that meat juices don't run off the side, and the other doesn't. Use that side for your fruits and veggies, to prevent cross contamination, and you'll be fine. If you cut raw meat, spray a little disinfecting spray and let it sit before wiping."

2 Also Great: A Cutting Board With Added Antimicrobial Protection Neoflam Plastic Cutting Board $13 Amazon See On Amazon Like the OXO Good Grips option, this plastic cutting board by Neoflam is made from a dishwasher-safe, durable, and non-porous material. The difference is that this one is made with Microban antibacterial protection — and it's a little cheaper, too. However, its lower price point doesn't mean less features. This one also boasts a double-sided design to ward off cross-contamination, nonslip edges for safe cutting, and a groove to catch excess liquid... for $13. No wonder it has a 4.5-star rating on Amazon. What fans say: "I have three priorities for a cutting board. First, it must remain stationary. Second, it must not dull my knives. Third, it must be easily cleaned in a dishwasher or with a strong detergent to kill bacteria. The Neoflam boards meet all three criteria."