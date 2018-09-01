The 3 Best Cutting Boards For Meat
When it comes to preparing meat on your cutting board, there's a lot to worry about. Aside from accidental injuries, you've also got to be extra careful to avoid cross-contaminating your surfaces. Food-borne illnesses are no joke, and the best cutting boards for meat ensure your kitchen remains safe as you cook.
The Best Cutting Boards For Meat: Plastic Versus Wood
Plastic is ideal for handling uncooked meat because it's easy to sanitize and generally dishwasher safe. If you go that route, you want to make sure you're picking one that's non-porous to prevent bacteria from developing in the crevices that form over time. Wood cutting boards, on the other hand, are naturally easier to keep sanitary. According to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), bamboo cutting boards are particularly great, as their firmer and less porous material "absorbs very little moisture and resists scarring from knives, so they're more resistant to bacteria than other woods." But here's the tricky part: They can't go in the dishwasher. Cleaning them requires hot soapy water or this wooden cutting board cleaning hack.
But there is more to cutting boards that just the material, additional design features can help keep your cook space sanitary. To help you find the perfect one I sifted through hundreds of options to find three of the best meat-friendly cutting boards on the market. Once you've found the one for you, check out these weird but genius kitchen gadgets.
1The Overall Best Cutting Board For Meat
Made from a durable and non-porous plastic material, this dishwasher-safe OXO cutting board is one of the best you can buy for meat. With more than 500 Amazon reviews, it's designed to resist deep scratches and scarring, so you won't have to worry about bacteria developing over time. Plus, the double-sided board has soft, tapered handles for easy lifting as well as non-slip edges for added safety. One of its sides has juice grooves to contain any messes, which, according to users, helps prevent cross-contamination.
What fans say: "One side has a little groove so that meat juices don't run off the side, and the other doesn't. Use that side for your fruits and veggies, to prevent cross contamination, and you'll be fine. If you cut raw meat, spray a little disinfecting spray and let it sit before wiping."
2Also Great: A Cutting Board With Added Antimicrobial Protection
Like the OXO Good Grips option, this plastic cutting board by Neoflam is made from a dishwasher-safe, durable, and non-porous material. The difference is that this one is made with Microban antibacterial protection — and it's a little cheaper, too. However, its lower price point doesn't mean less features. This one also boasts a double-sided design to ward off cross-contamination, nonslip edges for safe cutting, and a groove to catch excess liquid... for $13. No wonder it has a 4.5-star rating on Amazon.
What fans say: "I have three priorities for a cutting board. First, it must remain stationary. Second, it must not dull my knives. Third, it must be easily cleaned in a dishwasher or with a strong detergent to kill bacteria. The Neoflam boards meet all three criteria."
3A Bamboo Cutting Board That Comes With Seven Different Protective Mats
In terms of convenience and sanitation, this naturally-antimicrobial and durable bamboo cutting board from Seville Classics gives you the best of both worlds. The 4.5-star board comes with seven BPA-free and dishwasher-safe mats — with predetermined labels and colors for different types of food — that help prevent cross-contamination and make cleanup a breeze. When they're not in use, the mats can be stored right inside the cutting board for a convenient organizing solution. Even better? The cutting board itself, which has nearly 1,000 reviews on Amazon, has nonslip silicone feet for added stability and countertop protection.
What fans say: "Easy to use and easy to clean. Great in my house because we have one meat eater and one vegan and one with allergies in our house. This solves most cross contamination problems."
Bustle may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was created independently from Bustle's editorial and sales departments.